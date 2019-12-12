Ron Tonkin Alfa Romeo

Visit dealer’s website 
9008 SW Canyon Rd, Portland, OR 97225
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Ron Tonkin Alfa Romeo

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Used Car Magic!

by Caitlin M on 12/12/2019

Buying a car is a big decision and has the potential to be an even bigger headache, but not with this dealership! My partner and I came in looking for a slightly used car, test drove a 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT and drove it off the lot later that afternoon, smiling all the way. Our salesman, Greg was immediately so friendly and laid back. He made both my partner and I feel at ease. He wasn't pushy or persuasive. He listened to what we wanted, answered all of our questions, and made us feel well taken care of every step of the way. Our finance guy, Jay was just as amazing as Greg and by the end of our car buying journey the two of them truly went above and beyond, stating that they had a "really exciting surprise for us." The surprise came all the way at the end when Jay let us know that he had talked to a couple of different lenders in order to lower my partner's interest rate for the loan. Surprise, Jay cut the interest in half! We went from paying 12.9% to 6.9%. This dealership was an absolute delight to do business with. 12/10, would recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
1 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Used Car Magic!

by Caitlin M on 12/12/2019

Buying a car is a big decision and has the potential to be an even bigger headache, but not with this dealership! My partner and I came in looking for a slightly used car, test drove a 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT and drove it off the lot later that afternoon, smiling all the way. Our salesman, Greg was immediately so friendly and laid back. He made both my partner and I feel at ease. He wasn't pushy or persuasive. He listened to what we wanted, answered all of our questions, and made us feel well taken care of every step of the way. Our finance guy, Jay was just as amazing as Greg and by the end of our car buying journey the two of them truly went above and beyond, stating that they had a "really exciting surprise for us." The surprise came all the way at the end when Jay let us know that he had talked to a couple of different lenders in order to lower my partner's interest rate for the loan. Surprise, Jay cut the interest in half! We went from paying 12.9% to 6.9%. This dealership was an absolute delight to do business with. 12/10, would recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
25 cars in stock
0 new25 used0 certified pre-owned
Alfa Romeo Giulia
Alfa Romeo Giulia
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Alfa Romeo Stelvio
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
FIAT 500X
FIAT 500X
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes