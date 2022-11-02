Skip to main content
Courtesy Ford Lincoln

401 Pleasant Valley Blvd, Altoona, PA 16602
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Courtesy Ford Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(15)
Recommend: Yes (15) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car!

by Lori on 02/11/2022

Dalton was very knowledgeable, super friendly and made my purchase easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BEST LIL SALES PERSON AROUND!

by Marcy on 02/10/2022

Had the best experience at Courtesy Ford I could possibly have. Went in with what I wanted and my sales person, Bree, was the absolute BEST ever. She built my car and it is exactly what I wanted. From the time I walked in until the time I left, was the best car buying experience EVER!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dalton Price

by Nicole Diehl on 01/09/2022

All the staff was Excellant and my salesperson Dalton Price was absolutely wonderful...he treated me like a human being and not just someone buying a car from him...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding

by David E on 11/09/2021

Was a very pleasant dealing with Rex Bush, Erin and JT. We love our 2021 F 150 pickup with all the technology built into it. We got a very good deal from people we trust.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Terrific salesman

by Laurie Fenush on 10/15/2021

I recently purchased a 2022 KIA K5 EX and my salesman Brian Lear was outstanding. He explained everything I needed to know and any questions I had he answered. I would definitely recommend Brian to anyone who goes to Coutesy Kia . Thank you Brian I love my new car!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2022 k5 lxs everlasting silver

by 2022 kia k5 lxs everlasting si on 10/11/2021

My wife and i purchased a 2022 kia k5 lxs from Breely Clapper.She was very pleasant and informative, but not pushy. She explained things very clearly and was very patient. We would deal with her again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Scott Bouslough on 08/05/2021

Courtesy Ford treated us extremely well. We worked with Rex Bush. He was straightforward with us and went the extra mile to make sure we were satisfied! Will deal with him again for sure

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Satisfied.

by D Beasom on 06/05/2021

Dealer did everything to meet my needs. Very satisfied with purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

<3 my new Kia!!

by Deanna lovrich on 05/21/2021

Pop I recently purchased a 2021 Kia Sorento at Courtesy. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience or better service! Breeley Clapper’s friendly, honest, straight-forward, no-pressure approach helped me make a decision on a new car that best suited my needs. The whole staff at Courtesy is very knowledgeable and was very helpful through the whole process of purchasing my new Kia!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Craig Todaro on 05/17/2021

Purchased a new F150 on 5-15-21. My salesman was David Greer. He was a pleasure to deal with. Didn't pressure me and was very knowledgeable on the truck i purchased. The entire process went smoothly. I would buy from them again and recommend my friends and family to them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best place to buy a car

by Peyton O Meguess on 04/14/2021

I recently purchased my third vehicle from Courtesy in Altoona this week. I would recommend Dalton Price to anyone I know looking for a new vehicle. Dalton made sure that I was getting the most out of my purchase and went the extra mile for me to get my payment to where I wanted it to be. Dalton was juggling two sales at once while helping me, and made sure both parties were taken care of. If you’re looking for a new vehicle ask for Dalton Price! There’s a reason he has so many “salesperson of the month” awards around his desk :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful Service

by Linda Sankey on 04/12/2021

The salesman Tyler was very good. Thanks for putting up with me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great people to work with!

by Craig Hickle on 03/09/2021

I live over 2 hours away from this dealership. I found a truck I wanted online. Called the dealership and talked to Tyler Hollen in the sales department. He was able to get the financing I needed and gave me exact details on the truck I was looking at. We made a deal over the phone. I'm very busy and had to wait 2 weeks before I was able to drive there and pick up the truck. There was no surprises with the truck. I worked with Bobbie Haney on the financial end of the deal. She was also excellent to work with. Both Tyler and Bobbie understood I had limited time. They worked dillegently to get me back on the road. I highly recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

10/10 Experience

by Megan on 02/10/2021

Excellent experience. Salesman Dalton was very knowledgeable and was able to answer and questions or concerns we had with any vehicle. We weren’t pushed to buy anything and every thing we wanted in a car was taken into consideration and they did everything they could to get me the car I wanted with all of the features I needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Kia

by Jason on 01/20/2021

No hassle salesman great service great price

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

84 cars in stock
29 new28 used27 certified pre-owned
about our dealership
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Shuttle Service
Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Vending Machines

