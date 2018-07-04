5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The salesman was very professional yet extremely personable and I never felt like I was being sold a car or pressured to make a decision. The last 3 car s I've bought in 2 years the salesman made me dislike the entire car buying experience. If I could buy every car from Nico in the future I would. The (I believe it was) manager and person I signed all my paperwork with were also very easy professional and friendly. Read more