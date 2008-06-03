1.5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My fiancée and I were recently in the market for a Hyundai Accent GS HB. We live in the mid-Willamette valley, and after a lot of research in our area and the Portland metro area, my brother and I made a trip down to Medford because Butler had the car (an '07) we wanted at a great price. Big mistake. After test-driving the car, we wanted to see what financing Butler could offer us. We knew what we could get from our credit union. My brother and I spent over 2 hours in their stuffy, non-air conditioned office while they sent multiple salespeople in with various offers (none of which included an APR). By the time they got us a firm offer with APR (conveniently just after 5 o'clock when the banks had closed.), we had been there for nearly 3 hours. When we balked at the high APR and got up to leave, they hassled us on the showroom floor, discussing my credit amongst other things loud enough for anyone with ears to hear. During this discussion, we found out they were able to get only one offer in those 3 hours from just one of their available lenders. The next day, they called back with an offer 2 points lower. My credit union was able to get us financing a full 4 points lower with shorter terms. Despite the hassle, I called Butler to tell them we were still interested in the car. We received a pre-approval loan from our credit union, and a few days later, I had a check in hand made out to Butler Hyundai. I then called Butler to make sure the car was still there. It had been there the night before, but I wanted to make sure before we made another trip down. The first time I called, I was told our salesperson was "in a sales meeting", the second time, he was "with a customer", after several more hours I called back, only to be told that he "had the day off". When I asked (for the third time) to speak to ANYONE who could check their inventory, I finally got a salesperson who told me he was "pretty sure" the car had sold. "Pretty sure?" I asked, "Because we have a check made out to your dealership if it hasn't." "Yeah, um I think so." the salesperson said. "You'll have to call [the original salesperson] to make sure." Incredibly, I received a call a few days ago from someone at Butler. They wanted to know if we had mad a decision in our car buying process yet. We happily told them we had bought an '08 Accent. From someone else.