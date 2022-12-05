Skip to main content
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Roseburg

1600 NE Airport Rd, Roseburg, OR 97470
Today 8:30 AM - 6:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Roseburg

5.0
Overall Rating
4.99 out of 5 stars(119)
Recommend: Yes (71) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you

by Jasson on 05/12/2022

Mr penny was extremely helpful. My family appreciated the ease and speed. Very friendly staff, we had a couple trades. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

119 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to buy a jeep!

by Christine on 05/05/2022

Shawn Penny was great to work with. Would definitely buy here again !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

From Sluggish to Zoom

by Deborah on 05/01/2022

Friendly, good service, clean

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

New (to me) vehicle service 2019 Ram 1500

by John on 05/01/2022

Great experience. Steven Fagan was Awesome. Will definitely be coming here for future services

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great job

by Kevin on 04/28/2022

Great second experience. Keep up the great work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

5+ star

by Gary on 04/24/2022

Timely and answered all questions

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience, friendly employees

by Marta on 04/04/2022

It was very smooth and hassle free. Felt good with the deal I got. All the employees were awesome. Shawn penny was great I would buy here again for sure

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thumbs up

by Steven on 04/01/2022

So easy to work with. Shawn was terrific. Made the transaction as easy as it could possibly be. Eric in finance explained additional items but did not push.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Dropped off

by MARCH on 03/30/2022

Jennie @ the check in desk was funny and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Roger on 03/16/2022

I had an extremely good experience at Roseburg auto center. Everybody was friendly and professional.My sales rep Shaun Cox was great I wasn’t pressured at all.I definitely recommend this place if you want to be treated right.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Stephen on 03/16/2022

quick and timely

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great car buying experience. They made it an easy and efficient pu

by Amanda on 02/27/2022

Friendly salesmen and finance officer. Worked with me to get my payment where I wanted it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ideal Vehicle Purchase Experience

by Shay on 02/26/2022

The experience was ideal, and I enjoyed working with John in a straight-forward manner to purchase my vehicle. In addition, the fact that Lithia Jeep does not engage in these phony "market adjustments" happening at other dealerships says so much about their integrity and how they want to treat and retain their customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change and crank case cleaned

by Oscar on 02/20/2022

Friendly courteous and thorough

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Experience!

by Nate_Jasper on 02/17/2022

Mostly due to the specific salesman and financial managers and sales manager I know there. Throughout the years they have gotten better and better and I would take my business back any day now and even refer my friends and family too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great customer service

by Brandon on 02/10/2022

Listened to our concerns and questions about different vehicles and answered honestly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best people

by Shylo on 02/10/2022

Dave was so kind and so was the receptionist. When I first got there after having my car towed there she was amazing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Woohoo

by Bruce on 02/02/2022

Everything went smoothly and was great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service

by Steven on 01/30/2022

The sales reps were very accommodating in transporting my new to me truck to my home down near Medford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My Experience With Lithia Jeep

by Richard on 01/21/2022

Andrew Wright was on the job when he came out to meet me in the lot. I didn't have to wait to be helped and when he got going, I really didn't have to do much. He knew what he was talking about and I felt completely comfortable with him. He took me inside and started the process of my purchasing a new Jeep and in no time at all, I had the keys in my hand. Chris was very helpful as well in closing the deal and selling me the Mopar Package. I wouldn't hesitate to refer anyone to this dealership and I really appreciate the service I received. Thank you so very much! Richard A. Ebinger

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best ever dealing with a dealership

by Sherryl on 01/01/2022

Never before have I had great service friendly people at a dealership. It was very comfortable and I really like Jenny. You should give her a huge raise

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

What shoppers are searching for