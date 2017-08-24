Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Kendall Chevrolet Buick GMC of Eugene

Kendall Chevrolet Buick GMC of Eugene

Kendall Chevrolet Buick GMC of Eugene
Visit dealer’s website 
846 Goodpasture Island Rd, Eugene, OR 97401
Call Dealer
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Kendall Chevrolet Buick GMC of Eugene

5 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing staff!

by john_walker1 on 08/24/2017

A big thank you to my sales guy Brian Dowers, Forrest Hetzel and Austin Gorden. My girfriend car broke down when finances were extreamly tight. I planned on purchasing a Cruze untill Brian Showed me I could save almost $200 a month by leasing. No risk of negative equity and if we still love it after two years we can actually finance it. Cannot thank the staff at Kendall Chevy enough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

It's a deal

by flybynite1 on 05/01/2015

I purchased a new Chevy Silverado from Paul at Kendall Chevrolet. At all times Paul was very professional and polite. The dealership is easy to do business with; they gave me a very fair price on my trade-in, and a very fair price on my new vehicle, with little or no haggling.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Customer Service

by kristin417 on 04/06/2015

I called in and explained what I was looking for and Roger went to work for me! He found exactly what I wanted and had it brought to the lot the next day! I was coming from 130 miles away and Roger kept in contact with me about every detail along the way and was very attentive to me! I appreciate the excellent customer service! I was highly recommend Kendall Auto to all my friends and family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!

by lighthous on 04/28/2013

I was excited about getting a new car but dreaded the sales process. I was pleasantly surprised by the ease of dealing with Kendall Chevrolet. The salespersons, Dib B. and Alan J., and the business manager Larry B. were great to work with. They were knowledgable about the cars available and helped me find just the right one - truly a professional group of people to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2006 Silverado Truck

by 541warren on 03/08/2012

We were provided excellent service from the time we arrived until we left as a satisfied customer. Would definitely recommend this dealership to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
291 cars in stock
92 new186 used13 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Bolt EUV
Chevrolet Bolt EUV
34 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
5 new|22 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
GMC Sierra 3500HD
GMC Sierra 3500HD
3 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

We take great pride in doing what's right. As a family-owned business, our values are the foundation of who we are and what we do. Caring for our customers and our communities means being responsive to them. That's why Kendall Auto Group's mission is to deliver an unrivaled customer experience through highly motivated, knowledgeable and caring professionals. While offering the best possible prices on great cars, trucks and SUVs is always important to our customers, so is being treated with respect. That's why we build relationships for the long haul.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

What shoppers are searching for