Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Roseburg
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Roseburg
Thank you
by 05/12/2022on
Mr penny was extremely helpful. My family appreciated the ease and speed. Very friendly staff, we had a couple trades. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great place to buy a jeep!
by 05/05/2022on
Shawn Penny was great to work with. Would definitely buy here again !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
From Sluggish to Zoom
by 05/01/2022on
Friendly, good service, clean
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
New (to me) vehicle service 2019 Ram 1500
by 05/01/2022on
Great experience. Steven Fagan was Awesome. Will definitely be coming here for future services
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job
by 04/28/2022on
Great second experience. Keep up the great work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5+ star
by 04/24/2022on
Timely and answered all questions
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience, friendly employees
by 04/04/2022on
It was very smooth and hassle free. Felt good with the deal I got. All the employees were awesome. Shawn penny was great I would buy here again for sure
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Thumbs up
by 04/01/2022on
So easy to work with. Shawn was terrific. Made the transaction as easy as it could possibly be. Eric in finance explained additional items but did not push.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Dropped off
by 03/30/2022on
Jennie @ the check in desk was funny and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 03/16/2022on
I had an extremely good experience at Roseburg auto center. Everybody was friendly and professional.My sales rep Shaun Cox was great I wasn’t pressured at all.I definitely recommend this place if you want to be treated right.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 03/16/2022on
quick and timely
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car buying experience. They made it an easy and efficient pu
by 02/27/2022on
Friendly salesmen and finance officer. Worked with me to get my payment where I wanted it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Ideal Vehicle Purchase Experience
by 02/26/2022on
The experience was ideal, and I enjoyed working with John in a straight-forward manner to purchase my vehicle. In addition, the fact that Lithia Jeep does not engage in these phony "market adjustments" happening at other dealerships says so much about their integrity and how they want to treat and retain their customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Oil change and crank case cleaned
by 02/20/2022on
Friendly courteous and thorough
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Experience!
by 02/17/2022on
Mostly due to the specific salesman and financial managers and sales manager I know there. Throughout the years they have gotten better and better and I would take my business back any day now and even refer my friends and family too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 02/10/2022on
Listened to our concerns and questions about different vehicles and answered honestly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best people
by 02/10/2022on
Dave was so kind and so was the receptionist. When I first got there after having my car towed there she was amazing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Woohoo
by 02/02/2022on
Everything went smoothly and was great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 01/30/2022on
The sales reps were very accommodating in transporting my new to me truck to my home down near Medford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
My Experience With Lithia Jeep
by 01/21/2022on
Andrew Wright was on the job when he came out to meet me in the lot. I didn't have to wait to be helped and when he got going, I really didn't have to do much. He knew what he was talking about and I felt completely comfortable with him. He took me inside and started the process of my purchasing a new Jeep and in no time at all, I had the keys in my hand. Chris was very helpful as well in closing the deal and selling me the Mopar Package. I wouldn't hesitate to refer anyone to this dealership and I really appreciate the service I received. Thank you so very much! Richard A. Ebinger
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best ever dealing with a dealership
by 01/01/2022on
Never before have I had great service friendly people at a dealership. It was very comfortable and I really like Jenny. You should give her a huge raise
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
