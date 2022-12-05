5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Andrew Wright was on the job when he came out to meet me in the lot. I didn't have to wait to be helped and when he got going, I really didn't have to do much. He knew what he was talking about and I felt completely comfortable with him. He took me inside and started the process of my purchasing a new Jeep and in no time at all, I had the keys in my hand. Chris was very helpful as well in closing the deal and selling me the Mopar Package. I wouldn't hesitate to refer anyone to this dealership and I really appreciate the service I received. Thank you so very much! Richard A. Ebinger Read more