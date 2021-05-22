Customer Reviews of Beaverton Honda
Best car buying experience I've ever had!
by 05/22/2021on
I had been looking around to find the perfect vehicle to replace my 2015 Chevy Tahoe LTZ and found not only the perfect vehicle but the perfect car buying experience with Kyle at Beaverton Honda! I ended up finding a 2021 Honda Pilot Black Edition in white plus they gave me more than I anticipated for my trade. Kyle had all the paperwork ready for me to sign and I was in and out in less than an hour! I also had an amazing experience with the Honda parts department. I a lift put on before I took the car home and Ron, Parts Manager, went out of his way to get the parts here by the next day! Everyone at Beaverton Honda is so amazing from the Sales department to the Service department and made the entire experience stress free. I will recommend Beaverton Honda to anyone who is shopping for a new or used vehicle!
Great car buying experience went south
by 03/16/2021on
My son wanted to buy a car and needed me to cosign. Everything went well until the financing. I was very upfront with the salesperson, JC, letting them know I wanted financing through a credit union. I felt JC tried to pressure my son into a loan with Honda with 7.34% interest. I refused and insisted on a credit union. This ended up saving my son over 3% interest. I hate working with dishonest sales. So sad, an otherwise great experience. I said I would recommend Beaverton Honda but would caution using their financing.
Easy!
by 03/15/2021on
Liked the no pressure sales approach. Also each sales rep is the only person involved through the whole process. No middle financial resources or managers involved.
New Fit
by 03/12/2021on
Great selection to choose from. Nick was very patient with me as I changed my mind a couple times on choice of color.
Great customer service
by 03/10/2021on
I really enjoyed the whole experience there and great customer service too
Awesomely awesome!,
by 03/09/2021on
Jeff Thompson was extremely helpful. Listened to my questions with patience and clear responses. I loved the one person salesman for every level of the sale. All around a great experience.
Awesome
by 03/05/2021on
Great place with no pressure sales
Honda CRV
by 12/23/2020on
Our salesperson at Beaverton Honda was excellent. Very professional but also cared about our needs. We will definitely look him up in the future when the need for a new car arises.
Happy customer buys 5th car from dealer
by 12/14/2020on
Once you know what make of car you want to buy or lease, the next part is finding the right seller. If you're getting a new car, then finding the right dealer is key. Over the past 8 years we've purchased or leased 4 cars all Honda's and all from Beaverton Honda. I think it must be hard to compete with Beaverton Honda for the other Honda dealerships in the area. I've shopped at other dealerships but I always come back to Beaverton Honda. They are professionally run in a multitude of ways and they've always made us happy customers. A couple of weeks ago it was time to trade in my leased 2018 Pilot and purchase a new Passport. I shopped around a bit with some frustration, and then decided to call Beaverton. I told them about our history together, made an appointment, and asked them to hook me up with one of their more experienced Sales Representatives. They had Senior Sales Rep, John "JC" Lam meet me and take care of the process for us. JC was really great. Tons of experience and professionalism. His expertise made the process focused and easy. We trusted him. We bought a 2020 Passport Elite and we are delighted with the process, purchase, and relationship. Thanks to JC and the team at Beaverton Honda! Highly Recommended!!
2020 CR-V Purchase
by 12/06/2020on
Great deal, excellent salesman, outstanding service.
Great experience!
by 10/25/2020on
I had a great experience with Brian! It was easy and he explained exciting very well.
Excellent experience
by 10/22/2020on
I highly recommend working with Juan Hernandez. He was very professional, helpful, and courteous. The dealership was very clean, had a kids play area (with cable and a wii) complementary drinks (brand sodas, water, juice, drip coffee) complementary cookies and an entire snack bar (for purchasing anything else you might want while waiting) there are multiple areas for people to sit that were social distanced. The appraisal on my trade in took approximately 20 minutes. Juan helped me (someone with challenged credit) get into the car I wanted for a reasonable price. Buying a car takes a long time but having someone so great to work with and such a streamlined dealership is what sealed the deal for me.
Beaverton Honda
by 09/30/2020on
Excellent customer service, one price system works well, Ron took good care of us, professional, none of the old school car dealer pressure bs, remarkably large selection available. All that made for a positive buying experience.
Thank you JC Lam
by 06/27/2020on
Thank you JC for a pleasant experience while purchasing our new CRV. It was quick, efficient and easy. Thanks again!
Excellent Service
by 06/05/2020on
They are fantastic to work with. Great customer service, fast, friendly and efficient. They go the extra mile for their customers.
I got my first new car!!
by 05/26/2020on
Elmo was amazing. I needed to get a car so I had a shot at a promotion. I came in for a used car and left with one that had 5 miles. I haven't stopped screaming. I got amazing care and service with him. No BS and was very real with my options. We were able to work it out together and get me a new car in my price range. I still feel really confident in our decisions
Thanks Juan
by 01/28/2020on
Thank you, Juan, for amazing service. The buying process has never been easier. Way to identify our needs, and offer solutions. We appreciate your time and commitment to service.
Best new car buying experience for a woman
by 01/21/2020on
This was the best new car buying experience I have ever had and I recommend Beaverton Honda and their entire sales team (especially Belinda, Melvin, and JC) to any woman buying a new car. I felt respected through the entire process. The team was honest and knowledgeable.
Great insight
by 01/17/2020on
I think the overall experience was great the only thing about car sales is the warranty part which i hate that they make it shoved down your throat like if i wanted all that warranty on a car i would not buy it in the first place. The representative was noce and knew a ron about the vehicle which was nice
No stress buying-thanks!
by 01/10/2020on
Been about 13 years since I last went through the car buying process. Elmo, my salesman, made the process easy and enjoyable. Thank you!!
Good stuff
by 01/08/2020on
General experience was good! I drove 2hours to this dealer, so I was prepared to lose my mind if they jerked me around, but my salesperson, David was great. They tried to sell me the extended warranty, like they all do, but wasn't too pushy when I said no. Test drive, trade in and paperwork and I was out of there in a little under 3 hours, which seems like a win to me!
