Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Crivelli Ford

Crivelli Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
2085 Broadhead Rd, Aliquippa, PA 15001
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Crivelli Ford

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Small but reliable for Sales & Service

by sjoiii on 07/04/2012

This dealership is one of the smaller ones around but my experience in buying this and one other vehicle has been excellent. They always are willing to demonstrate the car and explain all the necessary features. They are honest and accessible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
6 cars in stock
0 new6 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Bronco Sport
Ford Bronco Sport
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for