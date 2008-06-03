Butler Hyundai
Customer Reviews of Butler Hyundai
Butler Ford Truck Finance Manager from Hell
by 03/06/2008on
Actually, I had a really good experience with my car salesman . . . it wasn't until there was a problem with the office girl trying to figure out how to run a credit card that there became a problem . . . After a few phone calls wherein my bank assured me that the error was due to incompetence on the part of the car dealer, I spoke with the Finance Manger "Ricky" at Butler Ford Truck who was extremely rude and threatening . . . I don't know how other people feel, but I do not do business with places like this EVER!!!!! The general manager was extremely apologetic to my boyfriend when I had him take down cash the same day, but then again, it wasn't my boyfriend who bought the car . . . It's not the first time that I have had the male gender try to intimidate me, nor I'm sure will it be the last, but I guartantee it will be the last time I will ever use a business who employees someone such as this!!!!!!!!! By the way, I got the cash off of my credit card . . . the same one the office girl insisted kept getting rejected although she was doing every correctly . . . not!!!!!
Worst dealership experience EVER.
by 10/01/2007on
My fiancée and I were recently in the market for a Hyundai Accent GS HB. We live in the mid-Willamette valley, and after a lot of research in our area and the Portland metro area, my brother and I made a trip down to Medford because Butler had the car (an '07) we wanted at a great price. Big mistake. After test-driving the car, we wanted to see what financing Butler could offer us. We knew what we could get from our credit union. My brother and I spent over 2 hours in their stuffy, non-air conditioned office while they sent multiple salespeople in with various offers (none of which included an APR). By the time they got us a firm offer with APR (conveniently just after 5 o'clock when the banks had closed.), we had been there for nearly 3 hours. When we balked at the high APR and got up to leave, they hassled us on the showroom floor, discussing my credit amongst other things loud enough for anyone with ears to hear. During this discussion, we found out they were able to get only one offer in those 3 hours from just one of their available lenders. The next day, they called back with an offer 2 points lower. My credit union was able to get us financing a full 4 points lower with shorter terms. Despite the hassle, I called Butler to tell them we were still interested in the car. We received a pre-approval loan from our credit union, and a few days later, I had a check in hand made out to Butler Hyundai. I then called Butler to make sure the car was still there. It had been there the night before, but I wanted to make sure before we made another trip down. The first time I called, I was told our salesperson was "in a sales meeting", the second time, he was "with a customer", after several more hours I called back, only to be told that he "had the day off". When I asked (for the third time) to speak to ANYONE who could check their inventory, I finally got a salesperson who told me he was "pretty sure" the car had sold. "Pretty sure?" I asked, "Because we have a check made out to your dealership if it hasn't." "Yeah, um I think so." the salesperson said. "You'll have to call [the original salesperson] to make sure." Incredibly, I received a call a few days ago from someone at Butler. They wanted to know if we had mad a decision in our car buying process yet. We happily told them we had bought an '08 Accent. From someone else.
