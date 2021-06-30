5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I am a terrible writer! But, I could not possibly let Gerson not get recognized for his amazing customer service and willingness to go the extra mile for this customer! My 2 sons and I arrived at the dealership at approx. 4:00pm. We were greeted by Gerson. I explained what I was looking for either a Mazda 3 or a Mazda 6 and that I was on a time limit due to having preordered some movie tickets for a show in Beaverton. 3 cars and 3 test drives later I was torn between 2 cars. One new and one used. I told him that I was concerned about buying used verses new. He patiently explained the pros and cons of both. He even parked them side by side and stood in the rain while I tried to make up my mind. Gerson even offered to run the numbers on both to help me make my decision. In the meantime while the financing department worked on my paperwork Gerson found my dream car and it wasn't even one of the 3 that I had test driven! The car I ended up purchasing wasn't even technically for sale yet! But, it was EVERYTHING that I wanted and was even less $ than the others. He even made sure that I was done with all the paperwork and on the road in time to make it to my movie! This guy was amazing in so many ways! He listened to me and my 2 kids (31 and 21) and their stupid jokes, along with mine! He answered multiple questions, explained ALL of the safety features and regular features of ALL 4 CARS, went on 3 test drives and had a great personality, sense of humor, was personable and professional ! He told me that my car had to have some lights reset prior to me being able to take it home until Monday. Monday morning before 9am I had a text message from Gerson advising that my car was washed, had a full tank of gas and ready for me to pick up! This is my 4th time buying a car and I highly recommend Gerson Escobar and Power Mazda to my family, friends, coworkers and even strangers! I want to THANK YOU again Gerson for making this my BEST EXPERIENCE! Sincerely, Rita Perez Read more