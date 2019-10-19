Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Portland

633 NE 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Portland

4.9
Overall Rating
(17)
Recommend: Yes (17) No (0)
sales Rating

Best dealer in town

by JasmineGrecu123456789 on 10/19/2019

This dealership is the beat in town, from costumer service from beginning to end

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Post a Comment|Update Review
sales Rating

Vey happy

by Kevin on 10/04/2019

Great price. Great support. Very courteous and professional. Never pushy but eager to provide to do business. Motivated to please and negotiate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Service

by james46 on 09/10/2019

The salesman treated my wife and I like we were buying an expensive car -- it wasn't. He explained everything thoroughly and was very friendly. What else could you ask for? We are sold on Lithia!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Civil West Engineering

by mwadlington on 09/10/2019

We recently purchased two Jeep Cherokees and were assisted by Skylar. She was extremely helpful and went out of her way to make sure the process was as streamlined as possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience!

by Todd on 08/27/2019

Had a great experience at this dealership getting my 2019 Cherokee Trailhawk. Probably the smoothest, easiest car buying experience I've ever had. Worked with Skylar, she was very cool and easy to work with, super responsive before, during and after the sale. Would definitely buy from these folks again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Expectations Exceeded

by JEAPortland on 06/04/2019

Bryan was friendly and easy to work with. The car looked better in person than online. If I need a new car in the future I'll check out Lithia .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Good experience overall.

by jabwolf359 on 05/15/2019

Good service, nice people. Process took a long time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome!

by DerekWilliams on 05/05/2019

Great car buying experience. Tyler Chang was amazing. Very knowledgeable, honest, and respectful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Carpenter

by Nick on 04/19/2019

Jim Armstrong was a great help to buying my truck!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Bryan is the best!!!!

by Alisha on 04/05/2019

I was looking for one single type of jeep renegade and Byran made it happen. It was a pleasure working with him and he helped me get my first brand new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Owner

by Debbie on 03/11/2019

Bill was very helpful, nice, knowledgeable and professional. Did a great job of letting us know cost and getting the work done in less time than anticipated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by MB3474 on 01/23/2019

The rep knew his stuff when it came to options and working a deal. I cane here after visiting another dealership with a similar offer and the experience was light night and day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Simple and easy

by joe1458 on 01/04/2019

Great customer service. The process was simple and well laid out.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

larry

by micah on 12/04/2018

Larry was very helpful in getting me the vehicle I wanted. He dropped the vehicle off to me!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

No hassles

by James on 11/22/2018

My family has purchased from Lithia for a few years now. I was in the market for a new pickup. I had gone to another dealership and got the run around. Lithia made everything easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome

by Jenn on 11/15/2018

Larry Porter helped me get the car I wanted at a fantastic price, gave me a good deal on my trade-in car, and taught me how to work all the new tech in my new vehicle. Thanks Larry!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Had the best experience!!

by L on 10/19/2018

I love this dealership and I have bought 2 cars with them, highly recommend them along with Skylar who did an amazing job each time!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2018 Ram 1500

by Vince on 08/22/2018

Great sales rep and finance manager.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Easy experience

by James on 08/03/2018

Worked with Ryan Phillips on buying a new Ram truck. He made the process easy and was a nice guy to work with. If you need a vehicle, I’d recommend giving him a call.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service

by ramirezz on 06/05/2018

Amazing Service provided from start to finish.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Thank you Tylor Fritcher

by appleminion on 05/03/2018

I came upon Lithia through an online Jeep incentives website shopping. It was not something I had plan on doing but when I called on 4/14/2018 inquiring about the type of offerings on their Grand Cherokee and certain vehicle styles, while being honest letting them know I am not really looking...somehow a Jeff still called me back. Anyway when I finally made it in the dealership, the whole place was pack, Jeff was busy, the Manager assigned me to Tylor Fritcher. Tylor was not really a Sales Person, but he was quite a gentleman and professional enough to take care of business. I was a challenging Customer who had particular wants and needs. Overall, Tylor found my new 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for me including the color, package and lease payments to get rid of my Carr Subaru! I love my new Jeep, along with all the kool technology the keeps me safe, provides comfort and entertains me. I want to thanked Corey Castner for handling my finance and getting me taking care of through with Chrysler Capital Leasing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
