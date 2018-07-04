Martin Main Line Honda
Customer Reviews of Martin Main Line Honda
fredfeldkircher
by 04/07/2018on
did all they could to help me out. everyone was pleasant.worked with me to help me pick out the car I wanted
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience getting a Honda Fit
by 04/06/2018on
I had a great experience working with Julie Thompson to get my Honda Fit. I found her customer service to be excellent, and she guided me through the process, which was helpful since this was my first experience leasing a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Would buy here again
by 04/04/2018on
Everyone was very engaging and welcoming. I never had to wait for someone to help me, and they were all very friendly and accommodating.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best dealership
by 03/22/2018on
Nice and clean enviroment ,sales person was very friendly and she tottly understand what i was asking for and she took me to the test drive ,it was nice and comfortable ride.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Friendly sales staff
by 03/19/2018on
I liked working with Bill as he was helpful in showing us the cars we wanted to test drive. He also saved us from having to visit another dealer by locating, on site, the comparison car we were interested in.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Two thumbs up!
by 03/18/2018on
Quick, no unnecessary pressure, honest and clear terms and discussions. Friendly atmosphere and employees. Thorough and helpful salesmen. Definitely recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Martin Delivers
by 03/18/2018on
Staff were readily available and responded quickly with answers. Jose was kind friendly and informative. Large inventory to chose from. No pressure
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Recent sales transaction.
by 03/18/2018on
Friendly salesman and very pleasant transaction. Information was presented in a very knowledgeable way. I enjoyed the short amount of time needed to complete the sales.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 03/17/2018on
The salesman was very professional yet extremely personable and I never felt like I was being sold a car or pressured to make a decision. The last 3 car s I've bought in 2 years the salesman made me dislike the entire car buying experience. If I could buy every car from Nico in the future I would. The (I believe it was) manager and person I signed all my paperwork with were also very easy professional and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good service, with qualifications
by 03/16/2018on
Friendly sales staff. I was made to wait a long time, however, before the sale was finalized. (I think my salesman was taking care of another customer.) Not appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
MAIN LINE HONDA IS AMAZING
by 03/14/2018on
Everything!! Attentiveness!! Honesty!! Knowledgeable!! Made me feel like family! I have been a loyal customer for over 20 years and i definitely feel the love with the offer as well as the service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2018 CRV
by 03/14/2018on
Sales reps are available and knowledgeable about the cars. The dealership has the desired vehicles available or will get them. They do not disappoint.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Friendly
by 03/04/2018on
I had a great experience at this dealership. The dealer was wonderful and very friendly. It was like talking and asking a friend about a car. They explained everything well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good experience during terrible weather
by 03/03/2018on
I liked how Ron took his time showing me the car and was very approachable. It was raining terribly and he was patient and professional as we looked at the cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
HONDA HRV
by 03/02/2018on
I like about the graduation program. It was a nice car and do better job explaining how it works in terms of the feature of the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Martin Honda
by 02/27/2018on
Very welcoming atmosphere. Knowledgeable and helpful people. Great deals in prices and finances. No pressure. Fast paperwork. Great price for trade in.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
A dealer I can trust
by 02/23/2018on
I bought my first car at Martin Mainline Honda last week. Their staffs were so nice and helpful. You can deal a good price with them easily.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
I love Honda
by 02/21/2018on
Dave Tierney was great! Very personable and made the buying experience stress free. I would definitely use him again for future car purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
In and Out!
by 02/20/2018on
Bill, my salesman was very knowledgeable and helpful. The whole process from choosing my car to driving off the lot was one of the fastest car purchase ever!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New Car demonstration
by 02/14/2018on
Salesperson was very helpful and she went out of her to make us feel comfortable. She also did everything to make us understand the difference between a car and an SUV.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Martin Main Line Honda Feedback
by 02/09/2018on
Nico - the sales consultant, is very good in explaining features of the car while we were doing a test drive of the vehicle. We got a win/win deal!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments