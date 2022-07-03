5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My name is Bill, and I'm a middle-aged, middle-class, average guy. And at 52, I've had my share of car buying experiences. Many of them generally positive, a few of them, not so much. So as I walked into BMW Portland for the first time, I took a deep breath and prepared for whatever would happen. We were interested in a Certified Pre-owned 2014 i3, and only wanted to kick the tire and sniff the interior. We walked in and were kindly greeted by the cordial receptionist and a cute Pomeranian. We were introduced to Jon Walker Jr. who assisted us with the i3. During our time with Jon, I never once felt that he was trying to do anything more than help us to better understand the car. No non-stop talking, no unsubstantiated claims, no time-wasting and no pressure. I realize he has much bigger fish to catch than us, this was probably one of the least expensive cars in their inventory. But that's just it - he seemed just as engaged as if we were considering the M4 in the showroom. He even answered honestly about what features the car didn't have, even if it meant we'd walk away without the sale, just so we could be better informed. Jon's communication via email was timely and informative as well. I emailed an offer to him and they accepted! When we came to pick up the car we were greeted at the door, and offered refreshments . Jon introduced us to the F & I manager, Ed, who was professional and friendly. Ed explained our finance choices which included a comparison of our preferred credit union and BMW Financial Services. We were surprised at the rate from BMW - 1.9%! so we went with them. Easy choice. Ed presented us with numerous types of additional services and products without any pressure whatsoever to buy anything extra. All dealerships offer these services, and it's how they keep the lights on in some cases. We were in and out of the dealership in an hour. Never before have I ever had a car buying experience that was as friendly, informative, and advantageous. We drove away wondering if it could have possibly been that easy! I think at BMW Portland, excellence is the expectation, and the golden rule still applies: Treat others as you want to be treated. The day after our i3 purchase, we realized the charging cable had been left at the dealership. I let Jon know, and he personally drove it out to our home. How's that for customer service! When I'm ready for that M4, I know exactly who I will be calling on! Thank you Jon Walker Jr. and BMW Portland for exceeding my expectations!! Read more