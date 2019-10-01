5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This dealership is unlike any I've ever been to. Let me start off by saying that my husband an I entered Haldeman Ford Allentown dealership maybe about an hour and a half before they were scheduled to close. We were warmly greeted by the receptionist and in less than 5 minutes our sales person came out onto the floor and welcomed us. My husband made it very clear that he wanted a Mustang and our wonderful sales person Frank DeChristopher was able to quickly pick out the perfect car for us. We went to the lower level and the car was brought in so we could get a better look at it and to my amazement it was without a doubt absolutely PERFECT! The car was in immaculate condition, the leather was properly maintained, the whole car was presented to us in near new condition, it even had unbelievable mileage of about 13,000 miles! I was handed the keys for the first test drive and even to my dismay at the initial thought of a Mustang I FELL IN LOVE! It wasn't just the car it was the Haldeman Ford Dealership EXPERIENCE. My husband and I earlier that day had visited about 5 different dealerships in Allentown and not 1 of them impressed me. The sales people were either too pushy, or the cars were just lemons with shiny paint! The minute we walked into this dealership I knew it was going to be the one. The next day we were able to process the paperwork and drive away with a new car, simple and easy. I would highly recommend anyone thinking of purchasing a new or used car to check out this dealership you wont be disappointed. You are taken care of from the moment you enter to the moment you leave, our sales person Frank DeChristopher was very accommodating, he offered refreshments and most importantly any bit of information I wanted to know about the car before purchasing. And last but not least besides being able to drive away with our amazing car, we received the satisfaction of knowing that any time we have any issues with our car they will be able to take care of us, we also received lifetime PA state inspection complimentary! Thanks again to the Haldeman Ford Dealership! Read more