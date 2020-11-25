Subaru of Bend
Customer Reviews of Subaru of Bend
Wonderful experience
by 11/25/2020on
Buying our new Crosstrek from Subaru of Bend was such an easy process. Josh in sales was great to work with!
Wonderful experience
by 11/25/2020on
Buying our new Crosstrek from Subaru of Bend was such an easy process. Josh in sales was great to work with!
Always a fantastic experience!
by 11/13/2020on
This is my seconded purchase with Subaru of Bend and the second time around was just as pleasant of an experience, they are all professional, courteous and actually listen! From sales to service always a phenomenal experience!
Not Convinced
by 11/01/2020on
Their offices are accommodating and it’s easy in and easy out. Had to bring my car for warranty work and was given specific instructions to drive 1200 miles as soon as possible and come back. If in the return the oil hadn’t gone down enough I’d have to go drive another 1200. I returned after the first round and the gal said, “you’re all set, the oil is fine.” What about the next 1200? That’s been changed so i’d have to call national Subaru if I wanted to double check the next 1200. The reason I went in was because my oil had dropped considerably for so few miles driven. Trying to drive 1200 miles in a small town in the middle of a pandemic and in just a couple of months was not easy. No notification of the warranty change. No assistance offered in terms of reaching corporate Subaru besides, “google their number.” It was poorly handled and left me very unsure if the oil issue with my car will end up being my cost rather than Subaru’s. I don’t use their service center because of poor service when I first bought my car in 2012. It looks different but the customer care seems the same.
Amazing Car Buying Experience!
by 10/29/2020on
My car buying experience at Subaru of Bend was seamless! I went in one day and spoke with Sam. He was knowledgeable, friendly, and very patient with all my questions. When I made the decision to buy a new 2020 Outback, he came in on his day off to accommodate my schedule. He was very professional and made my experience an enjoyable one. I received a fair price for my trade in vehicle and in speaking with the finance dept. they explained all my options - Can't argue with 0% financing! They were honest and fair regarding additional warranty/Service options. Sam showed me how everything worked on the car and helped get me set up with Apple Car Play and settings. I drove my Outback home that evening. I look forward to my one-on-one appointment to learn more about all the bells and whistles. It was the best car-buying experience I've ever had. I can't wait to drive my Subaru in ice and snow this Winter. Well Done!
Subaru of Bend service center
by 09/01/2020on
I always have a great experience there. This past weekend I received a repair for an ignition/transmission problem. Chip Carmichael,(no relation), the service rep, went out of his way to communicate clearly and offer me high value. I highly recommend the service department there
A Simple Process, No Surprises
by 07/11/2020on
The exact vehicle we wanted was coming into the dealership. Price negotiation was not a factor. I was kept up to date on the vehicle’s arrival and on the installation of a trailer hitch, which was installed very quickly. I felt some pressure from the finance manager to purchase the prepaid maintenance/extended warranty package, but, since we plan to keep the Outback for a long time, we agreed. He helped us keep the monthly low by changing the financing from 0%/ 63 months to 0.9%/ 72 months. (Yes, it cost us $1,100 in interest, but the lower monthly payments were important to us.) Our salesman was very efficient and knowledgeable when he showed me the major features of the vehicle. I appreciated that he did not go into Too Much detail. Everybody, including us, wore masks to protect us all from COVID-19, which was very important to us.
Great service, start to finish
by 06/12/2020on
I needed yet another Takata airbag replacement for my 2013 Outback (because Takata parts tend to fail). Subaru of Bend did a great job. They have a loaner program, which is great, but they charge $25 if you don't bring it back full. I only drove 8 miles, but I got gas anyway, a hassle for both me and the pump attendant (Oregon doesn't let us pump our own gas). Cost me two bucks, but about 10 minutes.
Recall Service
by 03/19/2020on
This service department is the best. I’ve been using them for 10 years. The recall service was going to take 3 hours and they offered a ride or a loaner. Service was done on time, at no charge. And I got to drive one of their 2020 loaner vehicles!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service, fast, good price
by 02/07/2020on
It was easy to make service appointment. The repair time was long - 7 hours, for 3 recall fixes plus oil change. We are from out of town so there was a loaner car available. Very convenient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First time in Bend, will come back
by 01/25/2020on
Great service and fast, the express oil change was a really easy option. All staff were wonderful
Forester
by 12/04/2019on
The dash light up like Las Vegas . We were 55 miles out of Bend. Made it to Bend Subaru Friday afternoon. Engine Check decoded to transmission problem. They stated that they would get to it 1st thing Monday.. They set me up with a new Forester Loaner. Tuesday morning I get a call that my Forester was repaired. So we drove to Bend, topped off the loaner. Picked up our Forester. No charge, covered under warranty. In and out in 15 min. Very happy.
Super Friendly, Efficient and Easy
by 11/08/2019on
It was super easy to work with Subaru of Bend for service - mounting winter tires. The people there are really friendly and the time estimate for the work was right on, making the whole process really efficient.
Subaru of Bend Internet sales
by 10/08/2019on
I built my crosstrek using Subaru.com. At the end it suggested get a local quote. Subaru of Bend contacted me the next day gave me a very reasonable quote for the car. The purchase process went very smoothly and I now own a new crosstrek.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service department
by 09/29/2019on
Very nice and friendly, felt a personal touch Would have rated 5 star if it hadn’t taken an hour and half for oil change and fluid check wit filters.
front axle
by 09/13/2019on
Great job and good time frame
Pleased
by 08/24/2019on
They fit me in for a set of tires and the job was done well. What else could I ask for?
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change and Service
by 08/10/2019on
I walked in with no appointment because my 2002 Subaru Outback needed a new battery and was pleased that my service representative, Chip Carmichael, was able to fit me into their schedule. My car was due for an oil change and servicing.so they were able to do that as well.
Recall Maintenance
by 07/29/2019on
Subaru of Bend on Hwy 20 provided professional service for my brake lamp switch recall. Thei waiting room is comfortable with coffee and snacks provided. Highly recommend.
Once you sign...the customer service crumbles
by 05/02/2018on
Bought a new Subaru in 2016. The dealership had no trouble taking my money. I paid off the vehicle two years later including canceling my extended warranty. I was owed a refund of nearly $1000 and two months later still dont have it. Was told by dealership that the money was sent to bank to pay off the loan. This was not the case. The loan company confirms as well as my own online account access that they never received the check. I am now acting as the go-between trying to figure out who has my money....Subaru Added Security or ??? Not getting much urgency from dealership to assist.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Experience
by 10/08/2017on
I drove over 250 miles to make a custom order and do my trade-in with this dealership since their knowledge and service was both spot on and quick!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Buying a New Car made Easy!
by 09/23/2017on
Buying a new Car involves many decisions, what model, color, options, engine, financing etc. The staff at Subaru of Bend made this process easy and with no stress. We were interested in a 2018 Outback Limited 2.5i model. Upon arrival we met Jeremy with the Internet Sales Team, who had an Outback Limited 2.5i in the Wilderness Green, ready for a test drive. After taking a spin, my wife and I concluded this car wasn't quite what we thought we wanted. We both weren't sure about our color choice, and I was unsure if the 2.5i or 3.6i would be the best engine choice for us. At this point we had been with Jeremy about an hour, still quite undecided on what is best for us. I then asked Jeremy if they had a Limited 3.6i that we could take a spin in. He made a quick phone call and within 5 minutes had a Crystal Pearl White 3.6i Limited Outback fueled up and ready to go. I'm glad I drove the 3.6i because it had the extra bit of reserve power I was looking for. My wife saw us return from out test drive and noticed how pretty the Crystal Pearl White Outback looked. After a brief consultation with my wife, we concluded the White 3.6i Outback is perfect for us. Funny how you go in thinking you want this, and you end up with something quite different. Thanks to Jeremy's excellent product knowledge and patience, we drove home that afternoon in our new 2018 Outback. Trading in our Subaru Crosstrek and purchasing our new Outback the same afternoon was easy, and "Hassle Free"! Ask for Jeremy and Bill in the Internet Sales Department for your next new Subaru purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments