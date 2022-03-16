5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We wanted to buy VW ID 4 as soon as it was announced. But, we had to wait for the All-wheel model for almost a year! We called Herzog Meyer and were connected with James (Jim) Sandman. It was a delight to work with Jim. This dude is low-keyed, no pressure and honest as day. In last 30 years I have bought quite a few cars from quality dealers such as Lexus and BMW but I can say with confidence that Jim is a class act and he made buying easy. I wanted to lease the car this time. In my previous dealings with other sales people it's been difficult to get correct lease financing information until the very last minute.With Jim, I was able to get all the relevant information upfront and was able to verify the lease payments before signing the official documents. Jim made the whole experience quick, easy and most importantly, stress free! If you want to buy a VW, call Herzog Meyer and ask for Jim Sandman. You won't regret it. Read more