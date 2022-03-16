Herzog-Meier Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Herzog-Meier Volkswagen
Great purchase experience
by 03/16/2022on
I bought my 2022 Tiguan from Herzog-Meier VW and completely satisfied with the purchase experience. They are not like other dealerships in Beaverton area where you spend your time trying to find a sales person rather than spending that time to go over the cars. I have never felt pressure here when I was making decision whether to buy the car. I am grateful that James (Jim) Sandman kindly helped me all through the process and convinced me to make a great choice to go with Tiguan! Jim definitely knows a lot of VW series cars and is very cool, you can learn a lot from the him.
Jenna's the best!
by 05/04/2022on
I've purchased two new Volkswagens from Herzog Meier in the last seven years. Though certain quirks in each car may have tested my loyalty to VW, my loyalty toward the Herzog Meier service department and specifically my years of incredible service from Jenna have not wavered. Jenna's simply the best. I always know exactly what's happening with my cars and she's regularly gone the extra mile for me. I don't live close either, I drive at least a half hour to get my car serviced, and I do that because of Jenna. My dad always said, once you find a mechanic you can trust, you hang on for dear life. I would add to that, once you find a service advisor like Jenna, you do the same. Thanks for everything, Jenna!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Above and beyond
by 03/15/2022on
I have always had a great experience working with Jenna. She keeps me updated on the status of the repairs and makes sure I understand the work that is being done. Nick, the mechanic who worked on my car went above and beyond while servicing my car. When there was a repair that required new parts that are no longer made by VW (my car is old), he did as much as he could to keep the existing parts in good working orders. And, since he has the same make and model vehicle, he has offered to keep an eye out for parts that my car need and have Jenna contact me when they come available.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best experience ever!
by 03/07/2022on
From the point I pulled onto the lot I felt taken care of. My lease was up and I was looking for something different. Austin White took care of me. Showed me the cars I wanted and never made me feel pressured. He was really honest and excited to show me all the bells and whistles on the Tiguan I was looking at. He got my kids snacks and helped me entertain them while doing paperwork. I’m a single mom so this really meant the world to me. There was no waiting around or shady deals that I’ve experienced elsewhere, Austin and his team were very honest and transparent with pricing and getting me a good deal for my trade in. I’d highly recommend going to this lot again, and ask
Friendly, helpful staff
by 02/23/2022on
Jenna was very friendly and helpful while my car was getting worked on. She really went the extra step to make sure everything was taken care of. She even helped me find a warranty I had forgotten about. The car was washed and vacuumed when I picked it up
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Relaxed and trustworthy environment.
by 01/17/2022on
Grateful for the low-pressure and friendly environment at HM Volkswagen. Had a bad experience with rude salespeople at another dealership on the east side and decided to check this place out. Herzog-Meier made us feel welcomed and valuable and the experience was outstanding from start to finish. Car buying can be a stressful experience but not with awesome people like Andy and Enrique. We couldn't be happier with our new car!
The Best VW Dealer!
by 12/31/2021on
We were interested in purchasing a VW ID.4. We connected with Jim Sandman at Herzog-Meier. He is personable, chill, and super knowledgable! He made it an easy process. Everyone we worked with was fantastic. Jim, Mike, Shannon and Jake all went above and beyond to make sure we were taken care of! We highly recommend everyone at Herzog-Meier. If you want a VW, this is the place to go!
Excellent service
by 12/31/2021on
Excellent communication from Jenna in service. Clear details and explanations of my cars needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quality service, clear communication
by 12/31/2021on
As a first time new car buyer I want to give my car the best care. I have taken my vw to another dealership in town for repairs but keep returning back to Herzog-Meier because their detailed work and the care and communication of Jenna can not be matched. They are fixing the bad repair job the other dealer did. Parts for my repair were back ordered and Jenna was so clear about what was happening and what the next steps were. They were so accommodating it made it easy to forget there was an issue. Looking forward to all the miles I can add to my car because of the consideration of the team at Herzog-Meier
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honest customer service
by 12/30/2021on
Thomas was very helpful and friendly. Didn't make it feel like I was being scammed or con'd in anyway.
VW ID 4 All wheel drive
by 12/04/2021on
We wanted to buy VW ID 4 as soon as it was announced. But, we had to wait for the All-wheel model for almost a year! We called Herzog Meyer and were connected with James (Jim) Sandman. It was a delight to work with Jim. This dude is low-keyed, no pressure and honest as day. In last 30 years I have bought quite a few cars from quality dealers such as Lexus and BMW but I can say with confidence that Jim is a class act and he made buying easy. I wanted to lease the car this time. In my previous dealings with other sales people it's been difficult to get correct lease financing information until the very last minute.With Jim, I was able to get all the relevant information upfront and was able to verify the lease payments before signing the official documents. Jim made the whole experience quick, easy and most importantly, stress free! If you want to buy a VW, call Herzog Meyer and ask for Jim Sandman. You won't regret it.
Lil Red Jetta
by 12/01/2021on
Just wanted to give a big shoutout to Jenna at Herzog-Meier Volkswagon service She was so helpful and friendly She’s truly the reason I keep coming back!!!! Thank you Jenna for being you!!!!! Elana
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Place to buy a Vehicle
by 11/01/2021on
Bought a new vehicle from HM with Austin White as my sales person and the experience could have not gone better. He even came earlier than he was supposed to meet my schedule. The experience was effortless and very fast as compared to past experiences. Back to Austin W, he was knowledgeable and honest about the current issue with inventory due to current supply chain challenges. Would definitely recommend this dealer to anyone.
Jim and the Herzog Meier team treated us very well !!
by 09/09/2021on
We purchased a new 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium R Line from Jim Sandman at Herzog Meier. We had a very smooth relaxing experience and would buy again from them in a heartbeat !! Thank you Jim !! :)
High Marks For Low Pressure Salesmanship
by 07/21/2021on
My wife and I leased our first EV (VW ID4) recently at Herzog-Meier in Beaverton and found the whole experience so easy thanks solely to the expertise and patience of their EV Specialist, Landon. We had a lot to learn about the whole world of electric vehicles and Landon took his time to teach us about the car without pressuring us for a sale. We test drove quite a few other EV's prior to driving the ID4. Of the cars we drove we found the ID4 the most spacious and a great value for the money at that price point but in the end it was the confidence that Landon instilled in us that got us to close the deal with Herzog-Meier.
Take it or leave it
by 06/02/2021on
I was told I’m setting up an appt to diagnose oil issues since my car used so much since the last two times I’ve taken here. Was told Cost would be 280, now I’m told we have to do a consumption test (we know too much is being consumed based on data from last time I was here) and that it’s actually 500, and another appt, and then we will Diagnose the problem. I took the day off, I can’t take another day off... would think someone would take a moment to explain this to me, and apologize or rectify their mistake. That is not the case. After they are done fleecing me, I will not be returning here, I have had good experiences in the past, today however I am Being trampled unapologetically I and don’t have a choice due to job and time off issues.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
This dealership really gets it!
by 05/22/2021on
Robert Yray sold me a 2021 Jetta and I couldn't be happier with the purchase or the experience. They didn't make me feel like a credit score, but instead made me want to come back for repeated service because I know that I can trust them. Thank you for helping me out!
Robert Yray- keeping it real!
by 05/16/2021on
If you want easy and fast car buying, Robert Wray will make that happen. He will text and call you while your not at the dealership so you can now what to expect and explain any features. If you’re interested in multiple cars, Robert will get you the details for all of them.
Amazing Service from Robert!
by 05/08/2021on
Robert was extremely helpful during my fiancé and I’s visit to buy our new car. He was extremely professional, personable, and friendly. This was our first time purchasing a new car and he made it as transparent and easy as possible. The whole process was smooth and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. Enrique in the financial department was also amazing and extremely friendly, 10/10.
Great experience with friendly staff.
by 04/13/2021on
Our experience with Herzog-Meier was overwhelmingly positive. We found a car we wanted to look at online and they were extremely accommodating despite the fact we hadn't made an appointment. Landon helped us out by quickly finding the vehicle and was prepared to answer all of our questions. He joined us on our test drive and did a great job taking us on a route that allowed us to experience several different scenarios (train tracks, curves and straights, etc...) The purchasing process was very straight forward with no back and forth "let me talk to my manager" type stuff. Because we got there so late we weren't able to complete the sale until the next day, but Patrick was great about staying in contact throughout the day to let us know the status of our financing/interest rate. Overall great experience and I would highly recommend them.
Great Customer Service - Thanks Robert!
by 04/13/2021on
My friend and I stopped by to test drive a VW ID4. Our Sales Rep was Robert Yray who I can't give higher praise for. He was professional yet not pushy like your classic sales guy. Very knowledgeable and personable. The ID4 was great too!