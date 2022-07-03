BMW Portland
Customer Reviews of BMW Portland
Very Good Experience
by 03/07/2022on
Purchased a previously leased 3i recently. The experience was painless. Most of us don't look forward to purchasing a car, however the experience here was as good as it gets. Everyone was friendly and helpful, the price was excellent and no high pressure tactics regarding the sale or other add ons. Highly recommended.
Fraudulent mandatory $1000 registration fee
by 03/15/2021on
Purchased a CPO 2017 BMW 330i from this dealership last November. I'm from California and for some reason, this dealership told me I had to pay a flat rate of $1000 for the registration fee. I have purchased many used vehicles out of state and never have I been billed that much for registration. When I questioned the fee, the salesman told me it's a mandatory fee that they have to charge and that if the actual registration costs less, they will refund me the difference. What follows is the dumbest series of events: 1. Even though I am paying the Oregon dealership a $1000 registration fee, I was still required to get the vehicle inspected, smogged, and had to mail those documents back to the dealership. 2. In the time I was waiting for my registration, the temp plates expired twice so I had to request two more temp plates from the dealer which they mailed me. They then billed me $50 each for those temp plates. 3. After a couple months, I finally receive the registration and invoice breakdown. Total bill: $955 with a late registration penalty totaling almost $300. 4. I'm then told by the finance manager it was my fault for taking too long to send in the vehicle inspection and smog THAT I WAS FORCED TO PAY $1000 FOR YOUR DEALERSHIP TO HANDLE. 5. When I told the finance manager that the salesperson was the one that emailed me stating the $1000 registration fee was mandatory, I was told to contact the salesman. What a great dealership experience! From the very beginning and on multiple occasions, I had requested that I handle the registration myself. Using the CA DMV registration calculator, I calculated owing about $400-500 for the registration fees. Do not let this dealership force you into a flat rate $1000 registration fee. Cherry on top, the dealership uses stock photos for vehicles they have listed that don't actually have some of the features (blacked out kidney grills, window tints, HID headlamps).
Great
by 04/05/2018on
Will and the service manager went above and beyond to help. I really appreciate them helping me with my breaks. Their concern was genuine.
Regular service
by 03/29/2018on
Wait for courtesy car a bit long. All else exceptional - Will was the contact- Very professional.
Excellence takes no break on Saturdays
by 03/29/2018on
After having a very positive experience purchasing an i3 from BMW Portland, we decided to give the Service Department a try. We met our service advisor Sean Riley, who was friendly, professional and thorough. The quote we received from Sean was accurate and very competitive. Donavon had our loaner ready for us, and we were off! The X5 was clean, and with it's new brakes was ready on time. We felt very satisfied with our experience at BMW Portland
Ambassadors
by 03/24/2018on
Wonderful personalized experience. Greg was truly wonderful and treated communication like an urgent matter always. Passionate and knowledgeable, this will not be my last purchase here.
Easier than getting groceries
by 03/16/2018on
Having purchased more than 20 vehicles over the last 10 years the process, people, and tactics have made me dread going to a dealership. My experience at BMW Portland was very different. I was referred to BMW Portland by a friend who assured me I'd be dealing with professionals. I called ahead to make sure the car I was interested in was still available. Upon arrival not only was the car inside and detailed, but both the General Manager and my salesman were there to welcome me. Roughly an hour later I was finishing the paperwork on my M5. It seemed like every person that walked by said "hello" and asked if I needed anything. Great experience, Thank you Mr. Clark.
We had a wonderful experience
by 02/28/2018on
We were impressed from the time we arrived at the door to look at cars through the time we drove off in our new purchase. We found everyone at the dealership to be kind, friendly and very helpful. It was a wonderful experience that encouraged us to return in the future.
Integrity, Respect and Service
by 02/22/2018on
The service was what I would expect from a dealership of luxury vehicles: excellent. But what I greatly appreciated was the integrity they showed and the respect they gave me as I shopped for and purchased an SUV for my wife. Thanks Andrew and Brent! Shes happy!
Another Great Experience at BMW Portland!
by 02/18/2018on
We had no idea we would be purchasing our 8th car from Portland BMW last week. We were just dropping in for a social visit and found out there were a few left over 2017 M240i convertibles, and our 2010 (which we also bought here) was due for a refresh. Was in the middle of some fairly pressing stuff, so our salesperson Wally totally went the extra mile and brought the car to our house on his way home from work later that evening, taking our 128 for a return in the morning. It doesn't get any better than this! Thank you again for making my wife's Valentine's Day over the top!
Fabulous overall experience!
by 02/02/2018on
Our sales representative had a great sense of humor and was very patient going over options to make the purchase. Afterwards he spent ample amount of Time personally showing us all the bells and whistles of our new car, above and beyond what I could of hoped for!
AWESOME
by 02/01/2018on
Brent was very helpful and got me out of my lease and into the BMW I wanted at a great price. Would buy from BMW portland again in a heartbeat!
Great Job Folks !
by 01/14/2018on
Had my older 530xi in for service. Daniel and his crew did an excellent job. I love my car even more after this service. I am a very satisfied customer.
Timely
by 01/09/2018on
Greeted in a friendly manner by Brian a service adviser and walked through updating my contact info. He text me with his direct # while I walked to do some errands. He then text me to let me know my car would be ready soon and we agreed upon a time to pick it up and it was ready and washed. Appreciated being kept in the loop. Mike Walling
Dream come true
by 01/07/2018on
Set up my purchase of an M3 online the night before i bought it. That night a salesman contacted me via txt, and gave an apt time of when to come in and take a look at the car. The next day i arrive at my scheduled time, and he immediately greets me with optimism and enthusiasm. We go up to look at the car, was in a glass case and at no point was their any limit to hiw much incan look at the car. I was completely free to be as in depth as i pleased. The test drive was as limitless as the initial first look, and the whole time i was not judged or pressured into buying the car. When we got back they worked with me during the finance process as well. Even on a 80,000$ vehicle. They gave me the best options and made sure i stayed in my comfort zone. Afterwards I was congradulated sent off with well wishes on the purchase of my dream car. The moment was special for me, in which i always wanted this car, tgey understood that this was a bit of a sentimental purchase. That felt good. Also i wasnt dressed like i was there to purchase an 80k$ and they did not judge me for it. All in they were excellent, and as long as im here, any other car i choose to buy will only be a bmw, and inly come frim them.
Customer Review
by 01/02/2018on
My overall experience was exceptional. Jared Schafer made the whole process as easy as possible and worked to make sure all of my needs were taken care of.
Was I dreaming?
by 09/20/2017on
My name is Bill, and I'm a middle-aged, middle-class, average guy. And at 52, I've had my share of car buying experiences. Many of them generally positive, a few of them, not so much. So as I walked into BMW Portland for the first time, I took a deep breath and prepared for whatever would happen. We were interested in a Certified Pre-owned 2014 i3, and only wanted to kick the tire and sniff the interior. We walked in and were kindly greeted by the cordial receptionist and a cute Pomeranian. We were introduced to Jon Walker Jr. who assisted us with the i3. During our time with Jon, I never once felt that he was trying to do anything more than help us to better understand the car. No non-stop talking, no unsubstantiated claims, no time-wasting and no pressure. I realize he has much bigger fish to catch than us, this was probably one of the least expensive cars in their inventory. But that's just it - he seemed just as engaged as if we were considering the M4 in the showroom. He even answered honestly about what features the car didn't have, even if it meant we'd walk away without the sale, just so we could be better informed. Jon's communication via email was timely and informative as well. I emailed an offer to him and they accepted! When we came to pick up the car we were greeted at the door, and offered refreshments . Jon introduced us to the F & I manager, Ed, who was professional and friendly. Ed explained our finance choices which included a comparison of our preferred credit union and BMW Financial Services. We were surprised at the rate from BMW - 1.9%! so we went with them. Easy choice. Ed presented us with numerous types of additional services and products without any pressure whatsoever to buy anything extra. All dealerships offer these services, and it's how they keep the lights on in some cases. We were in and out of the dealership in an hour. Never before have I ever had a car buying experience that was as friendly, informative, and advantageous. We drove away wondering if it could have possibly been that easy! I think at BMW Portland, excellence is the expectation, and the golden rule still applies: Treat others as you want to be treated. The day after our i3 purchase, we realized the charging cable had been left at the dealership. I let Jon know, and he personally drove it out to our home. How's that for customer service! When I'm ready for that M4, I know exactly who I will be calling on! Thank you Jon Walker Jr. and BMW Portland for exceeding my expectations!!
Greg Z Is The Man
by 09/20/2017on
This was the 4th car I've purchased through Greg Z and it was a great experience, as always. Greg is honest, low pressure, and incredibly helpful through the process. Honestly, there's a good chance I would have purchased from a competitor if it wasn't for Greg's customer service.
Car purchase
by 07/13/2017on
John Walker was extremely professional and friendly and helped us make a great buying decision at a price we were happy with. James took the usual paperwork part of the transaction a very fun experience. I am happy to have purchased from BMW Portland and would certainly recommend them to anyone.
Great experience
by 07/01/2017on
Bought a used 3 series, site unseen and had an unbelievable experience. Trevor (Sales Rep) was fantastic and very professional throughout the entire process. Very satisfied
750LI
by 05/07/2017on
Davie went above and beyond to put me into a great car.. I went in expecting to pay a lot more than I walked out paying... great sales team!
