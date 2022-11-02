5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently purchased my third vehicle from Courtesy in Altoona this week. I would recommend Dalton Price to anyone I know looking for a new vehicle. Dalton made sure that I was getting the most out of my purchase and went the extra mile for me to get my payment to where I wanted it to be. Dalton was juggling two sales at once while helping me, and made sure both parties were taken care of. If you’re looking for a new vehicle ask for Dalton Price! There’s a reason he has so many “salesperson of the month” awards around his desk :) Read more