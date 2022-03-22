Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Portland

Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Portland

Visit dealer’s website 
633 NE 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
Call Dealer
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Portland

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(32)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great deal, great value on trade, great experience!

by Ben on 03/22/2022

Chris Ryan was responsive, thorough, efficient, and reliable. I had an excellent experience as a result of his customer service. I would absolutely recommend him and this dealership if you're in the market for a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
32 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great deal, great value on trade, great experience!

by Ben on 03/22/2022

Chris Ryan was responsive, thorough, efficient, and reliable. I had an excellent experience as a result of his customer service. I would absolutely recommend him and this dealership if you're in the market for a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best dealer in town

by JasmineGrecu123456789 on 10/19/2019

This dealership is the beat in town, from costumer service from beginning to end

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Vey happy

by Kevin on 10/04/2019

Great price. Great support. Very courteous and professional. Never pushy but eager to provide to do business. Motivated to please and negotiate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service

by james46 on 09/10/2019

The salesman treated my wife and I like we were buying an expensive car -- it wasn't. He explained everything thoroughly and was very friendly. What else could you ask for? We are sold on Lithia!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Civil West Engineering

by mwadlington on 09/10/2019

We recently purchased two Jeep Cherokees and were assisted by Skylar. She was extremely helpful and went out of her way to make sure the process was as streamlined as possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Todd on 08/27/2019

Had a great experience at this dealership getting my 2019 Cherokee Trailhawk. Probably the smoothest, easiest car buying experience I've ever had. Worked with Skylar, she was very cool and easy to work with, super responsive before, during and after the sale. Would definitely buy from these folks again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My Rubicon Purchase

by Tooltimeno1 on 06/19/2019

I located my Rubicon on Lithia website and called to confirm availability. I spoke to Dustin Conklin in sales and met with him when I arrived. He was easy to deal with and we immediately started the paperwork for my purchase. He said he would have a lot attendant bring the vehicle over from the overflow lot. After about 3 hours and having all the paperwork finished the Jeep still hadn't arrived. So, we went to get it ourselves. After searching the lot for 30 minutes we discovered that the jeep I purchased was totaled by another car dealership lot attendant the previous week and never taken off the website. I was so disappointed, but Dustin said he had a new 2018 that was discounted 7.000 and it had everything I wanted. I thought wow! that's a huge savings. So, I purchased the vehicle and left. After arriving home and researching my new jeep I realized it did not have all the items I wanted. I immediately called Dustin and he said he would take care of it. After a night of no sleep I drove to Lithia arriving when they opened. Dustin met me at the door and within 1 hour all the paperwork had been changed and I had a new jeep equipped exactly like I wanted. The jeep was not detailed so they delivered it to me 100 miles south of the dealership the next day. I would recommend Lithia of Portland and their salesman Dustin Conklin to anyone looking for a great deal on a new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Expectations Exceeded

by JEAPortland on 06/04/2019

Bryan was friendly and easy to work with. The car looked better in person than online. If I need a new car in the future I'll check out Lithia .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good experience overall.

by jabwolf359 on 05/15/2019

Good service, nice people. Process took a long time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome!

by DerekWilliams on 05/05/2019

Great car buying experience. Tyler Chang was amazing. Very knowledgeable, honest, and respectful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Carpenter

by Nick on 04/19/2019

Jim Armstrong was a great help to buying my truck!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bryan is the best!!!!

by Alisha on 04/05/2019

I was looking for one single type of jeep renegade and Byran made it happen. It was a pleasure working with him and he helped me get my first brand new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Owner

by Debbie on 03/11/2019

Bill was very helpful, nice, knowledgeable and professional. Did a great job of letting us know cost and getting the work done in less time than anticipated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by MB3474 on 01/23/2019

The rep knew his stuff when it came to options and working a deal. I cane here after visiting another dealership with a similar offer and the experience was light night and day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Simple and easy

by joe1458 on 01/04/2019

Great customer service. The process was simple and well laid out.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

larry

by micah on 12/04/2018

Larry was very helpful in getting me the vehicle I wanted. He dropped the vehicle off to me!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No hassles

by James on 11/22/2018

My family has purchased from Lithia for a few years now. I was in the market for a new pickup. I had gone to another dealership and got the run around. Lithia made everything easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by Jenn on 11/15/2018

Larry Porter helped me get the car I wanted at a fantastic price, gave me a good deal on my trade-in car, and taught me how to work all the new tech in my new vehicle. Thanks Larry!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Had the best experience!!

by L on 10/19/2018

I love this dealership and I have bought 2 cars with them, highly recommend them along with Skylar who did an amazing job each time!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2018 Ram 1500

by Vince on 08/22/2018

Great sales rep and finance manager.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Easy experience

by James on 08/03/2018

Worked with Ryan Phillips on buying a new Ram truck. He made the process easy and was a nice guy to work with. If you need a vehicle, I’d recommend giving him a call.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
245 cars in stock
121 new114 used10 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for