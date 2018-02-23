5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We once again purchased an incredible Ultimate Driving Machine from our salesperson, Kirk Lemley. Ironically, 2 years ago, almost to the day, we were picking our 2007 550i from being serviced and Kirk said to us, "guess what just came in?" Of course we hasD to ask what and he said the just took in a w006 750i with only e6k miles! We bought it without even driving it, because it hadn't gone through the shop yet. It was the greatest car i have ever owned in my life. Well, on Sept 8, we went to pick up our car from service, and we got the same question! We purchased an incredible 2009 750i loaded with everything. Dealing with this dealership is like dealing with family, one you like! They make us feel wanted and appreciated everytime we come in, whether its for anoil change or something major, which by the wzy this was the only major issue we had andthanksto Mike McCornack, he got everything covered for our $100 deductible. We're talking about $4500 worth of work. I still love that car, but our newone is so gorgeous and we get so many compliments on it. Im working very hardto convince a good friend of oursthey need to go see Kirk and buy itbefore it flies off the lot! Not only have we received outstanding service from Kirk and the entire service staff, Dan Oquist, Jeff Burney and our new General Manager, Steve Boyd is incredible. He leads by example in thathe greets us everytime he sees us and makes us feel very welcome. He has also increased the inventory that there is something for everybody. Long story short, if you need a car, if they dont have it, they'll find it. They dont put anything on the lot that they wouldnt have their mother drive! I only wish i could put a picture of our beautiful car for you to see. Read more