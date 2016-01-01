A big thank you to my sales guy Brian Dowers, Forrest Hetzel and Austin Gorden. My girfriend car broke down when finances were extreamly tight. I planned on purchasing a Cruze untill Brian Showed me I could save almost $200 a month by …

leasing. No risk of negative equity and if we still love it after two years we can actually finance it. Cannot thank the staff at Kendall Chevy enough.