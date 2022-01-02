Lithia Subaru Oregon City
Customer Reviews of Lithia Subaru Oregon City
Incredible
by 02/01/2022on
Our experience at Lithia Subaru of Oregon city was absolutely wonderful. Our salesman Shelby was delightful to work with. Friendly and professional.
Shelby is the best!!
by 02/01/2022on
Shelby was amazing! He made the car buying experience smooth. I was in and out quick. Shelby made sure the vehicle was washed and cleaned before I took it home. If you are in the market, you need to see Shelby
Great Experiance
by 02/01/2022on
Excellent first new car buying experience with Shelby (and Trish!). No pressure, friendly but professional, and willing to go the extra mile for me to get exactly what I want. Very easy to get a hold of. Got me in and out with a new car delivery in a few hours. Shelby and Trisha have earned my future business based on this experience.
Outstanding Sales Team!
by 01/30/2022on
Great sales experience! Both Shelby and James were amazing and very knowledgeable about my 2020 Subaru WRX! They weren’t pushy sales men like the other Subaru dealerships I been to, I would definitely recommend my friends and family to Lithia Subaru of Oregon City, and I will be back in the future! Ask for Shelby and James!!
Excellent quality of service
by 12/20/2021on
My fiance and I purchased a Subaru Crosstrek 2021 in the fall of 2021 and we were fortunate to get the sales rep Shelby to help us out. He was exceptionally helpful, attentive, honest, and real. Having bad experiences from other car dealerships, this was a breath of fresh air and made our car-buying experience not only easy but relaxing and celebratory (like it should be)! We're excited to use Lithia Subaru of Oregon City for our regularly schedule maintenance and if we're in the market for another Subaru this is where we'll go.
Don't Raise The Price!
by 12/16/2021on
Very disappointed with today's experience. I have been a loyal customer for several years and have not had any problems, but today crossed the line. I was sent a text message by "Rachel" to come in for my "scheduled maintenance". I have a 100,000 mile 7 year warranty as well as lifetime oil changes. I asked her how much this maintenance was going to be. She quoted me a price of 94.95. I had just enough money for this. When I arrived, they quoted me a price tag of 650.00. I was confused because in the text messages, she told me the scheduled maintenance was going to be 94.95... After asking, Rachel and the manager Chris said they quoted me a price for an oil change. The front desk individual (James- the only relatively helpful person there) was able to see I had lifetime oil changes. After asking if they would honor the original price they quoted me, Chris says "best I can do is 10% off." On your website you are running a deal for 10% off through December. Beyond shady business practices, imagine going to a store, seeing a price tag then when you get to the register to pay, they raise the price 6x what the tag said. They said it was "a mistake". Then you do nothing to make it right? Good way to lose business and upset your customers.
Shelby was Fantastic
by 11/10/2021on
I had a fantastic experience working with Shelby Walman today. Not only was he patient and took the time to walk me through my millions of questions, but he worked with me to ensure I was comfortable and understanding along the way. He made buying a car an easier than anticipated experience and I would recommend him to anyone whose looking to trade in or upgrade their vehicle.
Shelby is the best of the best! Truly trustful
by 10/31/2021on
Shelby was an amazing salesman! He came to my house to do a home delivery after a very stressful family situation. He did a walk around in my drive way and showed me everything I needed. I definitely feel safe knowing I have Shelby in my side! 100% will be referring him and Lithia to everyone I know!
Great place to buy a new car
by 09/01/2021on
Exceptional service and great Salesperon, (Shelby) exceptional pricing and worth the 400 miles round trip to do it!! I highly recommend Lithia Subaru of Oregon city to all my friends and to anyone looking to be treated right at the right price!!
Shelby was great, car is amazing!
by 08/31/2021on
I worked with Shelby who was very easy to work with. He wasn’t pushy at all and made sure he answered any questions I had as well as followed up post purchase to check in. Great experience, will be back for my next car purchase.
Me likey..me really likey
by 08/31/2021on
I worked with Shelby, and Trish. They were the most friendly, and helpful sales team I have been around. We laughed, cried, walked around, and I got an amazing deal on the car I came to see. They even payed to replace a small part in the car, free of charge. I would go back just to have a hang out. Thanks guys!
Your next vehicle is here!
by 06/27/2021on
Great local dealership! Huge variety of used/preowned vehicles ! Everything from very inexpensive to almost brand new… almost to many to choose from 😂However the salesman (Shelby) was incredibly patient with my indecisiveness. Financing was a breeze , and I absolutely love my new Subaru!!! Thanks again Shelby!
Great sales associate
by 06/25/2021on
We test drove a car at this dealership and I was really interested in buying the car but the sales manager intervened and became pushy....I hadn't said I'd wanted to trade my car but he kept pressing a trade..when he saw my older well used vehicle he started to depreciate it and I really just wanted out of a deal more than I wanted the newer car.
BEST CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE EVER
by 01/01/2020on
If you have ever been left with a bad taste in your mouth after dealing with car dealership, then Lithia is where you want to get your next car!!! I can't speak highly enough about our car buying experience at Lithia Subaru. With so many 5 star rated sales folks, you probably can't go wrong. We sought out Naomi Barber (so many glowing reviews and is holding a cat in her photo-so you can't miss her), and she was such a joy to work with. She was professional, honest, direct, knowledgeable & easy going. Nick, our finance guy, was incredible and made the whole process simple, even enjoyable. We felt so cared for and taken care of at Lithia, we would recommend anyone we know to check them out.
Excellent experience
by 10/20/2019on
We bought our second 2019 Crosstrek from your dealership on Saturday from Naomi, and she’s the reason we came back for this most recent purchase. She was so awesome to work with the first time that we didn’t hesitate to come back this time. She knew what we wanted, had it ready for me to drive, pointed out the features, talked to me throughout the test drive not as a salesperson but as any friend in the front seat. She knew every function of this car inside and out and could answer all of my (many) questions. It seemed seamless and Geoff was also excellent as our finance person. The entire experience was fun. I hated buying cars in the past, and dreaded dealerships. Naomi and Geoff made it so doable and not a drag. Naomi can connect with customers on an incredible level. I can’t say enough good about her. She made me feel at ease in the car, and during the whole buying process. David came out two weeks later to show me even more about the car’s capabilities and it was awesome! We will be back in five years to buy our daughter’s first car from Naomi.
Great experience!
by 09/08/2019on
We came to Lithia because we saw an Elantra on CarFax that we were interested in. From the very start Chris was fantastic! We weren’t on the lot for long before he approached us, and he was super-friendly and very informative. He was straightforward & didn’t try any of the usual car-dealer tricks. He was also very understanding of us having a pretty strict budget for the car. We took a lot of time researching this before we even came to the lot, and they had great pricing compared to comparable cars from other dealers. We wound up feeling really good about the car we got & the price we paid.
Bought our first car.
by 09/08/2019on
Chris Ryan worked hard for us to get our car. We felt great about the service and felt like we got a great car at a fair price. Sold!
Fast and simple!
by 06/12/2019on
Chris Ryan and Michelle Powers made the car buying experience very simple and comfortable. They explained every detail so we knew the reasons behind each step. The process never felt rushed and they answered all of our questions with no judgment and all honesty.
A fumbling, unprofessional effor
by 05/12/2019on
Lithia Subaru of Oregon City may in fact been a decent dealer and rep for Subaru. But my experience with the dealership was not a good one. I tried to get information about a potential deal via their Internet sales people; they were in contact first, based on some sort of tip service about potential clients. The first person who got in touch, Kami, was very nice and tried to be helpful. Turns out her senior associate, or boss maybe, was snippy, uninformed about previous communications and sarcastic when she learned that while she dawdled, another dealership was doing really good work. The second dealership, in Gresham, earned our business; Lithia fumbled it away with delays, miscommunications and then snippy comments directed at us. Very unprofessional at one level, and very juvenile at another.
Our First Subaru
by 04/30/2019on
Working with Naomi was a really great experience. We had started the search for our new car in spring 2018, before a new baby arrived. Naomi was patient and listened to the must-have features. She also took the time to thoroughly explain the safety features and benefits of the different Subaru models and trims. When the baby arrived and the car search was put on the back burner, she would touch base periodically, particularly if she had a model that met our needs. She made me feel valued as a person, not just a potential client, and her dedication to helping find the perfect car for our needs is why we happily leased our new Outback - our first Subaru ever - and will return to her when we're ready for our next vehicle. After driving the Outback, we can't fathom why anyone drives anything but a Subaru!
Trish is phenomenal
by 04/01/2019on
Trish is absolutely the best! She makes buying a car fun!
