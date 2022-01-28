1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I’ve been a life long mini customer. Due to Covid hardships and some complications around a name change my credit score has suffered. I’m sure a lot of people can understand hardships due to Covid. Francis could use training on being empathetic and more polite to his customers. I’ve bought twice as expensive as what I was asking for finance for and was told I had to provide proof of income an 3 references. Never have I ever had to do this. The offer also didn’t take into consideration the amount I wanted to put down and had astronomically high interest rates for a market that wants to give people loans to stimulate it. When I mentioned this to Francis he said he wasn’t the bank and “just sold awesome Mini’s”. That’s all I heard. Nothing else. [non-permissible content removed]. Read more