Amazing staff!by john_walker1 on 08/24/2017A big thank you to my sales guy Brian Dowers, Forrest Hetzel and Austin Gorden. My girfriend car broke down when finances were extreamly tight. I planned on purchasing a Cruze untill Brian Showed me I could save almost $200 a month by… leasing. No risk of negative equity and if we still love it after two years we can actually finance it. Cannot thank the staff at Kendall Chevy enough.
It's a dealby flybynite1 on 05/01/2015I purchased a new Chevy Silverado from Paul at Kendall Chevrolet. At all times Paul was very professional and polite. The dealership is easy to do business with; they gave me a very fair price on my trade-in, and a very fair price on my… new vehicle, with little or no haggling.
Amazing Customer Serviceby kristin417 on 04/06/2015I called in and explained what I was looking for and Roger went to work for me! He found exactly what I wanted and had it brought to the lot the next day! I was coming from 130 miles away and Roger kept in contact with me about every detail… along the way and was very attentive to me! I appreciate the excellent customer service! I was highly recommend Kendall Auto to all my friends and family!
2006 Silverado Truckby 541warren on 03/08/2012updated 03/13/2025We were provided excellent service from the time we arrived until we left as a satisfied customer. Would definitely recommend this dealership to friends and family.
Great Experience!by lighthous on 04/28/2013updated 03/13/2025I was excited about getting a new car but dreaded the sales process. I was pleasantly surprised by the ease of dealing with Kendall Chevrolet. The salespersons, Dib B. and Alan J., and the business manager Larry B. were great to work… with. They were knowledgable about the cars available and helped me find just the right one - truly a professional group of people to deal with.
We take great pride in doing what's right. As a family-owned business, our values are the foundation of who we are and what we do. Caring for our customers and our communities means being responsive to them. That's why Kendall Auto Group's mission is to deliver an unrivaled customer experience through highly motivated, knowledgeable and caring professionals. While offering the best possible prices on great cars, trucks and SUVs is always important to our customers, so is being treated with respect. That's why we build relationships for the long haul.
John_walker1, we are so pleased you enjoyed your visit to Kendall Chevy Cadillac of Eugene and that we were able to get you into a Cruze that was the best fit for your budget. If there is anything additional that we can do for you, please let us know. We hope that you have a fantastic day!
by kendallauto on 08/28/2017