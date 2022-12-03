1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Came in recently to test drive a couple cars, and this dealership confirmed every stereotype you can possibly imagine about car dealers. We were very clear that we were just in the research phase and still going to several other dealers. Nonetheless, they started asking for all kinds of personal information when all we wanted was a ballpark price on a lease. The line "what price would it take for me to put you in this car today" was even uttered. The usual tag-team action with the manager happened (who it must be said was much more professional than the sales guy). I also had a terrible experience at Herzog Meier a couple years ago, so if you are in the market for a VW in Portland, I guess Armstrong is the only option.