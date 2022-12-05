5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is the second new Kia Forte that we have purchased from Lanphere Kia in the past 4 months. Both for the granddaughters. We shopped around with the other Kia dealerships in the Portland metro area and found the largest selection and best price was at Lanphere Kia. There was never any feeling of pressure to buy. In fact we felt that they could not do enough to give us the vehicle at the price we were willing to pay. We actually went in the second time to buy a used vehicle and ended up buying a brand new Kia for just a little more than the used Kia we were interested in and the price we paid for the new vehicle was less than quoted on the phone. If there is anything to know before just walking in to any car dealership is to call first and get a quote. Beaverton Kia does post a price but they do add for an additional presale package over and above the posted ad that includes a paint protection for the car. They did quote this over the phone. At the other dealerships there were extra charges that were not quoted until we entered the store. So we knew what to expect. In the end we were given a better deal than we could have expected and certainly better than the other dealerships. After having spent years in sales and knowing all of the sales techniques, I can honestly say that Lanphere Kia does not use tricks or techniques or pressure to get you to buy. Thanks to Jovani who made our first purchase so easy that we came back. Thanks to Kristen who made this visit as pleasant as the first. Thanks to Bill the Used Car Manager for getting us the price to meet our needs. And thanks to Jonathan the General Sales Manager for making certain everything came together. Read more