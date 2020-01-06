sales Rating

My husband and I have purchased 2 vehicles at this location and both times we were fortunate to work with Randy May. He takes a little time to learn how you will use your new vehicle and gives you the space to test drive and get to know the vehicles. It’s a great low pressure environment. Over the years, I’ve both purchased and not purchased at Dick’s Country Dodge and have always come back. This time, we purchased a great new Jeep in the evening, by the morning I had a follow up call from Randy, to see if we had any questions. The team was great, from reception to finance to the final detailing. I drive out of my way to go to this dealership, there are 2 Jeep dealerships closer but I keep driving. We always feel respected, that my questions are clearly and thoroughly answered. If you are car shopping, set an apt with Randy, I’m sure you will have a great experience! Read more