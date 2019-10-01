I keep going back
My husband & I keep returning to Haldeman because both their sales and service departments are the best.
Another fine experience.
Another fine experience at Haldeman. Prompt service. Good communication.
Inspection
Excellent service! The service valet, John, was very gracious, prompt and knowledgeable. My MKX was picked up at my door, a courtesy car was left for my use as my car was being inspected... I had my car returned to my door by early afternoon. I could not have dreamed of better service!
Mike and the team were AWESOME!
Work was done well. Mike explained everything promptly and professionally. I was extremely satisfied.
by 01/10/2019on
Best service anywhere!
Most places try to get service sooner than needed. Halderman lets you know how much time you have. As a mechanic in truck industry its easy for me to check on their recommendations. I can tell you they are fair unlike other shops or dealerships that always want to find something. If you are not sure of your place come to Halderman you WILL be pleased.
Gereat Service
Excellent, friendly, and prompt service. Thank you.
Great Service!
Excellent, courteous service. I arrived at the appointed time for an oil change and tire rotation. I was immediately greeted and taken care of. Waiting room is clean, comfortable, with coffee and water. My car was serviced promptly and I was on my way in 30 minutes.
Great Ford Service
It would have been nice to have a complimentary car wash since we had both an inspection and oil change for our vehicle.
Excellent sales experience
Absolutely one of the BEST vehicle purchases I've ever had! Our salesperson, Keith Hawk went above and beyond to get us the best deal on our F250 and the most out of our trade-in. He, as well as every other employee we interacted with at Haldeman, were easy going, polite, professional and thorough! Many thanks to your entire team for such a great experience..
Major Problem with Older Expedition Made Easy
My 2008 Expedition is under a Ford extended warranty and has been maintained at Haldeman Allentown Ford for the last 4 years. My service guy is Pete K. My Expedition has been my ride to work up and down Route 78 since we bought it. It has also taken my family, friends, dog and associated stuff on many trips all over the Northeast. Love my Ford. I ran into some major mechanical trouble recently. The work was covered by the warrantee. Pete took charge of the logistics and business side of the issue. He got us squared away with temporary transportation and got our Expedition on the lift and back on the road as quickly as possible. Thanks Pete and thanks Haldeman for making a difficult situation relatively easy to deal with.
Excellent
I recommend Haldeman's to anyone. They are always courteous and informative. My car is always ready when they say.
New car purchase
It was a pleasure looking for a car at this lot. Didn't feel pressured at all, nice change from most car dealers.
New car purchase
Very pleasant buying experience. Bought car and picked up in a few hours. Even though our salesman Brandon was new, he was very helpful. Would recommend the dealership
2017 Ford Escape
I purchased a 2017 Ford Escape, it was the most pleasant sales process I had. I did alot of homework went many dealers and different brands before I settled on a escape and chose Hadelman. I was very satified, when I had a question about the sync a week later I was told to come over and the sales man took his time with me till I understood it. My only complaint I waited quite awhile for the financing person to finish,also I was promised $500 to be mailed to me as a first responder ,I with help of finance person filled out the info on line at ford. It is now almost 3 months have not recieved my check . Other than that I would buy again from this dealer
Worst car buying experience !
Be prepared to pay ~10% more than anywhere else and have a sub-par car buying experience. Their website is misrepresenting the actual prices. Find another Ford / Lincoln dealership. They are very good at deceiving, misleading and discretionary denying you Ford rebates or financing offers. There are better and more honest choices out there.
AMAZING EXPERIENCE!
This dealership is unlike any I've ever been to. Let me start off by saying that my husband an I entered Haldeman Ford Allentown dealership maybe about an hour and a half before they were scheduled to close. We were warmly greeted by the receptionist and in less than 5 minutes our sales person came out onto the floor and welcomed us. My husband made it very clear that he wanted a Mustang and our wonderful sales person Frank DeChristopher was able to quickly pick out the perfect car for us. We went to the lower level and the car was brought in so we could get a better look at it and to my amazement it was without a doubt absolutely PERFECT! The car was in immaculate condition, the leather was properly maintained, the whole car was presented to us in near new condition, it even had unbelievable mileage of about 13,000 miles! I was handed the keys for the first test drive and even to my dismay at the initial thought of a Mustang I FELL IN LOVE! It wasn't just the car it was the Haldeman Ford Dealership EXPERIENCE. My husband and I earlier that day had visited about 5 different dealerships in Allentown and not 1 of them impressed me. The sales people were either too pushy, or the cars were just lemons with shiny paint! The minute we walked into this dealership I knew it was going to be the one. The next day we were able to process the paperwork and drive away with a new car, simple and easy. I would highly recommend anyone thinking of purchasing a new or used car to check out this dealership you wont be disappointed. You are taken care of from the moment you enter to the moment you leave, our sales person Frank DeChristopher was very accommodating, he offered refreshments and most importantly any bit of information I wanted to know about the car before purchasing. And last but not least besides being able to drive away with our amazing car, we received the satisfaction of knowing that any time we have any issues with our car they will be able to take care of us, we also received lifetime PA state inspection complimentary! Thanks again to the Haldeman Ford Dealership!
Satisfied Customer
Really enjoy the ease of obtaining a rental car when my car goes in for service. It makes the entire process so much easier. Great service provided once again.
Great and prompt service. Always satisfied.
Mike and the service department checked out my car and determined the problem right away. Part was ordered and received promptly. The car was repaired the same day. Very satisfied with the service. Dealt with the service department for many years and was always satisfied with the service preformed. Thank you
Great Service
Friendly staff and quick turn around for an oil change!
Oil Change
Took me in as a walk-in, which is very convenient. Oil change and check-up completed and accompanied by recommendations for work that should be complete in the near future. Only concern was the length of the stay. In the future, under-sell and over-deliver, rather than saying it will be done in a timely manner and it takes two hours.
Fusion
Bought a brand new Fusion and love it. Helped me get into the car I originally wanted. Customer service was excellent. Willing to help you get out of hard place or just find a nice, reliable vehicle.
