Power Mazda
Customer Reviews of Power Mazda
Avoid this place, go to Portland.
by 06/30/2021on
Recently bought a used 2019 Mazda-3 from this dealership. The car had roughly 13k miles on it when it was purchased. Within 5000 miles of driving it, one of my back rear tires starting losing pressure. I took the car into a reputable tire repair shop and they told me that both of my rear tires were completely shot. I found this hard to believe since the tires "should" have only a combined 18000 miles on them. I went into the dealership and talked with their sales manager. He mentioned that the rear tires were at 4/32 when they did their pre-sale safety inspection. According to any tire dealer, 4/32 is the time that you start looking for new tires. The tires on the car are rated for 65,000 miles, these have barely lasted to 20k. He refused to do anything about it and then kicked me out of his office. I expect this sort of behavior from a shady used car dealership, but not an official Mazda dealership.
Terrible treatment of customer
by 01/17/2021on
To simply put it, don't buy your car here. This dealership will rip you off and from my experience has terrible customer service. I drove 2 hours to buy a car from them and when I get here they have already sold it to someone else. This is after I have confirmed an appointment with them. So then they sell me a different car that does not meet my needs and ripped me off. This was my first time buying a car and I was unlucky enough to pick this place. This is why car salesmen/women have a terrible reputation. After I expressed my frustrations to them they said they would buy the car, they just sold me for less money... All in all this place is just a joke and full of [non-permissible content removed]. Learn from my mistake and do not get anything from here!
Superb customer service!!!!
by 08/25/2017on
I came in with a couple concerns but Miranda Rodriguez assured me that i would be takencare of. I certainly was! They were able to refinance my Current Mazda RX8 and even get me into a new to me 2014 Mazda CX5! This is my 3rd vehicle purchase from Power Auto- and i will contribute to use this dealership for my next vehicle needs! Thanks again! Special thanks to Valdemar Fabbri! Great salesmanship!!
My New Miata
by 08/24/2017on
I recently purchased a new Miata RF from Power Mazda. The salesman I felt with was Roy Watkins. Roy was all the things you want when walking onto a car lot. He was easy going, Knowledgable, Helped me with all kinds of questions about the Miata, Inver felt pushed or rushed to buy. When it came time to get the car with the equipment I wanted, things went smoothly Thank you Roy and also Chuck in Parts, and Martin in service. I am now the happy owner of the car I wanted and it was no hassle.
Happy Dance
by 08/15/2017on
This is not your average dealership. Have you are been to a dealership and felt like you were just another face, another wallet to be stolen while they show you a slight of hand in the form of a pretty new red car? I have, and I can tell you it's not fun. But Mazda was like showing up at your local pub, the one where everyone knows your name. It was like getting a fast pass at Disneyland, or finding out that it doesn't matter is Santa doesn't exist, you still get presents every year. The team there, namely Jesse (aka Brad....seriously, you should call him Brad) and his sidekick Rich, did everything I asked. They commandeered a car from a lot across town, cleaned and buffed it, and even tested the hood for slidability (that is seriously a thing, just watch Dukes of Hazard). And now I am a proud owner of a beautiful Mazda named Mazzy Star. So thanks guys. Life would not be as fun without a car I can slide across without face planting. Maybe next time you'll help me find a car with a million dollars hidden in the trunk, because that is the only thing that could make this experience better.
Easy Transaction!
by 07/20/2017on
Roy was great helping me buy my new Honda Odyssey! He was very patient with me changing my mind a million times, He was knowledgeable and knew the answers to all my questions. He went to great measures to help me with the purchase and make it as easy as possible.
Lack of Honesty
by 07/11/2017on
It is extremely sad when you have your customer service representatives telling your customers different things on the phone and in person. More importantly, there was a lack of effort to correct the mistake and no apology whatsoever. Please do yourself a favor and do not service your car here.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Teenage daughter was taken advantage of by Martin Blackburn
by 06/14/2017on
Our 2009 Mazda 6 had a recall on the airbags. The service department was supposed to strictly do the recall work. Instead Mr. Blackburn suggested that services, parts, and other work be completed to our teenage daughter (the vehicle is ours, not hers). Yes our daughter did agree to the work (not ever doing business with a dealership) and 827.85 she was able to bring our vehicle home. I will never recommend this dealership or its service department to anyone. I hope that they are happy getting her hard earned college money. This makes me sick. I am going to see what my legal options are of recouping the costs of the work that she was suggested to her that needed completed. Whatever you do, do not take your automobile to this service department.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Decent Transportation
by 05/30/2017on
Power Mazda will go out of their way to "put you in a vehicle". I purchased a 1998 mini-van in 2013. It was "old" yes, but it was mechanically sound. I drove that vehicle for 4 years. But 44k miles on it--had it serviced by Mazda at rgular intervals. After 4 years of very satisfied transportion, I had to get another vehicle. I went back to Mazda, even on the holiday, and they are working very hard to get me into another vehicle. It really surprised me when I was told they would be working thru the holiday. I will recommend Power Mazda to any body in need of a good transportation vehicle. You do not have to buy an expensive new vehicle in order for them to work hard enough to put you in a vehicle. They will go out of their way to see that you are satisfied before you leave the property. Very professional, very friendly, unlike a lot of "fly by night dealers". I will always deal with Mazda for all mt transportation needs.
ZOOM TIMES 100 !
by 04/27/2017on
I'm now the proud owner of a 2017 CX-5 and can't be happier. A big big thank you to Jeff Crites for making this happen. The Soul Red Crystal was well worth the wait and the car overall is a dream. What a great dealership and SUPERB customer service!
Best service I've had
by 04/25/2017on
Gerson was there for me. Not only did I feel respected and important, but he made it as quick as possible for me. He was quick, informative and made me feel appreciateD.
Gerson Escobar is amazing!
by 03/07/2017on
I am a terrible writer! But, I could not possibly let Gerson not get recognized for his amazing customer service and willingness to go the extra mile for this customer! My 2 sons and I arrived at the dealership at approx. 4:00pm. We were greeted by Gerson. I explained what I was looking for either a Mazda 3 or a Mazda 6 and that I was on a time limit due to having preordered some movie tickets for a show in Beaverton. 3 cars and 3 test drives later I was torn between 2 cars. One new and one used. I told him that I was concerned about buying used verses new. He patiently explained the pros and cons of both. He even parked them side by side and stood in the rain while I tried to make up my mind. Gerson even offered to run the numbers on both to help me make my decision. In the meantime while the financing department worked on my paperwork Gerson found my dream car and it wasn't even one of the 3 that I had test driven! The car I ended up purchasing wasn't even technically for sale yet! But, it was EVERYTHING that I wanted and was even less $ than the others. He even made sure that I was done with all the paperwork and on the road in time to make it to my movie! This guy was amazing in so many ways! He listened to me and my 2 kids (31 and 21) and their stupid jokes, along with mine! He answered multiple questions, explained ALL of the safety features and regular features of ALL 4 CARS, went on 3 test drives and had a great personality, sense of humor, was personable and professional ! He told me that my car had to have some lights reset prior to me being able to take it home until Monday. Monday morning before 9am I had a text message from Gerson advising that my car was washed, had a full tank of gas and ready for me to pick up! This is my 4th time buying a car and I highly recommend Gerson Escobar and Power Mazda to my family, friends, coworkers and even strangers! I want to THANK YOU again Gerson for making this my BEST EXPERIENCE! Sincerely, Rita Perez
Best Dealership Buying Experience ever
by 02/04/2017on
Stopped in and asked them to make it possible to buy my dream car by them giving me fair trade in on my old one. It was totally "ask and you shall receive". No old school hours long back and forth dealing or finance office hassle. Just straight forward, efficient, kind courtesy. Done fair deal in very timely matter. Cobey Wilson was a great, patient salesperson. Thank you to his people helping who I never had to meet. Lisa in finance is the best. I am so impressed and grateful that they easily made it possible for me to get the car that I wanted after I screwed up and bought the wrong one from the wrong dealer three months earlier.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
POWER MAZDA
by 11/11/2016on
Shout out to Roy Watkins. He made my car buying experience seamless. I drove from Portland to Salem and by the time I arrive Roy had everything in place and ready to go. The customer service from everyone was exceptional !!! Lisa the finance lady ROCKS!! I left thinking I need her to be my friend. Thanks again Roy, I couldn't be happier with my experience. Lisa
CX5
by 10/13/2016on
Happened upon Power Mazda's website looking for a specific car. Walked in a was mer by saleman Roy. Roy immediately dropped what he was doing to assist me. I took a test drive within minutes and was very pleased. What impressed me the most was Roy's willingnes to deal via phone. Got a great deal on my trade in and new Mazda CX-5. Ask for Roy
Roy Rocks!
by 04/21/2016on
I am a small town girl and have bought all but one vehicle I have ever owned from the small dealerships in my home town of Tillamook Oregon. The first vehicle I ever bought was from a dealership in Portland on a street with nothing but car dealerships. I dont remember the street and I dont remember the name of the dealership. It was a horrible experience and the vehicle was a total pile of Armerolled, waxed, well detailed, shiney, pile of complete junk. 10 hours it took to purchase that truck! Honestly I cant say the way I got it paid off and rid of it was entirely legal. Lol! I made one more attempt in the city 7 or 8 years later and had to threaten to call the police to get my car keys back! That was the end of that. Now a days Tillamook only has one dealership and not really anything I was interested in. I had bought my prior vehicle, (a Mazda 3) from Power Chevrolet in Tillamook. It had been brought down to the dealership from the Power Mazda dealership I am currently speaking of. I had actually worked there at the time as I had decided to try something new. I can say it is not the career for me. I started internet shopping on a Thursday morning and by my day off on Sunday I drove over to Salem to sign papers and trade in my 2007 Mazda 3 for a 2016 Mazda 3. I had changed my mind back and forth between purchasing it and not purchasing it. One of my main hangups was that Roy told me they would give me a certain amoung for my trade in and having a little knowledge of the way SOME dealerships work I was afraid to drive all the way to Salem and than be offered a lower trade in once they had me there. It took one look at Roys very honest face to put me at ease. The whole deal went exactly the way Roy and I discussed through emails and text messages. I love my new Mazda and am very appreciative of the way Roy conducted the deal. Great guy and a great dealership!
Not a good experience & tons in repairs.
by 03/29/2011on
Bought a 2004 Audi A4. They wouldn't budge on price and we ended up paying top dollar because we liked the car. They agreed to cover all of the registration costs but messed up on the fees by missing $38.00 DMV threatened to cancel the process but the dealership finally figured it out and squared up with DMV. They also issued an error filled 3 month, 3000 mile warranty, requiring certified mail for correction so they went 0 for 2 as far as getting the paperwork right. At 2-1/2 months the car started throwing an overheating code but no one could find the problem. Power Mazda was notified at that time. The car finally blew gaskets 6 days after the National Warranty expired. I ate the tow bill and it still sits in the repair shop. Power Mazda denied being notified and waved us away with a smile. National Warranty did the same because technically it made it just past the liable period before blowing up. We are out $10K for a car that used to move under its own power. It lasted 3.2 months. We will soon be on the hook for repairs that are expected to exceed $1,000.00 The engine teardown starts in 2 days.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Wonderful Service and People
by 03/19/2011on
We loved our experience with Power Mazda. This was the first car purchase my husband and I made together. Clint made the process simple. He was straightforward, honest, and extremely helpful. When things went south with our purchase me made sure things were made right. I highly recommend Power Mazda to anyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 10/03/2010on
I just traded in my car for a new CX-7 the service I got from Power Mazda was an A+ everyone was very nice and made me feel comfortable in the buying process. The sales associates were not pushy at all and really listened to my families needs. I plan to go back to Power Mazda for my future car purchase.
Power Mazda is Fantastic!
by 09/18/2010on
My girlfriend was in the process of wanting to buy a car. She settled on a Mazda3 Hatchback. We live in Bend and only have one Mazda dealer in town. After getting their "best" price, we proceeded to start shopping around and getting some prices (significantly lower) from various other dealers in the state, we called back our local dealer to give them the opportunity to match the best price we had received. They told us yes we will. We go in and they pull the rug out from under us and say "no, we cant". My girlfriend had already promised/sold her old car to a friend so she immediately panicked about what she was going to do. We called up Clint Edwards at Power at 7pm that night and told him our prediciment. He was not the lowest price we had received, but he told me to hang tight and he'd do some checking. Not 10 minutes later he called back and said he would match the best price we had gotten, he had the EXACT same car with the features we wanted on the lot and he then started the paperwork before he went home that night while we packed up real quick to book it to Salem (2.5 hours away). We showed up the next morning and Clint already had the car parked away from the rest of the lot so no one else would snatch it. We sat down and finished up the little bit of paperwork we had left. Talked with Lars in the finance department to take care of the last few details and then we got the rundown on the car features and we were back on the road home. The process took less than 2 hours. Clint, Lars and the rest of the Power guys were TREMENDOUS! We will be recommending them to EVERYONE!