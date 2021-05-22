5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Once you know what make of car you want to buy or lease, the next part is finding the right seller. If you're getting a new car, then finding the right dealer is key. Over the past 8 years we've purchased or leased 4 cars all Honda's and all from Beaverton Honda. I think it must be hard to compete with Beaverton Honda for the other Honda dealerships in the area. I've shopped at other dealerships but I always come back to Beaverton Honda. They are professionally run in a multitude of ways and they've always made us happy customers. A couple of weeks ago it was time to trade in my leased 2018 Pilot and purchase a new Passport. I shopped around a bit with some frustration, and then decided to call Beaverton. I told them about our history together, made an appointment, and asked them to hook me up with one of their more experienced Sales Representatives. They had Senior Sales Rep, John "JC" Lam meet me and take care of the process for us. JC was really great. Tons of experience and professionalism. His expertise made the process focused and easy. We trusted him. We bought a 2020 Passport Elite and we are delighted with the process, purchase, and relationship. Thanks to JC and the team at Beaverton Honda! Highly Recommended!! Read more