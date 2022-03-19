Ron Tonkin Honda
Exceptional Customer Service at Ron Tonkin Honda
by 03/19/2022on
We purchased a Honda Hybrid CRV Touring 2022 at Ron Tonkin Honda in Portland, Oregon in March 2022 and had a wonderful experience. Our salesperson Nikito and financial person Jeff were exceptional; they were friendly, down-to-earth, and extremely knowledgeable. We are married over 50 years and have purchased many cars and this was hands down our best car purchase experience ever. Nikito is a stellar young man who truly went the extra mile to insure our satisfaction, he will definitely meet all your expectations. Jeff was not only very professional but actually a fun financial rep. for Tonkin, he made the process smooth and easy. You can have no qualms about heading to Ron Tonkin Honda to purchase your next car.
