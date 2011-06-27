Kendall Chevrolet Buick GMC of Eugene

Kendall Chevrolet Buick GMC of Eugene

Visit dealer’s website 
846 Goodpasture Island Rd, Eugene, OR 97401
(844) 832-3011
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Kendall Chevrolet Buick GMC of Eugene

5 sales Reviews
Sort by:
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
194 cars in stock
119 new59 used16 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Bolt EV
Chevrolet Bolt EV
23 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
GMC Sierra 1500
GMC Sierra 1500
13 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

We take great pride in doing what's right. As a family-owned business, our values are the foundation of who we are and what we do. Caring for our customers and our communities means being responsive to them. That's why Kendall Auto Group's mission is to deliver an unrivaled customer experience through highly motivated, knowledgeable and caring professionals. While offering the best possible prices on great cars, trucks and SUVs is always important to our customers, so is being treated with respect. That's why we build relationships for the long haul.

Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes