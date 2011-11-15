4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Bought my truck from Dean. Dean responded quickly and gave me the best price on my truck. Dean was a smoker and made the inside of the truck smell like smoke when he sat inside to go over the truck with my wife and I. I don't like that. He rushed the delivery process and we had problems getting my two cell phones connected to the SYNC system and he couldn't help us. Told us to call the SYNC hot-line for assistance. We also had problems with connected my mp3 player to the SYNC system and Dean passed us off to SYNC customer service. We did get it all figured out when calling the SYNC customer service later on. Tried to get touch-up paint free but sales department refused. I had to buy it. Dean gave me the best price, and responded quickly and got me my truck quickly, but the delivery process was rushed and incomplete. I want to leave with my new truck with all my questions answered. Read more