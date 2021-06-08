Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Bend
Used GLE 350
by 08/06/2021on
Wonderful, friendly experience with Cash McConnell!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cheryl
by 08/18/2021on
Great team, professional and easy to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Used GLE 350
by 08/06/2021on
Wonderful, friendly experience with Cash McConnell!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mercedes Benz of Bend
by 04/29/2021on
The staff at Mercedes Benz of Bend are the best! They are professional, knowledgeable and fun! The process was no pressure and I was offered lots of purchase options. If you are in need of a new Mercedes or quality pre-owned vehicle, start at Mercedes Benz of Bend!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Buying Experience
by 10/26/2020on
I just bought a 2018 F150 Limited and it was the most professional buying experience I have ever had. I enjoyed working with Cash McConnell who was attentive, honest, energetic and great with follow through. I would give him ten stars if I could.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Purchase of new Mercedes E450 at Mercedes of Bend
by 04/13/2020on
Mercedes of Bend was excellent to deal with. They consistently went out of their way to make my buying experience as good as it could be. I would not want to change anything in the way they have treated my new car buying experience. It is best in class - Best bar none. Jennifer and Erich were two the best sales people I have ever dealt with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent
by 12/31/2019on
I have done business with this Mercedes Benz dealership for 19 years (different owners over that time) and have been completely satisfied with their service. The work has always been performed professionally and to my satisfaction. The staff is friendly, helpful and they pay attention to detail.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mercedes of Bend
by 12/06/2019on
Jennifer at Mercedes of Bend makes the car buying process so easy and stress free! And Malia and Cash are amazing! They go above and beyond! Love this place and spread the word to everyone! Thank you Mercedes of Bend!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome
by 11/02/2019on
I had a great experience at Mercedes Benz of Bend!! Verak Maska listened to what I was looking for. Gave me great options to look at and then narrowed it down to what I actually was wanting and looking for! Everything was simple and smooth with the car buying!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Purchase experience makes a difference...that means the ‘Can do’ staff!
by 10/15/2019on
Our auto search led us to multiple dealerships and different brands. The buying experience, cooperation, honesty, professionalism from our sales rep, to the parts department manager to the store GM herself actively involved in every aspect of the deal to ensure a transparent process and competitive offer was the best I’ve experienced, and honestly what should be expected from a premium brand. Thanks to Malia & Jen for their execution and reinforcing our loyalty to the Mercedes brand and Bend dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent experience
by 09/29/2019on
Had the most wonderful experience working with Jennifer and Dean at Mercedes of Benz when I bought my pre-loved Lexus. They were awesome from beginning to end. Even when I had to go out of town suddenly they delayed my pick up of the car and were simply the best car buying experience I've ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 09/23/2019on
Very professional. Friendly. None of the back and forth games common to many car dealerships. Verak was great to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Mercedes GLC SUV 2020
by 09/19/2019on
Terry was very pleasant, knowledgeable, and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New Mercedes GLC 300
by 05/31/2019on
Just bought a new Mercedes in Bend OR. Great place with excellent people. They care!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2019 Mecedes Benz GLA250
by 04/03/2019on
Sales staff knowledgeable and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best car sales experience ever!!!!!
by 07/19/2015on
We stopped by the dealership on a Saturday afternoon to look at a car, the sales staff was incredible, helpful and very knowledgable. We never felt hurried or pressured into buying. We are ever happy with our ML and the service we have recieved at Mercedes Benz of Bend, and I would highly recommended Asking for Hamlet
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best!
by 07/17/2015on
About a year and a half ago, after having had the worst experience at Chevrolet of Bend, my husband and I decided to see what Mercedes-Benz of Bend had. We each purchased a vehicle. Since then, because my husband likes cars, we have purchased several cars from this dealership. Everyone on the sales floor and into service, have been extremely professional and gracious. I have recommended friends to this dealership and I know at least one has been by and purchased a car from them a couple of times. I would highly recommend them to anyone.
Great experience with Mercedes of Bend
by 07/17/2015on
I live in Los angles and when visiting bend with family in 2011 And came across Mercedes dealership in bend, I saw a S550 at a GREAT PRICE, end up buying it And drove it back. great service, Very happy, So much so came back this year and got a SL55 ,,love it. the only draw back is every time i buy a Mercedes I gotta fly or drive to bend Oregon ,,12 hours ..thank you guys for the great experience...P.S any new Deals ?
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Another Dissatisfied Customer
by 05/28/2015on
The review by "formermbzfan" is right on. This dealership is very dishonest and the employees (especially the new car manager) are very deceitful. You would be much better served to drive to Portland, or Seattle, to buy that new or used car instead of this untrustworthy dealership. As the other reviewer put it, they like the "bait and switch" technique. Why the Attorney General of the State of Oregon does not look into their practices is beyond me.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best Service Ever
by 05/04/2015on
Very professional!! The Service Department performed required tasks exactly as expected. The staff goes out of their way to ensure you are not inconvenienced in any manner which is much appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Customer Service
by 03/18/2015on
I was so pleasantly surprised with my first visit to the Kendall service department! Actually, the exceptional customer service experience I had started with my first phone call. They went above and beyond what was "required" and expected by providing me with important information, consulting with me on options, and helping me to prioritize and budget needed repairs. They now have a new loyal customer in me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait and Switch
by 03/05/2014on
I contacted the Mercedes dealership in Bend yesterday based upon recommendations from friends who have purchased there in the past. I spoke with Hamlet, and discussed my vehicle needs and my desire to possibly trade my mercedes in on a different vehicle. He gave me a trade in value on my vehicle. He tried to sell me the owner's 2007 SL 550 for $43,000, $3K less than listed online. I told him that the vehicle did not meet the criteria I was looking for...I have a wagon and wanted a vehicle with room for passengers, cargo, the ability to tow and diesel if possible. He told me he had a 2012 GL 350 Bluetec that had just been traded in and the price was $47,000. He sent me photos and the original sticker with the Carfax report as I requested. I researched the vehicle, felt it was a good value and fit for my family and called Hamlet this morning to tell him we were ready to complete the transaction. Hamlet said that he would prepare the paperwork, see if he could even arrange delivery to me and pick up my car if I still wanted to trade it in. He would call me back within the hour. Shortly after my call, I received a text from Hamlet saying that he was very sorry, there had been a miscommunication between he and his manager and the vehicle was actually $57,000. I was shocked. I responded to his text by saying that I expected him to honor the price he quoted. His response was that he had made a mistake but that his manager said he could sell the vehicle for $54,000. My husband called the manager at the Mercedes-Benz of Bend dealership and the manager played the same 'haven't you ever made a mistake?' card. I am saddened by the complete lack of integrity from this dealership. I would give the dealership a negative star rating if possible. It is disappointing that a loyal customer cannot rely upon information conveyed to them by the sales department at Mercedes-Benz of Bend.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Mercedes-Benz of Bend is proud to sell and service Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the Bend area. With models like the new C-Class, GLC, and GLA, we have something for every taste. Browse our new Mercedes-Benz inventory to check out the model you've been eyeing. If it's a used car or truck you're looking for, Mercedes-Benz of Bend has a huge selection of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles too.
1 Comments