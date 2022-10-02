5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Buying a car is a big decision and has the potential to be an even bigger headache, but not with this dealership! My partner and I came in looking for a slightly used car, test drove a 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT and drove it off the lot later that afternoon, smiling all the way. Our salesman, Greg was immediately so friendly and laid back. He made both my partner and I feel at ease. He wasn't pushy or persuasive. He listened to what we wanted, answered all of our questions, and made us feel well taken care of every step of the way. Our finance guy, Jay was just as amazing as Greg and by the end of our car buying journey the two of them truly went above and beyond, stating that they had a "really exciting surprise for us." The surprise came all the way at the end when Jay let us know that he had talked to a couple of different lenders in order to lower my partner's interest rate for the loan. Surprise, Jay cut the interest in half! We went from paying 12.9% to 6.9%. This dealership was an absolute delight to do business with. 12/10, would recommend! Read more