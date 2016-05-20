5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The only thing I dislike worse than buying a new car is having major surgery; It is the most painful, unpleasant experience known to man. Thanks to Gavin Mardis at Findly, it was the most pleasant and brief experience I have ever had in buying a car. I recommend this dealership and Gavin completely. They are professional, respectful and patient. If you are looking for an easy experience in buying a car, you will not be disappointed. I cannot speak for the service department but I understand they have corrected the problems with that area. Gavin is a good salesman, extremely knowledgeable and most cordial. Trust me, if not, I would have bailed. These are all good guys there at Findley. Read more