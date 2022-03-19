Skip to main content
Ron Tonkin Honda

300 SE 122nd Ave, Portland, OR 97233
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ron Tonkin Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional Customer Service at Ron Tonkin Honda

by Marilyn Buchanan on 03/19/2022

We purchased a Honda Hybrid CRV Touring 2022 at Ron Tonkin Honda in Portland, Oregon in March 2022 and had a wonderful experience. Our salesperson Nikito and financial person Jeff were exceptional; they were friendly, down-to-earth, and extremely knowledgeable. We are married over 50 years and have purchased many cars and this was hands down our best car purchase experience ever. Nikito is a stellar young man who truly went the extra mile to insure our satisfaction, he will definitely meet all your expectations. Jeff was not only very professional but actually a fun financial rep. for Tonkin, he made the process smooth and easy. You can have no qualms about heading to Ron Tonkin Honda to purchase your next car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
