Very Professional
by 02/23/2018on
We purchased a 2012 Chevy Tahoe from Medford BMW and were very pleased with the entire process. Joe Pedrojetti, our salesman, went out of his way to accommodate our request and supplied the information we needed to make the purchase. Years ago, I used to be a new car salesman myself, so I know Joe is a honest and truthful person.
Couldn't be happier with my purchase from Medford BMW. Awesome stress free
by 05/21/2017on
We found the car we wanted and Joe, our sales rep and Medford BMW made sure the buying experience was easy and stress free. The car was everything we were looking for. It was priced reasonably and we were able to secure financing through BMW Select for a certified BMW. The sales team was wonderful and they assigned a BMW Geniius to make sure we understood how to operate every option that this car offered. We could not be happier. Thank you again
Positive Experience
by 04/24/2017on
Went in to the dealership to see if we could both fit into a Smart Car. We could, we did, we bought it. No argument on our side at all. In fact we were so pleased with the transaction that we took thank you gifts to the sales team that assisted us with the purchase.
X4xDrive28i
by 03/04/2017on
Joe Pedrojetti and the entire staff of BMW of Medford provided exceptional service and a personal touch to our recent purchase of a X4xDrive28i. Joe was the star. I run a large business and he has the perfect balance of temperament, customer service orientation and knowledge to help you finalize decisions about your car. You'll be extremely satisfied with your experience at BMW of Medford
Everything we expected
by 01/26/2017on
Our experience was perfect from start to finish. Our salesman Kyle and our genius Tim gave us prompt and professional service. We've had poor experiences at our past dealer and this was such a refreshing change. We received follow up emails and phone calls. We're very happy and love our new car.
This is our 5th car and we love this dealership!
by 09/19/2015on
We once again purchased an incredible Ultimate Driving Machine from our salesperson, Kirk Lemley. Ironically, 2 years ago, almost to the day, we were picking our 2007 550i from being serviced and Kirk said to us, "guess what just came in?" Of course we hasD to ask what and he said the just took in a w006 750i with only e6k miles! We bought it without even driving it, because it hadn't gone through the shop yet. It was the greatest car i have ever owned in my life. Well, on Sept 8, we went to pick up our car from service, and we got the same question! We purchased an incredible 2009 750i loaded with everything. Dealing with this dealership is like dealing with family, one you like! They make us feel wanted and appreciated everytime we come in, whether its for anoil change or something major, which by the wzy this was the only major issue we had andthanksto Mike McCornack, he got everything covered for our $100 deductible. We're talking about $4500 worth of work. I still love that car, but our newone is so gorgeous and we get so many compliments on it. Im working very hardto convince a good friend of oursthey need to go see Kirk and buy itbefore it flies off the lot! Not only have we received outstanding service from Kirk and the entire service staff, Dan Oquist, Jeff Burney and our new General Manager, Steve Boyd is incredible. He leads by example in thathe greets us everytime he sees us and makes us feel very welcome. He has also increased the inventory that there is something for everybody. Long story short, if you need a car, if they dont have it, they'll find it. They dont put anything on the lot that they wouldnt have their mother drive! I only wish i could put a picture of our beautiful car for you to see.
Great car buying experience
by 04/23/2015on
I bought a Certified BMW thru the dealership and the whole buying process was smooth.Most interaction with Jim Brady and he has a good professional attitude.
Another amazing deal.
by 04/14/2015on
Once again, absolutely satisfied with my 2015 BMW X3 purchase. I don't see myself going elsewhere. See u in four years, guys.
328i GT
by 01/31/2015on
We enjoyed the shopping experience at Medford BMW. It was unpressured and extremely helpful.
Absolutely Fantastic Dealership From Sales to Finance to Service!!
by 11/07/2013on
We are on our second BMW from Medford BMW. We have the most incredible salesman, Kirk L. Kirk was there for us at every turn. So knowledgeable and never, ever felt any pressure. Kirk has become more than a salesman or friend, he is more like family. When our 550i was in the shop and we were picking it up, he casually mentioned that they just took in a 2006 BMW 750i with only 36k miles on it! It literally just came in and was in the back and wasn't even in the computer yet. I couldn't test drive it because it hadn't been through the shop, so Kirk drove. My spouse and I fell in love immediately and bought it before we even knew the price. The car was originally purchased and completely serviced at Medford BMW and was originally $90k. We paid $25.6! Dan O. the Sales Mgr was fantastic both times we purchased. He worked very hard to make the deal good for both of us. Mike and Dennis in Service are wonderful. When I have had to have the cars in the shop, they always had a great BMW loaner for me. This is going to be my dealership for life. I used to sell cars in a previous life! I hated it because I couldn't stand all the lying and scheming behind the scenes. That is not the case with Medford BMW. I love them so much I could be a poster child for them.
