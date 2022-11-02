Courtesy Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Courtesy Ford Lincoln
New car!
by 02/11/2022on
Dalton was very knowledgeable, super friendly and made my purchase easy
BEST LIL SALES PERSON AROUND!
by 02/10/2022on
Had the best experience at Courtesy Ford I could possibly have. Went in with what I wanted and my sales person, Bree, was the absolute BEST ever. She built my car and it is exactly what I wanted. From the time I walked in until the time I left, was the best car buying experience EVER!
Dalton Price
by 01/09/2022on
All the staff was Excellant and my salesperson Dalton Price was absolutely wonderful...he treated me like a human being and not just someone buying a car from him...
Outstanding
by 11/09/2021on
Was a very pleasant dealing with Rex Bush, Erin and JT. We love our 2021 F 150 pickup with all the technology built into it. We got a very good deal from people we trust.
Terrific salesman
by 10/15/2021on
I recently purchased a 2022 KIA K5 EX and my salesman Brian Lear was outstanding. He explained everything I needed to know and any questions I had he answered. I would definitely recommend Brian to anyone who goes to Coutesy Kia . Thank you Brian I love my new car!!
2022 k5 lxs everlasting silver
by 10/11/2021on
My wife and i purchased a 2022 kia k5 lxs from Breely Clapper.She was very pleasant and informative, but not pushy. She explained things very clearly and was very patient. We would deal with her again.
Great Experience
by 08/05/2021on
Courtesy Ford treated us extremely well. We worked with Rex Bush. He was straightforward with us and went the extra mile to make sure we were satisfied! Will deal with him again for sure
Very Satisfied.
by 06/05/2021on
Dealer did everything to meet my needs. Very satisfied with purchase.
<3 my new Kia!!
by 05/21/2021on
Pop I recently purchased a 2021 Kia Sorento at Courtesy. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience or better service! Breeley Clapper’s friendly, honest, straight-forward, no-pressure approach helped me make a decision on a new car that best suited my needs. The whole staff at Courtesy is very knowledgeable and was very helpful through the whole process of purchasing my new Kia!!
Great service
by 05/17/2021on
Purchased a new F150 on 5-15-21. My salesman was David Greer. He was a pleasure to deal with. Didn't pressure me and was very knowledgeable on the truck i purchased. The entire process went smoothly. I would buy from them again and recommend my friends and family to them.
Best place to buy a car
by 04/14/2021on
I recently purchased my third vehicle from Courtesy in Altoona this week. I would recommend Dalton Price to anyone I know looking for a new vehicle. Dalton made sure that I was getting the most out of my purchase and went the extra mile for me to get my payment to where I wanted it to be. Dalton was juggling two sales at once while helping me, and made sure both parties were taken care of. If you’re looking for a new vehicle ask for Dalton Price! There’s a reason he has so many “salesperson of the month” awards around his desk :)
Wonderful Service
by 04/12/2021on
The salesman Tyler was very good. Thanks for putting up with me.
Great people to work with!
by 03/09/2021on
I live over 2 hours away from this dealership. I found a truck I wanted online. Called the dealership and talked to Tyler Hollen in the sales department. He was able to get the financing I needed and gave me exact details on the truck I was looking at. We made a deal over the phone. I'm very busy and had to wait 2 weeks before I was able to drive there and pick up the truck. There was no surprises with the truck. I worked with Bobbie Haney on the financial end of the deal. She was also excellent to work with. Both Tyler and Bobbie understood I had limited time. They worked dillegently to get me back on the road. I highly recommend this dealership.
10/10 Experience
by 02/10/2021on
Excellent experience. Salesman Dalton was very knowledgeable and was able to answer and questions or concerns we had with any vehicle. We weren’t pushed to buy anything and every thing we wanted in a car was taken into consideration and they did everything they could to get me the car I wanted with all of the features I needed.
Kia
by 01/20/2021on
No hassle salesman great service great price
