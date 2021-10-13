Lithia Toyota of Medford
Dishonest
by 10/13/2021on
We purchased a car from lithia Toyota - excellent experience: no pressure sales, great end of year pricing and they gave us free oil changes for life! I have the ability to purchase Ford vehicles through their employer A Plan, but this rivaled even that experience. The repair department is an entirely different story. We have reported them to a national consumer advocacy program: every time we take the car in for our oil change, they attempt to sell us on other unnecessary maintenance. When we decline, in every instance, they “sabotage” the car by reversing the air filters, leaving trash in the car and emptying the windshield wiper fluid. We have oruchased new tires they the department but even here they have pinched the causes leaks when “checking” or rotating tires so that thebkife if the tire is shortened; when asked, they claim that perhaps the night is faulty and must be replaced and then both sides must be done to ensure balance; when we visited Les Schwab for an additional opinion, they sold us better tires for less and we’ve had no leaking since. Lithis’s repair department plays chikdish games that deter customers from ever wanted their spouses or children to ever visit. We’ve since taken our family else where for sales and service. We cannot recommend this dealership - they abandon you once the purchase is complete not recognizing future sales or service is a lifetime commitment.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service
by 03/24/2019on
Dropped my car off without appt...went to the mall to shop a little...car was ready within the hour...great service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Spectacular service!
by 03/20/2019on
Luis did a wonderful job finding the exact truck I was looking for in my price range. Comfortable atmosphere, and very informative.
Great job
by 03/18/2019on
Oil chanage and rotation done but the best part was ALL the maintenance reminders were reset. Even the Entune Maint App. Great job!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Medford Toyota is the best
by 03/12/2019on
Wonderful service as always! I have been out of the area for a few years and the service in Medford is far and above the service experience at any of the other dealers
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change visit
by 03/07/2019on
Was so pleased, and a bit tired after a long mention my transmission issue for first time since I purchased truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 stars
by 03/02/2019on
Purchased my 4 Runner at Lithia Medford. The best experience I have ever had with purchase of a vehicle. No hassle! I have had 2 routine services since purchase. I could not be happier! Friendly and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lithia Toyota of medford
by 02/27/2019on
I'm extremely pleased with the service we received.Josh St.Germaine was very helpful when we purchased our SUV. We will definitely purchase our next vehicle from them.
Reviewed
by 02/26/2019on
found Steven Kahae to be extremely helpful and knowledgeable about the Tundra i wanted to purchase. I typically do not care for Lithia, however this experience at Toyota lithia was the best i have had purchasing a vehicle all the way around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall service
by 02/23/2019on
I always get my truck serviced at the Lithia Toyota dealership in Medford, since I bought it brand new. I have always had a great experience. The work always is done well and in a good timeframe. All the team members are friendly and helpful and it’s a good environment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change, windshield wiper refills
by 02/20/2019on
All went well, service person was very efficient, courteous, personable, and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience, very friendly and knowledgeable
by 02/15/2019on
Went in for my 10k service. The customer service was fantastic. Very friendly staff. Answered all my questions. Very quick and called me when it was done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
vehicle service
by 02/14/2019on
Everyone did a great job. Took good care of the vehicle and me, explained everything that needed to be done and how much it would cost.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Ok toyota
by 02/12/2019on
I hate going to Toyota, I've had many different high end cars, bmw Mercedes Lexus, and their dealerships/service are so clean and professional, not Toyota. But the person who helped me, Jared, should get five stars. He was very professional, very kind, and very quick. Thankfully I'm selling my Toyota and don't need to return, but I highly recommend Jared! Very difficult to find hard workers like him in the valley.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great service
by 02/09/2019on
The people were really nice and very professional. This visit was 100 percent better than my last visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Sales
by 02/07/2019on
It was a great day and experience. I would recommend your team to anybody.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Rav4
by 02/06/2019on
Love my new Rav4, I had a surprisingly difficult time locating a vehicle with the options I wanted. I test drove 7 different makes of small-mid size SUVs and was working with 5 different car lots. In the end the RAV4 had everything I wanted and we were able to get it new for a comfortable monthly payment. Low pressure car buying experience, do your research know what you want and how much you want to pay ;-) Chad was helpful and attentive
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 02/02/2019on
Always friendly, professional and great service. Thank you Jared!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine Lexus service
by 01/31/2019on
Greeted promptly, efficient. On time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always great service
by 01/31/2019on
We purchased the lifetime oil change service when we bought our car. Great system!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Travis was awesome
by 01/30/2019on
Travis walked us through the sales process very easily, even before the day of purchase. For three weeks prior to the day of purchase, Travis stayed in contact with us and communicated clearly about his limitations and our purchase ability. Perseverance allowed him to eventually help get us into a wonderful car (the one of our choice). We have already referred Lithia to our friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes