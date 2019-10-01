Haldeman Ford Lincoln
I keep going back
by 01/10/2019on
My husband & I keep returning to Haldeman because both their sales and service departments are the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent sales experience
by 01/26/2018on
Absolutely one of the BEST vehicle purchases I've ever had! Our salesperson, Keith Hawk went above and beyond to get us the best deal on our F250 and the most out of our trade-in. He, as well as every other employee we interacted with at Haldeman, were easy going, polite, professional and thorough! Many thanks to your entire team for such a great experience..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase
by 09/15/2017on
It was a pleasure looking for a car at this lot. Didn't feel pressured at all, nice change from most car dealers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase
by 06/27/2017on
Very pleasant buying experience. Bought car and picked up in a few hours. Even though our salesman Brandon was new, he was very helpful. Would recommend the dealership
2017 Ford Escape
by 06/12/2017on
I purchased a 2017 Ford Escape, it was the most pleasant sales process I had. I did alot of homework went many dealers and different brands before I settled on a escape and chose Hadelman. I was very satified, when I had a question about the sync a week later I was told to come over and the sales man took his time with me till I understood it. My only complaint I waited quite awhile for the financing person to finish,also I was promised $500 to be mailed to me as a first responder ,I with help of finance person filled out the info on line at ford. It is now almost 3 months have not recieved my check . Other than that I would buy again from this dealer
Worst car buying experience !
by 05/18/2017on
Be prepared to pay ~10% more than anywhere else and have a sub-par car buying experience. Their website is misrepresenting the actual prices. Find another Ford / Lincoln dealership. They are very good at deceiving, misleading and discretionary denying you Ford rebates or financing offers. There are better and more honest choices out there.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
AMAZING EXPERIENCE!
by 03/07/2017on
This dealership is unlike any I've ever been to. Let me start off by saying that my husband an I entered Haldeman Ford Allentown dealership maybe about an hour and a half before they were scheduled to close. We were warmly greeted by the receptionist and in less than 5 minutes our sales person came out onto the floor and welcomed us. My husband made it very clear that he wanted a Mustang and our wonderful sales person Frank DeChristopher was able to quickly pick out the perfect car for us. We went to the lower level and the car was brought in so we could get a better look at it and to my amazement it was without a doubt absolutely PERFECT! The car was in immaculate condition, the leather was properly maintained, the whole car was presented to us in near new condition, it even had unbelievable mileage of about 13,000 miles! I was handed the keys for the first test drive and even to my dismay at the initial thought of a Mustang I FELL IN LOVE! It wasn't just the car it was the Haldeman Ford Dealership EXPERIENCE. My husband and I earlier that day had visited about 5 different dealerships in Allentown and not 1 of them impressed me. The sales people were either too pushy, or the cars were just lemons with shiny paint! The minute we walked into this dealership I knew it was going to be the one. The next day we were able to process the paperwork and drive away with a new car, simple and easy. I would highly recommend anyone thinking of purchasing a new or used car to check out this dealership you wont be disappointed. You are taken care of from the moment you enter to the moment you leave, our sales person Frank DeChristopher was very accommodating, he offered refreshments and most importantly any bit of information I wanted to know about the car before purchasing. And last but not least besides being able to drive away with our amazing car, we received the satisfaction of knowing that any time we have any issues with our car they will be able to take care of us, we also received lifetime PA state inspection complimentary! Thanks again to the Haldeman Ford Dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fusion
by 07/04/2016on
Bought a brand new Fusion and love it. Helped me get into the car I originally wanted. Customer service was excellent. Willing to help you get out of hard place or just find a nice, reliable vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New 2016 Ford F-150
by 05/28/2016on
Great dealership. It's the closest Ford dealer to my house, and when my truck was due to come off lease I gave them a try first. Glad I did. I went in a few months earlier just to see what incentives were being offered. From the moment I went in I had a good feeling. I'm the type of person that has to have a good relationship with sales and service. I was introduced to my salesman, Larry Perkins, by the owner Mr Haldeman himself. That was after I asked for their truck guy. I wanted someone very knowledgeable about trucks. I told Larry that I was in the initial stages and just wanted some information. Unlike a lot of dealers, Larry was very patient and took the time to listen and make suggestions. He was very laid back and didn't push for a sale at all. I told him I would bug him to death and that's what I did. When you speed this much money you want to get it right. After many many test drives and comparing vehicles it was determined to order exactly what I wanted. The process went flawlessly with the help of the gm Jerry. When the time came to put the order in I was able to get a few more dollars off. They even helped with some incentives I didn't know about. This is a large dealership and when I went in one day for a final test drive the place was packed. Even so Larry got me a plate and let me take a truck out. All this while he was preparing to make a delivery. They always have time for a customer, no matter how busy they are. That's very important to me. From order to delivery the truck was in in 44 days. I went in the next day. My truck lease was terminated and I drove out with my new one. All promised were keep. Very pleasant experience start to finish. I recommend them to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 05/10/2016on
Our salesman was very professional and provided a thorough explanation of all pertinent information.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New MKC
by 05/10/2016on
Had a great experience working with Haldeman and the leasing manager Wil. Didn't try to rush my decision and gave the best offer against two other dealerships. Will be getting my second vehicle there as well.
Tried to pull a fast one!
by 05/05/2016on
Ordered a new MKS cost over $60,000.00 and they tried to deliver the car to me with a repainted front bumper rear fender with a dent and rear bumper with scratches that had to be repainted!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Quick service
by 05/02/2016on
Saturday , 2 hrs , in and out ! Great deal too
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly and honest
by 02/16/2016on
Everyone from my salesman (Dave), as well as Jerry (who helped secure the car) and the sales manager all were very friendly and honest. Haldeman was my first stop in sizing up different makes and models and when I eventually settled on a Ford, Dave was one of the biggest reasons I returned to buy the car here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best new car purchase.....EVER!!!
by 01/10/2013on
Great salesperson (Victoria). No games. Just a great price. No negotiations necessary. They had a good selection of 2103 Explorer's in stock which met out needs perfectly. Will be back to buy our next car/truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
