Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Roseburg
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Roseburg
Great experience
by 10/13/2021on
Everyone that I came across was very helpful and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Oil change and tire rotation
by 10/07/2021on
No hassles
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Doozy Oil Job
by 09/25/2021on
Fast and professional. My car was diagnosed, oil job finished, tires rotated, as well as other services done. As always a great job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 09/11/2021on
Fast, easy, and friendly service. Very accommodating! We were pleasantly surprised at how happy we were with our truck buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Fast and courteous
by 09/02/2021on
Got an appointment that works well for me. Got in and out in a timely manner. Service personnel efficient and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great job guys
by 08/30/2021on
every one treats me like a good friend when i come in there
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
LW
by 08/28/2021on
John, Eric T, Kristopher were great people to work with and definitely answered all my questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Good place to buy a truck
by 08/27/2021on
Friendly, helpful, detail oriented
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Check
by 08/07/2021on
The waiting area was clean and pleasant. The lady that checked me in for my oil change was nice and polite.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and friendly
by 08/02/2021on
Fast and friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick, efficent service of my vehicle
by 07/30/2021on
The service writer was attentive and competent. The waiting area was clean and comfortable. Service was accomplished in a short amount of time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 07/16/2021on
Great customer service! Our sales consultant Chris G. made the purchase of our truck quick and easy. We were in need of a new vehicle while on vacation due to an unfortunate breakdown. We were very pleased with the service we recieved from everyone and will definitely consider Lithia of Roseburg for future purchases!
Great Buying Experience
by 07/12/2021on
Bought our truck sight unseen. Eric Thompson is fantastic. He was responsive and made the purchase easy. They delivered the truck so it saved us a trip to Oregon. I cannot say enough about his attention even after the sale was done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Oil change
by 07/09/2021on
Fast and efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Parts installation
by 07/02/2021on
Both items I needed for my truck were ordered and came in the following day and installed the day after that. Good work coordinating all that
Great experience
by 06/30/2021on
Hassle free, staff listened to our request, and did the best they could.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great friendly Staff that took care of me that day
by 06/27/2021on
The young lady that helped me was super nice, I swear the service staff gets nicer every visit first time I seen her and a few others soo maybe the environment took a great turn! I had parts ordered and she was well we will take care of it LOVED IT
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
.
by 06/25/2021on
It went very smoothly and Jon Pepler was helpful with all of our questions and needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent service
by 06/18/2021on
excellent service and friendly staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great experience
by 06/17/2021on
Everyone is so pleasant and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service dept.
by 06/10/2021on
We took our Grand Caravan in for its 6 month service. It was fast and easy. Everyone there is very friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
