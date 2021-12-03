Skip to main content
Dick's Hillsboro Honda

750 SW Oak St, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Customer Reviews of Dick's Hillsboro Honda

4.6
Overall Rating
4.64 out of 5 stars(106)
Recommend: Yes (10) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mahalo

by Jennie Beck on 03/12/2021

Ashley Joyner and the rest of the staff at Dick's Hillsboro Honda were very friendly and helpful in my recent purchase of a 2021 Honda CR-V. I am very satisfied with the service I received and my new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

It was quick and easy!

by Seth Peterson on 02/23/2021

It was fast and it was a very family friendly environment. I felt like I went on my test drive and then a few minutes later was in the car driving it home lol.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buy your car here!

by Ryan on 02/10/2021

The team at Dick's Hillsboro Honda, did everything they possibly could to help me, and make the new car buying experience as pleasant as possible. Ashlie went above and beyond in every way to assist me, keep me updated, and make my experience an incredibly positive one. I would highly recommend buying your next car here! Thanks Ashlie, and the Dick's Hillsboro Honda team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

HORRIBLE EXPERIENCE

by Honda on 12/20/2020

If I could give this place zero stars I would. Beware their service department! They not only didn’t disclose all of the issues but damaged the car further and they weren’t going to tell me. I paid $2500 and the car still has many issues not addressed. Absolutely horrible service and I will be making sure the world knows it. DO NOT TRUST THEM! I was told by the service manager I could bring the car back and they would do a little more work for free but after taking it to another mechanic we won’t be going back and I plan on contacting upper management as well as the BBB. These people should be disgusted with themselves. Side note: I have every text message from Matt their service advisor stating the only things they found wrong with the car yet they let me leave without pieces like the air filter. BEWARE!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales.

by Bobby Lockrem on 12/17/2020

Great people here. Anthony was a rock star.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Sales Team

by Anita R Sweet on 12/15/2020

The best car buying experience I have ever had! From my amazing salesman Abdi! To the finance department! Steller experience and I love my new CR-V! I am a customer for life!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Stephannie on 11/30/2020

I had a wonderful experience purchasing from this group. Ashley Joyner made the experience fun, exciting and easy. Thank you so much for helping me find my dream car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by Melissa on 11/08/2020

I had an amazing experience. I purchased a 2016 Toyota Corolla from Hillboro Honda. From start to finish, was a breeze, thank you Anthony, and Gilbert. I would definitely think about purchasing a car in the future from you guys. Thank you for making it so easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very happy with purchase process

by JMPDX on 10/27/2020

Had a very hassle free purchase experience for a 2021 Honda Odyssey van. The price was competitive and my trade in value was fair. The whole process was friendly and laid back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nothing to complain about!

by Jennifer Samsom on 06/24/2020

I received nothing but first class service from Dick’s Honda. The entire staff was friendly, efficient and helpful. They made sure I got exactly what I wanted and well within the budget I needed (which was no easy task!) I’m very pleased with everything about my experience with them and their salesperson, Anthony, was just the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good experience buying a new car

by Alfredo on 05/26/2020

I just buy a new car for my wife , a Honda CR-V, the salesman Anthony was very professional and with a good knowledge of all the car they have for sale , all the personal did a good job , I recommended the Car Dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Civic sport

by Sporty on 02/22/2020

I just bought a new civic sport for the wife great little car with fantastic safety features and it drives like a sports car if you want it to my wife says it is better than great,joe my salesman did fantastic and I got a service plan that will save me big bucks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Experience

by Doss on 01/24/2020

I just purchased a New Honda Civic EX-L car from Dick's Hillsboro Honda. The experience was pleasant one. The sales rep, Mr. Marv Herr, was very helpful and they matched competitor' price. Overall it is a pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very good service

by Steve Furness on 12/28/2019

I just purchased a new 2020 insight and the service at dick’s Honda was amazing. They honored the Truecar price and were the only dealership in the greater Portland area that was confident in getting me my coveted Aegean blue. Thanks to my salesman Josh Watson. Highly recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Lydia on 12/24/2019

Just purchased a new vehicle at Dick’s Hillsboro Honda and had a great experience. Our amazing salesman Gilbert helped us every step of the way and was very patient, allowing us to carefully make our decision. He was thorough, friendly and knowledgeable. Overall a very good car buying experience, and they will definitely have our business from here on out!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Above and beyond service!

by Best sales team ever on 12/21/2019

I needed the car before the Christmas vacation trip, but there was no way I could travel all the way to Portland and get it in time before we left. The sales team at Dicks Honda offered to drive the car all the way down to me and take my trade sight unseen! That is amazing above and beyond service. These guys have my business from now on

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealership!

by boseli on 02/27/2018

We had a very pleasant experience purchasing a Honda Ridgeline here. They went above and beyond and gave us great information, good purchase and trade-in prices,and were friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable. Highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sold vehicle w/previous registration penaltie fees

by Alexcaro on 09/25/2017

Upon going to my local DMV to register the vehicle I had just purchased from Dicks Honda Hillsboro, I was informed the respected vehicle would be close to $1,000 to register it as it has over $600 in late fees associated to the VIN. Yes, I am an out of state buyer. The entire Dicks Hillsboro team failed to disclose late fees associated with this Vehicle. They gladly researched and collected my accurate taxes for my State and County but failed to collect my registration and informed they should be around $300 and to should be paid in person to my local DMV. When I contacted them (dealership), they informed the fees are associated to the previous owner registered to that vehicle (they held the vehicles title, you were the owner and boasted about who previously owned the car). I was told it wasnt their problem and it was now solely mine to figure out. They noted there was no way in knowing, yet, finance team looked up my respected due taxes via FREE Ca. DMV.gov website where it shows all associated fees included late pentality fees. Beware of the transparency of this dealership and apparently the history behind their vehicles like the one I purchased. I spent a lot of time and extra money flying out there to meet them, yet they left me with fees associated to a vehicle they owned during that time. If I would have known the registration would cost me nearly 1k to register, I wouldnt have purchased the vehicle. If you GM responds, You already spoke to me and told me, ...do what you gotta do, we arent helping you. Your dealership is not one bit concerned for its integrity.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

You won't go wrong here!

by FerretWoman on 01/03/2017

Marv Herr was not pushy. He listened to us - really listened to our wants and desires. He was savvy enough to let us know how we should best spend our hard earned money. We came to your dealership because we had a horrific experience with Beaverton Toyota and we are glad we made the switch!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Convenient and Quick.

by Billshare on 12/30/2016

Hillsboro Honda afforded very convenient service appointment scheduling and performed my requested oil change and multi-point serrvice very quickly and professionally.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

No Place I'd Rather Be!!

by selliott10 on 12/29/2016

My experience with Honda has always been the best! Words can't explain how appreciative I am for their service and understanding of my car. As a "typical" college student, keeping up with my car and its problems have been a struggle up until Dick's Honda. I am so thankful for Paul, Khalani, and the entire service department for always making it possible for the survival of my 01 Honda. I not only trust this dealership but HIGHLY recommend them for all services and sales. Thanks again Honda for your kindheartedness and making me feel above & beyond a valuable customer!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

Your Local Family Owned Honda Dealer. You make the Drive we will make the Deal! 2016-2017 Honda Presidents Award Winning store!

