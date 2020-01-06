ABOVE AND BEYOND A CAR DEALER
by 06/01/2020on
We have bought a few vehicles from Randy May at Dick's in Hillsboro. Best guy in the business. I have known him for several years and always takes care of us. Pleasure to deal with and his love of Jeeps goes way back. My kind of guy. If your looking for any vehicle get a hold of him and he will take care of you like family. 😁 This was our daughters first vehicle and he even went above and beyond to help with the surprise and gave us a big bow to take home and use to surprise her. That is going the extra mile, as always.
Sales
by 03/13/2020on
Well have another fantastic experience at Dick's with Randy May. This is around the 7th vehicle we have purchased from Randy May. Can not say enough good things about him. Always fair and works at getting you what you want and need.
Great experience with Randy at Dick’s!
by 01/01/2020on
My husband and I have purchased 2 vehicles at this location and both times we were fortunate to work with Randy May. He takes a little time to learn how you will use your new vehicle and gives you the space to test drive and get to know the vehicles. It’s a great low pressure environment. Over the years, I’ve both purchased and not purchased at Dick’s Country Dodge and have always come back. This time, we purchased a great new Jeep in the evening, by the morning I had a follow up call from Randy, to see if we had any questions. The team was great, from reception to finance to the final detailing. I drive out of my way to go to this dealership, there are 2 Jeep dealerships closer but I keep driving. We always feel respected, that my questions are clearly and thoroughly answered. If you are car shopping, set an apt with Randy, I’m sure you will have a great experience!
New Dodge Ram 1500 4x4
by 12/22/2019on
Randy May sold me another truck!! I was very specific as to what I needed and price and Randy delivered again. I have been buying vehicles from Dick's Country Dodge for over 20 years and have had excellent experiences every time.
Great people and great service
by 10/30/2019on
Rick Kinoshita was very friendly and extremely helpful. Great conversation while waiting for credit application and while waiting for financing. He was upfront and all the staff was helpful too. Definately recommend to everyone looking for easy to work with, amazing people and great inventory
good deal, good sales relationship! will buy again.
by 10/28/2019on
I don't usually think of my experiences with dealerships as having been pleasant. Rodney worked with me even when I wasn't buying...no pressure. Randy May worked with me to find my options, credit approval thru my bank, presented plenty of payment variations, and again, without pressure. I would say it was a very good experience and I would buy from him and Dick's Country Dodge again at my next opportunity. I was able to quickly access their lot stock online and find the model i wanted, with acceptable mileage and options.
Painless
by 10/14/2019on
Ask for Michael Oades he is a stand-up guy and no pressure. Did everything to get me a good deal with no hassles. Painless experience.
Great experience with Michael Oades
by 10/09/2019on
've worked in the car business in sales for a number of years and like everybody else, dislike being on the other side of the desk. That being said, my Sales Rep, Michael Oades, and the team over at Dick's Country Chrysler Jeep Dodge were fantastic. I was about to fly from CA to CO to purchase a new 2020 Ram 1500 but saw a similarly spec'd truck on their lot. I called them and spoke with Haley, who is amazing, that connected me with Michael. Michael was honest, straight to the point, and fair. He worked with me a lot on pricing and I actually ended up with double the manufacturer's rebate amount that I had originally expected. Long story short, I changed my flight at the last minute, flew up to Portland and drove my new truck back down! Michael was so great that he actually called me the next day to ensure that I had made the ~11 hour drive back safely. Tremendously impressed and satisfied.
Sales
by 09/30/2019on
We visited Dick's 3 times before buying our truck. Each time the sales person, Michael O., was very kind and not pushy at all. We are not quick to make a decision, yet never felt rushed. We spent a lot of time in the vehicle and had our kids test it out as well..our 5 year old approves of the truck bed as an alternative to a trampoline. Lol. Although the sale process does take some time, they have a kids room that our kids were happy with and a TV to pass the time. It was a great experience overall and we are so excited about our new-to-us truck!
Awesome experience
by 08/21/2019on
It was my first time buying a car. I knew what I wanted and walked out with it thanks to Randy May! He was PATIENT and kind. I felt no pressure on making a decision. My phone was also dying during the paperwork process & he took the time to make sure I had a charger before my phone died. He really went above and beyond. Also thanks to Hasan Abdellatif for stepping in to help as well. I enjoyed our conversations. I was never bored. Great job !
Great Buying Experience
by 07/24/2019on
This was my first time purchasing from Dick's Country Dodge. On a whim, I pulled into the dealership to take a peak at their inventory and ended up leaving with the truck I'd been looking for! From the moment I walked in the door, the staff was super friendly and helpful. My salesman Randy May was very professional and helpful. No B.S. no pressure, friendly, knowledgeable and fun to work with! Thanks Randy for everything. I definitely look forward to working with you in the future. What a great buying experience!
Highly Recommended
by 07/06/2019on
We recently purchased a new Chrysler pacifica from Dick's Country Chrysler Jeep Dodge Hillsboro Dealership. We consider ourselves lucky that we met Randy May (Fleet and Internet Sales Manager) when we walked in. We have never had such a pleasant car buying experience as we had with Randy. Apart from being exceptionally knowledgeable with the vehicle's features, Randy was extremely patient, straight forward and instantly made us comfortable during our conversations with his great sense of humor. We have been to several other car dealerships and sales people almost always try to push customers into a corner with typical pressure tactics - but not with Randy. We went back and forth multiple times while finalizing the car features, trim levels and final numbers and Randy calmly explained all of the details till we were clear. No hassles, no stress - very pleased with our overall car buying experience and would refer friends to work with Randy as well. 5 Stars for Randy May.
Best New vehicle buying experience I've had.
by 06/28/2019on
Worked with Randy May at Dick's. He was very personable and new his stuff. Really a no hassle deal with him and I got exactly what I wanted at a very reasonable price. Would work with him again and recommend anyone to go see him for a great deal. Thanks again Randy.
Randy May Always gets it right
by 01/26/2019on
Worked with Randy May today and as always, he gets it right. We had a good pleasant experience and we got what we wanted. I appreciate that my daughter Naomi, referred me to him again. Thanks Randy!!
Worked Hard, Made it Work
by 01/22/2019on
Jeremy DeHaven, Fleet Manager at Dick's Country Chrysler Jeep Dodge got a deal together for me where other dealers and sales reps could not. His team helped me work through a complicated interstate/across the ocean process, too. The whole team was polite, professional, efficient and they followed through. I am very grateful and would recommend them. Thanks, Jeremy and everyone who helped make this happen.
Great Buying Experience
by 01/07/2019on
We had a great experience with our purchase. Randy May is a wonderful person to work with!
Enjoyed buying process at Dick's Country Dodge Jeep Chrysler
by 01/02/2019on
Overall great experience with my salesperson, Randy May, and a nice lady who clearly explained financial paperwork and was very pleasant to talk with even at the end of her day. Randy was politely persistent in checking over the week long process due to the holidays and seeing that my needs were met with regards to details of Pacifica Hybrid. This is my 1st new car purchase and it was way better than prior experiences with purchasing used cars at other lots. I didn't expect the process to be as smooth as it went for me.
Excellent Purchase Experience
by 12/11/2018on
Thank you Jeremy for making this one of the best vehicle purchase's I have made - which has been many over the years from high end auto dealers to Mom and Pop's. Will recommend to anyone I know in the market.
Low Pressure Environment and High Return
by 10/19/2018on
My wife and I ordered a 2019 Ram Rebel from Dick's after several weeks of comparing other trucks to the new Ram. The sales reps even welcomed me onto the lot with a competitor's fully loaded truck to do a real time comparison. After an easy decision based on quality and interior space, we made our order and the wait was on. We were continuously updated on the status of the Rebel which was a delight. The entire process felt less like a sales process and more like a customer care process. It never felt like we were pressured by anyone and everyone was super helpful. When we went into the dealership to sign the paperwork for the truck, expecting it to be delivered a week later, we were surprised to find that the truck had already arrived and we were able to drive it home. Thanks gentlemen for a fantastic experience.
Great experience
by 10/05/2018on
I am a 18 year old female and Usually feel very intimidated, helpless and venerable when it comes to buying and negotiating things. For buying my first car, i brought my father along to help. But this experience I had at dicks country Chrysler in Hillsboro was amazing. The man that helped us was Randy May and he was so kind and went above and beyond with my car buying experience. He never pushed a car onto me I didnt want, or negotiate a awful price for the car I bought. He made sure my experience was excellent and I left with a car I loved.
Excellent experience
by 06/24/2018on
We had a wonderful experience buying our Jeep Rubicon. Randy May helped us. We walked away so pleased. Randy was knowledgeable of the Jeep and knew all the answers to our questions. We it came time to making a deal, we told Randy our expectations. Randy came out with a great first mark on the deal. All it took was a few tweaks and we were off to signing papers. Overall the process was smooth, not stressful. And Randy was great to work with!
