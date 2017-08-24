Customer Reviews of Kendall Chevrolet Buick GMC of Eugene
Amazing staff!
by 08/24/2017on
A big thank you to my sales guy Brian Dowers, Forrest Hetzel and Austin Gorden. My girfriend car broke down when finances were extreamly tight. I planned on purchasing a Cruze untill Brian Showed me I could save almost $200 a month by leasing. No risk of negative equity and if we still love it after two years we can actually finance it. Cannot thank the staff at Kendall Chevy enough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
It's a deal
by 05/01/2015on
I purchased a new Chevy Silverado from Paul at Kendall Chevrolet. At all times Paul was very professional and polite. The dealership is easy to do business with; they gave me a very fair price on my trade-in, and a very fair price on my new vehicle, with little or no haggling.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Customer Service
by 04/06/2015on
I called in and explained what I was looking for and Roger went to work for me! He found exactly what I wanted and had it brought to the lot the next day! I was coming from 130 miles away and Roger kept in contact with me about every detail along the way and was very attentive to me! I appreciate the excellent customer service! I was highly recommend Kendall Auto to all my friends and family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 04/28/2013on
I was excited about getting a new car but dreaded the sales process. I was pleasantly surprised by the ease of dealing with Kendall Chevrolet. The salespersons, Dib B. and Alan J., and the business manager Larry B. were great to work with. They were knowledgable about the cars available and helped me find just the right one - truly a professional group of people to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2006 Silverado Truck
by 03/08/2012on
We were provided excellent service from the time we arrived until we left as a satisfied customer. Would definitely recommend this dealership to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
