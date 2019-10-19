Best dealer in town
by 10/19/2019on
This dealership is the beat in town, from costumer service from beginning to end
Best dealer in town
by 10/19/2019on
This dealership is the beat in town, from costumer service from beginning to end
Vey happy
by 10/04/2019on
Great price. Great support. Very courteous and professional. Never pushy but eager to provide to do business. Motivated to please and negotiate.
Excellent Service
by 09/10/2019on
The salesman treated my wife and I like we were buying an expensive car -- it wasn't. He explained everything thoroughly and was very friendly. What else could you ask for? We are sold on Lithia!
Civil West Engineering
by 09/10/2019on
We recently purchased two Jeep Cherokees and were assisted by Skylar. She was extremely helpful and went out of her way to make sure the process was as streamlined as possible.
Great experience!
by 08/27/2019on
Had a great experience at this dealership getting my 2019 Cherokee Trailhawk. Probably the smoothest, easiest car buying experience I've ever had. Worked with Skylar, she was very cool and easy to work with, super responsive before, during and after the sale. Would definitely buy from these folks again!
Expectations Exceeded
by 06/04/2019on
Bryan was friendly and easy to work with. The car looked better in person than online. If I need a new car in the future I'll check out Lithia .
Good experience overall.
by 05/15/2019on
Good service, nice people. Process took a long time.
Awesome!
by 05/05/2019on
Great car buying experience. Tyler Chang was amazing. Very knowledgeable, honest, and respectful.
Carpenter
by 04/19/2019on
Jim Armstrong was a great help to buying my truck!
Bryan is the best!!!!
by 04/05/2019on
I was looking for one single type of jeep renegade and Byran made it happen. It was a pleasure working with him and he helped me get my first brand new car!
Owner
by 03/11/2019on
Bill was very helpful, nice, knowledgeable and professional. Did a great job of letting us know cost and getting the work done in less time than anticipated.
Great experience
by 01/23/2019on
The rep knew his stuff when it came to options and working a deal. I cane here after visiting another dealership with a similar offer and the experience was light night and day.
Simple and easy
by 01/04/2019on
Great customer service. The process was simple and well laid out.
larry
by 12/04/2018on
Larry was very helpful in getting me the vehicle I wanted. He dropped the vehicle off to me!
No hassles
by 11/22/2018on
My family has purchased from Lithia for a few years now. I was in the market for a new pickup. I had gone to another dealership and got the run around. Lithia made everything easy.
Awesome
by 11/15/2018on
Larry Porter helped me get the car I wanted at a fantastic price, gave me a good deal on my trade-in car, and taught me how to work all the new tech in my new vehicle. Thanks Larry!
Had the best experience!!
by 10/19/2018on
I love this dealership and I have bought 2 cars with them, highly recommend them along with Skylar who did an amazing job each time!
2018 Ram 1500
by 08/22/2018on
Great sales rep and finance manager.
Easy experience
by 08/03/2018on
Worked with Ryan Phillips on buying a new Ram truck. He made the process easy and was a nice guy to work with. If you need a vehicle, I’d recommend giving him a call.
Great Service
by 06/05/2018on
Amazing Service provided from start to finish.
Thank you Tylor Fritcher
by 05/03/2018on
I came upon Lithia through an online Jeep incentives website shopping. It was not something I had plan on doing but when I called on 4/14/2018 inquiring about the type of offerings on their Grand Cherokee and certain vehicle styles, while being honest letting them know I am not really looking...somehow a Jeff still called me back. Anyway when I finally made it in the dealership, the whole place was pack, Jeff was busy, the Manager assigned me to Tylor Fritcher. Tylor was not really a Sales Person, but he was quite a gentleman and professional enough to take care of business. I was a challenging Customer who had particular wants and needs. Overall, Tylor found my new 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for me including the color, package and lease payments to get rid of my Carr Subaru! I love my new Jeep, along with all the kool technology the keeps me safe, provides comfort and entertains me. I want to thanked Corey Castner for handling my finance and getting me taking care of through with Chrysler Capital Leasing.