Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Portland
Great deal, great value on trade, great experience!
by 03/22/2022on
Chris Ryan was responsive, thorough, efficient, and reliable. I had an excellent experience as a result of his customer service. I would absolutely recommend him and this dealership if you're in the market for a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best dealer in town
by 10/19/2019on
This dealership is the beat in town, from costumer service from beginning to end
Vey happy
by 10/04/2019on
Great price. Great support. Very courteous and professional. Never pushy but eager to provide to do business. Motivated to please and negotiate.
Excellent Service
by 09/10/2019on
The salesman treated my wife and I like we were buying an expensive car -- it wasn't. He explained everything thoroughly and was very friendly. What else could you ask for? We are sold on Lithia!
Civil West Engineering
by 09/10/2019on
We recently purchased two Jeep Cherokees and were assisted by Skylar. She was extremely helpful and went out of her way to make sure the process was as streamlined as possible.
Great experience!
by 08/27/2019on
Had a great experience at this dealership getting my 2019 Cherokee Trailhawk. Probably the smoothest, easiest car buying experience I've ever had. Worked with Skylar, she was very cool and easy to work with, super responsive before, during and after the sale. Would definitely buy from these folks again!
My Rubicon Purchase
by 06/19/2019on
I located my Rubicon on Lithia website and called to confirm availability. I spoke to Dustin Conklin in sales and met with him when I arrived. He was easy to deal with and we immediately started the paperwork for my purchase. He said he would have a lot attendant bring the vehicle over from the overflow lot. After about 3 hours and having all the paperwork finished the Jeep still hadn't arrived. So, we went to get it ourselves. After searching the lot for 30 minutes we discovered that the jeep I purchased was totaled by another car dealership lot attendant the previous week and never taken off the website. I was so disappointed, but Dustin said he had a new 2018 that was discounted 7.000 and it had everything I wanted. I thought wow! that's a huge savings. So, I purchased the vehicle and left. After arriving home and researching my new jeep I realized it did not have all the items I wanted. I immediately called Dustin and he said he would take care of it. After a night of no sleep I drove to Lithia arriving when they opened. Dustin met me at the door and within 1 hour all the paperwork had been changed and I had a new jeep equipped exactly like I wanted. The jeep was not detailed so they delivered it to me 100 miles south of the dealership the next day. I would recommend Lithia of Portland and their salesman Dustin Conklin to anyone looking for a great deal on a new vehicle.
Expectations Exceeded
by 06/04/2019on
Bryan was friendly and easy to work with. The car looked better in person than online. If I need a new car in the future I'll check out Lithia .
Good experience overall.
by 05/15/2019on
Good service, nice people. Process took a long time.
Awesome!
by 05/05/2019on
Great car buying experience. Tyler Chang was amazing. Very knowledgeable, honest, and respectful.
Carpenter
by 04/19/2019on
Jim Armstrong was a great help to buying my truck!
Bryan is the best!!!!
by 04/05/2019on
I was looking for one single type of jeep renegade and Byran made it happen. It was a pleasure working with him and he helped me get my first brand new car!
Owner
by 03/11/2019on
Bill was very helpful, nice, knowledgeable and professional. Did a great job of letting us know cost and getting the work done in less time than anticipated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 01/23/2019on
The rep knew his stuff when it came to options and working a deal. I cane here after visiting another dealership with a similar offer and the experience was light night and day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Simple and easy
by 01/04/2019on
Great customer service. The process was simple and well laid out.
larry
by 12/04/2018on
Larry was very helpful in getting me the vehicle I wanted. He dropped the vehicle off to me!
No hassles
by 11/22/2018on
My family has purchased from Lithia for a few years now. I was in the market for a new pickup. I had gone to another dealership and got the run around. Lithia made everything easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome
by 11/15/2018on
Larry Porter helped me get the car I wanted at a fantastic price, gave me a good deal on my trade-in car, and taught me how to work all the new tech in my new vehicle. Thanks Larry!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Had the best experience!!
by 10/19/2018on
I love this dealership and I have bought 2 cars with them, highly recommend them along with Skylar who did an amazing job each time!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Ram 1500
by 08/22/2018on
Great sales rep and finance manager.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy experience
by 08/03/2018on
Worked with Ryan Phillips on buying a new Ram truck. He made the process easy and was a nice guy to work with. If you need a vehicle, I’d recommend giving him a call.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
