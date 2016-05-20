Skip to main content
25600 SW Pkwy Center Dr, Wilsonville, OR 97070
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Findlay Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

1 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The easiest car buying experience ever.

by michaelF2016 on 05/20/2016

The only thing I dislike worse than buying a new car is having major surgery; It is the most painful, unpleasant experience known to man. Thanks to Gavin Mardis at Findly, it was the most pleasant and brief experience I have ever had in buying a car. I recommend this dealership and Gavin completely. They are professional, respectful and patient. If you are looking for an easy experience in buying a car, you will not be disappointed. I cannot speak for the service department but I understand they have corrected the problems with that area. Gavin is a good salesman, extremely knowledgeable and most cordial. Trust me, if not, I would have bailed. These are all good guys there at Findley.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
Ram 2500
Ram 2500
