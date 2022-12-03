Customer Reviews of Dick Hannah Volkswagen of Portland
Outstanding service
by 03/12/2022on
We just bought Frank Roberts a beautiful new Kona ev. Beshara and all the other people at Dick Hannah's were very attentive from the first email i sent until we drove away. Best of all, Beshara has a great sense of humor. Made the whole experience fun.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase
by 10/14/2020on
Shopped at local Portland Hyundai dealership as a repeat customer, salesman was excellent as was the sales manager. We were upfront with them and I think they were upfront with us. Colin the sales associate was excellent. Finance person needed some time management training and enthusiasm. Waited over an hour to sign paperwork when we were repeatedly told we were the only purchasers in the dealership. Sales person Attempted to push him to complete paperwork timely, but it felt disrespectful and a waste of our time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Held Hostage
by 08/15/2015on
Test driving car was fine. Then the intense sales pitch began. The sticker price on car we test drove was $31,000. The sales pitch started the car at $36,000 so they could 'negotiate'. Then, they took my key to 'estimate' my car and would NOT GIVE IT BACK. I had to hunt down someone who would give me my key back so we could leave. Do not fall for giving any sales person your key.
Helpful when we were there, not when we weren't
by 07/12/2014on
Although they were very helpful in letting us test drive their selection and answer our questions when we were there, our sales guy absolutely failed to follow up when it came to post-negotiation. Everyone in there seemed shadier and scarier than they should be, despite the suits and ties. Good for questions and test-drives, nothing else.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
INCREDIBLY UNPROFESSIONAL. SHOP ELSEWHERE. COULD NOT BE WORSE.
by 12/17/2012on
Came in recently to test drive a couple cars, and this dealership confirmed every stereotype you can possibly imagine about car dealers. We were very clear that we were just in the research phase and still going to several other dealers. Nonetheless, they started asking for all kinds of personal information when all we wanted was a ballpark price on a lease. The line "what price would it take for me to put you in this car today" was even uttered. The usual tag-team action with the manager happened (who it must be said was much more professional than the sales guy). I also had a terrible experience at Herzog Meier a couple years ago, so if you are in the market for a VW in Portland, I guess Armstrong is the only option.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great experience!
by 12/03/2012on
I recently helped my mother purchase her new Passat with Dick Hannah. The overall experience was great! Dawn and Tan showed her everything about the car, and were very professional. She is very pleased with her new car and got a great deal on it. I would recommend Dick Hannah to anyone in the market.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Sales Experience @ Dick Hannah Volkswagon
by 07/03/2012on
Went to Dick Hannah VW after a few other VW dealerships which didn't have what i wanted and had a poor experience. Came here and worked with a salesmen by the name of Tan N. Was very helpful and had a lot of knowledge on the car i was interested in. After i picked out the car i wanted it took less than 1 and a half hours to complete everything. Which I liked a lot. In the pass it has taken up to 5 hours. I can say that i will recommend Dick Hannah Volkswagon to everyone I know. If your looking 4 a fun and easy car buying experience this is the place to go. Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Family. Integrity. Respect. Purpose. These four simple words, our core values, are the guiding principals of our business. Founded in 1949 by Dick’s father, Dick Hannah Dealerships has grown to become one of the most well respected and trusted automobile companies in the region. Dick Hannah Dealerships employs nearly 1,000 people and generously supports charitable, educational and environmental initiatives in our day-to-day operation. We’re proud to be deeply rooted in our community and we plan to stay that way. Dick Hannah VW of Portland includes a Free Lifetime Limited Powertrain Warranty on all new Volkswagen vehicles.
