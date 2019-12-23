5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After doing some research, we test drove a 2018 model and were very impressed. We settled on the new 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring edition and began looking for a responsive dealer who was transparent and open to having a dialog on price. We found Roseburg Honda after a bit of searching and contacted Deen Hydes in their sales department. The entire experience was fantastic! We worked with Deen to find one in the Modern Steel color that we chose. Ultimately, Deen found one at another dealership and arranged to have it picked up and delivered to Roseburg Honda within 24 hours. We made the two+ hour trip, delivered a bank check for the no-hassle price we had already agreed on, and drove off the lot within an hour...and with ear to ear grins! I would definitely recommend giving Roseburg Honda a chance at your business, for either a new or used car. And maybe if you're really lucky, you can work with Deen! He'll get you the vehicle you're looking for, with no hassle and with open, clear communication during the entire process. We love our 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring Edition, and I know you'll love working with Roseburg Honda to find the right car for you. Scott Read more