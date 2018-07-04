Skip to main content
  3. Martin Main Line Honda

Martin Main Line Honda

123 E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Martin Main Line Honda

188 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

fredfeldkircher

by feldkircher on 04/07/2018

did all they could to help me out. everyone was pleasant.worked with me to help me pick out the car I wanted

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent experience getting a Honda Fit

by lml2828 on 04/06/2018

I had a great experience working with Julie Thompson to get my Honda Fit. I found her customer service to be excellent, and she guided me through the process, which was helpful since this was my first experience leasing a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Would buy here again

by JamesBR2 on 04/04/2018

Everyone was very engaging and welcoming. I never had to wait for someone to help me, and they were all very friendly and accommodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best dealership

by Bhumi_modi on 03/22/2018

Nice and clean enviroment ,sales person was very friendly and she tottly understand what i was asking for and she took me to the test drive ,it was nice and comfortable ride.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly sales staff

by SPhilly on 03/19/2018

I liked working with Bill as he was helpful in showing us the cars we wanted to test drive. He also saved us from having to visit another dealer by locating, on site, the comparison car we were interested in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Two thumbs up!

by GraceyLou on 03/18/2018

Quick, no unnecessary pressure, honest and clear terms and discussions. Friendly atmosphere and employees. Thorough and helpful salesmen. Definitely recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Martin Delivers

by Bobsull on 03/18/2018

Staff were readily available and responded quickly with answers. Jose was kind friendly and informative. Large inventory to chose from. No pressure

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Recent sales transaction.

by Michael617 on 03/18/2018

Friendly salesman and very pleasant transaction. Information was presented in a very knowledgeable way. I enjoyed the short amount of time needed to complete the sales.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by AndrewSedar on 03/17/2018

The salesman was very professional yet extremely personable and I never felt like I was being sold a car or pressured to make a decision. The last 3 car s I've bought in 2 years the salesman made me dislike the entire car buying experience. If I could buy every car from Nico in the future I would. The (I believe it was) manager and person I signed all my paperwork with were also very easy professional and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good service, with qualifications

by fitbuyer1 on 03/16/2018

Friendly sales staff. I was made to wait a long time, however, before the sale was finalized. (I think my salesman was taking care of another customer.) Not appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

MAIN LINE HONDA IS AMAZING

by Maryluv on 03/14/2018

Everything!! Attentiveness!! Honesty!! Knowledgeable!! Made me feel like family! I have been a loyal customer for over 20 years and i definitely feel the love with the offer as well as the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2018 CRV

by s1etkins on 03/14/2018

Sales reps are available and knowledgeable about the cars. The dealership has the desired vehicles available or will get them. They do not disappoint.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly

by Keosok_Ly18 on 03/04/2018

I had a great experience at this dealership. The dealer was wonderful and very friendly. It was like talking and asking a friend about a car. They explained everything well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good experience during terrible weather

by KDStarsinic on 03/03/2018

I liked how Ron took his time showing me the car and was very approachable. It was raining terribly and he was patient and professional as we looked at the cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

HONDA HRV

by Ibrahim9 on 03/02/2018

I like about the graduation program. It was a nice car and do better job explaining how it works in terms of the feature of the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Martin Honda

by HJmathman007 on 02/27/2018

Very welcoming atmosphere. Knowledgeable and helpful people. Great deals in prices and finances. No pressure. Fast paperwork. Great price for trade in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A dealer I can trust

by Viet_le on 02/23/2018

I bought my first car at Martin Mainline Honda last week. Their staffs were so nice and helpful. You can deal a good price with them easily.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I love Honda

by SEDAV324 on 02/21/2018

Dave Tierney was great! Very personable and made the buying experience stress free. I would definitely use him again for future car purchases.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

In and Out!

by DeeDee91 on 02/20/2018

Bill, my salesman was very knowledgeable and helpful. The whole process from choosing my car to driving off the lot was one of the fastest car purchase ever!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car demonstration

by SoniaJeremiahs on 02/14/2018

Salesperson was very helpful and she went out of her to make us feel comfortable. She also did everything to make us understand the difference between a car and an SUV.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Martin Main Line Honda Feedback

by Gowthami on 02/09/2018

Nico - the sales consultant, is very good in explaining features of the car while we were doing a test drive of the vehicle. We got a win/win deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
