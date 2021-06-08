1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I contacted the Mercedes dealership in Bend yesterday based upon recommendations from friends who have purchased there in the past. I spoke with Hamlet, and discussed my vehicle needs and my desire to possibly trade my mercedes in on a different vehicle. He gave me a trade in value on my vehicle. He tried to sell me the owner's 2007 SL 550 for $43,000, $3K less than listed online. I told him that the vehicle did not meet the criteria I was looking for...I have a wagon and wanted a vehicle with room for passengers, cargo, the ability to tow and diesel if possible. He told me he had a 2012 GL 350 Bluetec that had just been traded in and the price was $47,000. He sent me photos and the original sticker with the Carfax report as I requested. I researched the vehicle, felt it was a good value and fit for my family and called Hamlet this morning to tell him we were ready to complete the transaction. Hamlet said that he would prepare the paperwork, see if he could even arrange delivery to me and pick up my car if I still wanted to trade it in. He would call me back within the hour. Shortly after my call, I received a text from Hamlet saying that he was very sorry, there had been a miscommunication between he and his manager and the vehicle was actually $57,000. I was shocked. I responded to his text by saying that I expected him to honor the price he quoted. His response was that he had made a mistake but that his manager said he could sell the vehicle for $54,000. My husband called the manager at the Mercedes-Benz of Bend dealership and the manager played the same 'haven't you ever made a mistake?' card. I am saddened by the complete lack of integrity from this dealership. I would give the dealership a negative star rating if possible. It is disappointing that a loyal customer cannot rely upon information conveyed to them by the sales department at Mercedes-Benz of Bend. Read more