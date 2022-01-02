1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Very disappointed with today's experience. I have been a loyal customer for several years and have not had any problems, but today crossed the line. I was sent a text message by "Rachel" to come in for my "scheduled maintenance". I have a 100,000 mile 7 year warranty as well as lifetime oil changes. I asked her how much this maintenance was going to be. She quoted me a price of 94.95. I had just enough money for this. When I arrived, they quoted me a price tag of 650.00. I was confused because in the text messages, she told me the scheduled maintenance was going to be 94.95... After asking, Rachel and the manager Chris said they quoted me a price for an oil change. The front desk individual (James- the only relatively helpful person there) was able to see I had lifetime oil changes. After asking if they would honor the original price they quoted me, Chris says "best I can do is 10% off." On your website you are running a deal for 10% off through December. Beyond shady business practices, imagine going to a store, seeing a price tag then when you get to the register to pay, they raise the price 6x what the tag said. They said it was "a mistake". Then you do nothing to make it right? Good way to lose business and upset your customers.