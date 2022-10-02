Skip to main content
Ron Tonkin Alfa Romeo

9008 SW Canyon Rd, Portland, OR 97225
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ron Tonkin Alfa Romeo

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
2 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

50 Miles Later,

by Taken for a ride on 02/10/2022

Purchased a used vehicle at this dealership yesterday and less than 50 miles later the check engine light is not on. I called the dealership and the told me that I am on my own. During the call, Chris at the dealership told me that this happen to 3 other people at the same dealership recently. To clear the Check engine light, simply disconnect the battery and it will go away for 50-100 miles before the car see the same issue. I can't recommend this dealership and shady sales practices.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Used Car Magic!

by Caitlin M on 12/12/2019

Buying a car is a big decision and has the potential to be an even bigger headache, but not with this dealership! My partner and I came in looking for a slightly used car, test drove a 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT and drove it off the lot later that afternoon, smiling all the way. Our salesman, Greg was immediately so friendly and laid back. He made both my partner and I feel at ease. He wasn't pushy or persuasive. He listened to what we wanted, answered all of our questions, and made us feel well taken care of every step of the way. Our finance guy, Jay was just as amazing as Greg and by the end of our car buying journey the two of them truly went above and beyond, stating that they had a "really exciting surprise for us." The surprise came all the way at the end when Jay let us know that he had talked to a couple of different lenders in order to lower my partner's interest rate for the loan. Surprise, Jay cut the interest in half! We went from paying 12.9% to 6.9%. This dealership was an absolute delight to do business with. 12/10, would recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
27 cars in stock
22 new5 used0 certified pre-owned
Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Alfa Romeo Stelvio
15 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Alfa Romeo Giulia
Alfa Romeo Giulia
7 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

