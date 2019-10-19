sales Rating

I came upon Lithia through an online Jeep incentives website shopping. It was not something I had plan on doing but when I called on 4/14/2018 inquiring about the type of offerings on their Grand Cherokee and certain vehicle styles, while being honest letting them know I am not really looking...somehow a Jeff still called me back. Anyway when I finally made it in the dealership, the whole place was pack, Jeff was busy, the Manager assigned me to Tylor Fritcher. Tylor was not really a Sales Person, but he was quite a gentleman and professional enough to take care of business. I was a challenging Customer who had particular wants and needs. Overall, Tylor found my new 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for me including the color, package and lease payments to get rid of my Carr Subaru! I love my new Jeep, along with all the kool technology the keeps me safe, provides comfort and entertains me. I want to thanked Corey Castner for handling my finance and getting me taking care of through with Chrysler Capital Leasing. Read more