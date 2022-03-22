5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I located my Rubicon on Lithia website and called to confirm availability. I spoke to Dustin Conklin in sales and met with him when I arrived. He was easy to deal with and we immediately started the paperwork for my purchase. He said he would have a lot attendant bring the vehicle over from the overflow lot. After about 3 hours and having all the paperwork finished the Jeep still hadn't arrived. So, we went to get it ourselves. After searching the lot for 30 minutes we discovered that the jeep I purchased was totaled by another car dealership lot attendant the previous week and never taken off the website. I was so disappointed, but Dustin said he had a new 2018 that was discounted 7.000 and it had everything I wanted. I thought wow! that's a huge savings. So, I purchased the vehicle and left. After arriving home and researching my new jeep I realized it did not have all the items I wanted. I immediately called Dustin and he said he would take care of it. After a night of no sleep I drove to Lithia arriving when they opened. Dustin met me at the door and within 1 hour all the paperwork had been changed and I had a new jeep equipped exactly like I wanted. The jeep was not detailed so they delivered it to me 100 miles south of the dealership the next day. I would recommend Lithia of Portland and their salesman Dustin Conklin to anyone looking for a great deal on a new vehicle. Read more