  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Roseburg

Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Roseburg

Visit dealer’s website 
1600 NE Airport Rd, Roseburg, OR 97470
Today 8:30 AM - 6:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Roseburg

5.0
Overall Rating
4.98 out of 5 stars(49)
Recommend: Yes (49) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Trisha on 10/13/2021

Everyone that I came across was very helpful and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
93 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Trisha on 10/13/2021

Everyone that I came across was very helpful and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change and tire rotation

by Dan on 10/07/2021

No hassles

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Doozy Oil Job

by Deborah on 09/25/2021

Fast and professional. My car was diagnosed, oil job finished, tires rotated, as well as other services done. As always a great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Bill on 09/11/2021

Fast, easy, and friendly service. Very accommodating! We were pleasantly surprised at how happy we were with our truck buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast and courteous

by Lance on 09/02/2021

Got an appointment that works well for me. Got in and out in a timely manner. Service personnel efficient and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

great job guys

by Larry on 08/30/2021

every one treats me like a good friend when i come in there

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

LW

by Tucker on 08/28/2021

John, Eric T, Kristopher were great people to work with and definitely answered all my questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good place to buy a truck

by Jesse on 08/27/2021

Friendly, helpful, detail oriented

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Check

by Kathleen on 08/07/2021

The waiting area was clean and pleasant. The lady that checked me in for my oil change was nice and polite.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast and friendly

by Jeremiah on 08/02/2021

Fast and friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick, efficent service of my vehicle

by Dennis on 07/30/2021

The service writer was attentive and competent. The waiting area was clean and comfortable. Service was accomplished in a short amount of time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service!

by Justin on 07/16/2021

Great customer service! Our sales consultant Chris G. made the purchase of our truck quick and easy. We were in need of a new vehicle while on vacation due to an unfortunate breakdown. We were very pleased with the service we recieved from everyone and will definitely consider Lithia of Roseburg for future purchases!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Buying Experience

by Kenneth on 07/12/2021

Bought our truck sight unseen. Eric Thompson is fantastic. He was responsive and made the purchase easy. They delivered the truck so it saved us a trip to Oregon. I cannot say enough about his attention even after the sale was done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Oscar on 07/09/2021

Fast and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Parts installation

by Gary on 07/02/2021

Both items I needed for my truck were ordered and came in the following day and installed the day after that. Good work coordinating all that

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great experience

by Kevin on 06/30/2021

Hassle free, staff listened to our request, and did the best they could.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great friendly Staff that took care of me that day

by William on 06/27/2021

The young lady that helped me was super nice, I swear the service staff gets nicer every visit first time I seen her and a few others soo maybe the environment took a great turn! I had parts ordered and she was well we will take care of it LOVED IT

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

.

by Brandon on 06/25/2021

It went very smoothly and Jon Pepler was helpful with all of our questions and needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

excellent service

by Bruce on 06/18/2021

excellent service and friendly staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Gary on 06/17/2021

Everyone is so pleasant and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service dept.

by Carla on 06/10/2021

We took our Grand Caravan in for its 6 month service. It was fast and easy. Everyone there is very friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
75 cars in stock
0 new59 used16 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes