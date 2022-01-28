MINI of Portland
Customer Reviews of MINI of Portland
Discriminatory based on affluence
by 01/28/2022on
I’ve been a life long mini customer. Due to Covid hardships and some complications around a name change my credit score has suffered. I’m sure a lot of people can understand hardships due to Covid. Francis could use training on being empathetic and more polite to his customers. I’ve bought twice as expensive as what I was asking for finance for and was told I had to provide proof of income an 3 references. Never have I ever had to do this. The offer also didn’t take into consideration the amount I wanted to put down and had astronomically high interest rates for a market that wants to give people loans to stimulate it. When I mentioned this to Francis he said he wasn’t the bank and “just sold awesome Mini’s”. That’s all I heard. Nothing else. [non-permissible content removed].
Drove away with a smile
by 12/18/2019on
Excellent low pressure, informative, forthright buying experience! Ryan Dooley, who we've now purchased two new MINIs from, is a wealth of knowledge on all things MINI, and maintains a relaxed and easygoing experience with his professionalism and friendliness.
Great customer service
by 07/20/2018on
Great service, kept me inform on status of my service work being done. Delivered as promised. Very professional and friendly employees. Great customer care.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service!
by 07/20/2018on
Everyone working at Mini of Portland have always been friendly, knowledgeable, and communicative. Although I had quite a few repairs required, and at a significant cost, I never felt ripped off. Before now, I never believed in taking my vehicle to the dealer. However, Mini of Portland has changed my mind.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 07/20/2018on
It always feels like an unorganized operation coming to the service department. If you’re waiting no one acknowledges you to say we will be right with you. The guys are running around like their lost. It would be great if there was a little more room, signage and organized. Just me opinion. I own a business with 13 locations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MINI JCW Hardtop Water Pump repair
by 07/19/2018on
All I can say is Thank you very much for noticing during the tech inspection prior to MTTS 2018 that my water pump was leaking. Thank you to my service advisor Callum Hamilton who came to find me during the MTTS 2018 kickoff party that was happening while I was at the dealership to tell me the part was in stock and that the tech Will Sharp was going to stay late to get the water pump replaced so I could attend MINI Takes the States 2018. Thank you to the staff at MINI of Portland for such an awesome Party to kickoff to MTTS 2018.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service Everytime!
by 07/18/2018on
When it comes to servicing clients, this group always exceeds expectations! Friendly, courteous, and always helpful! It’s the reason I bought my second mini!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 07/18/2018on
Very happy with my experience at Mini of Portland! Got a ride to and from the mall while I waited and the work was done early.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Positive experience
by 07/13/2018on
When we found the car we wanted to buy, our sales person met with her Sales Manager to get us the best deal the first time. We waited around 20 minutes and she did come back with a great deal. The price was fair and the car was ours.
Just good service
by 07/09/2018on
I am very satisfied with MINI Portland service department. The staff is friendly and courteous. They have always managed to fix the problem or do what I have asked.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service as usual
by 07/09/2018on
While I don't enjoy having problems with my car - I have always enjoyed my interactions with the service team and this time was no exception. Thanks for being there and taking care of me and my Mini!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of a Mini
by 07/06/2018on
Great experience and very helpful people to work with.
Mini Portland Rocks!
by 06/13/2018on
Last weekend Mini of Portland completed a Pre-Purchase inspection of a vehicle I had just acquired. Will the mechanic was thorough. He and service manager Ivan patiently took me through the results and possible paths forward. My only nits are with the compression test values being rounded to the nearest 5 PSI, but otherwise I'm pleased with the thoroughness of the the inspection and work that was performed. I'll be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
As a Car Buying Experience Should Be
by 06/10/2018on
My experience was so enjoyable! I was excited to be purchasing a new car, and my mood stayed that way for the duration. Even though I took a couple of weeks to decide, there were no high pressure sales tactics. I was listened to, and treated with the utmost dignity and respect. Ask for Amanda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MINI rocks!
by 06/09/2018on
Work was done as promised with no fuss no muss.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very good experience
by 06/08/2018on
Our experience at Mini of Portland was a very positive. Our salesmen Dave was great and the entire staff at Mini of Portland treated us with dignity and respect throughout the buying process. Our overall car buying experience was very pleasant, thank you Mini of Portland!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repairs on 2011 Mini Clubman S
by 06/05/2018on
Not happy that expensive things are starting to break with regularity on our car with 80,000 miles, but the service at Mini of Portland was very good in all respects.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great
by 05/21/2018on
Great service and enjoyed the coffee machine during the wait
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mini of Portland-Great Job
by 05/18/2018on
These folks did a great job. They went over and above to make both the purchase and vehicle 1st rate. Would recommend to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service by the sales staff!
by 05/03/2018on
I contacted Mini of Portland after seeing an ad on Auto Trader for the exact car I was looking for, but couldnt find on any other lot. I was directed, by sheer luck, to Kim Posey, who was wonderful to work with! She was friendly, knowledgeable, and guided us through the whole process without a hitch! I would recommend Kim @ Mini of Portland for your new or used car needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Love my new Mini Cooper
by 05/03/2018on
I have bought a Mini at each of 2 Mini dealerships (Portland and Tacoma), and both have been exceptional. Great customer service, low pressure sales w/o haggling, and very helpful staff. Mini Coopers are my favorites of the cars I've owned, especially my new one (2018 4 door hardtop).