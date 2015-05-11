1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This dealership used to be a decent place to buy a vehicle. Not great, not horrible but good. Three years ago I bought a Ford Fiesta and got a pretty good deal and decent trade in. Back then; they had an old sales building, low volume and were friendly. Now this dealership is just plain lame. They spent all this money and built a new facility; and now it's low volume with high prices and terrible terrible terrible trade in values. The old place would never have tried to low ball me with a ridiculous trade in offer. If your going to buy a ford, go to a higher volume dealer who isn't trying to recoup their new building expenses by over charging their customers. It's a shame that I wont go to a dealer that I could actually walk to. I like to give the local businesses in my community my patronage. But I wont be totally ripped off. I miss the Old Bergey's Ford, with the old building, and friendly people who gave you a good deal. Read more