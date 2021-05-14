Herzog-Meier Volvo Cars
Customer Reviews of Herzog-Meier Volvo Cars
Herzog Meir Volvo is the very, very Best!!!
by 05/14/2021on
Stephanie Tichenor will provide you with the very best service. Stephanie Tichenor exemplifies the integrity that is missing in the Industry of Auto Sales across our great country. Her principles and values reflect the highest standards. Stephanie will respond to your requests in a timely manner. Stephanie will provide you with all the information that you need. She is always accommodating and patient. At no time will you ever feel pressured to purchase the vehicle that you are interested in. On the contrary, Stephanie respects the customer and always adheres to professional maintaining professional boundaries.
Great new Volvo
by 04/27/2021on
Purchased a Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription through the Overseas Delivery Program. Test drove similar hybrid cars from local dealers and decided on the Volvo. The car was ordered in October 2019 and completed in December with the wrong seat color. Volvo rebuilt the car with the correct seats and we received the car in April. What a great car!! We are very pleased with our decision. We worked with Steven and Kris at Herzog Meier and they handled us very well. Steven was our contact person. He answered our questions and followed up with information to keep us informed. We would recommend Steven if you are looking for a Volvo.
3rd time buyer happier than ever
by 04/22/2021on
This the third Volvo I've purchase from Herzog Meier Volvo and had another great experience. Nathan Alvarez was the sales person I dealt with and he was excellent, a real professional and went above and beyond to ensure a win-win experience for us. Brandy in Finance was also outstanding, and made everything clear and straightforward. Thank you both!
Tahnee was awesome
by 04/07/2021on
What a great experience, could ask for a better salesperson than Tahnee.
Great communication
by 02/08/2021on
I inquired about a vehicle with Stephanie at Herzog and she was professional, responsive and timely! We ended up waiting on a purchase but appreciated her professionalism and would return when the need arises!
New Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum
by 12/07/2020on
Tahnee was excellent to work with! My experience was wonderful from start to finish. The team at Herzog was great and extremely helpful! I would highly recommend. I love my new car.
Excellent experience in customer service
by 11/28/2020on
Great experience in working with Mr. Sandman at Herzog-Meier. He exhibited a high level of positive professionalism in finding the perfect used car for my daughter. Many thanks!
Eh
by 11/07/2020on
The sales process was smooth and went well. Post-sale, they tried 3 times to back out of the vehicle delivery they committed to and didn’t include the floor mats that were in the used bmw we test drove. They did finally deliver it but we never received the mats.
Stephanie at Herzog Volvo
by 09/10/2020on
I didn’t end up purchasing a Volvo at all but still felt compelled to review Herzog Meier Volvo regarding Stephanie. She was great to work with, trying to find solutions for me and options on vehicles she had available. She wasn’t pushy and truly felt like she genuinely was there to help me and get me into exactly what I wanted and needed. Thanks Stephanie, you put a great first impression on Herzog Volvo for me and will certainly reach back out if I need a Volvo.
Great buying experience
by 09/02/2020on
My wife and I decided we really wanted a Volvo XC40 or XC60. The challenge was that we live in Spokane, WA. While visiting Oregon, we contacted Herzog-Meier for a test drive. Nathan Alvarez was of great assistance. He had cars ready for us to drive, answered all our questions and did not pressure us in any way. My wife and I spend the next month deciding which model and features we wanted. Nathan and Stephanie Tichenor worked with us remotely to keep us informed of the models they had available and those coming in. They were always very prompt returning emails, phone calls and text messages. We had also reached out to the Volvo dealers in Seattle and Tacoma as they are a little closer to our home. However, Nathan and Stephanie were more professional and offered a far better price than the other dealers we contacted. They made it easy to choose Herzog-Meier Volvo!
Horrible
by 12/26/2019on
I rarely write reviews but the horrible and shady experience detailed below demanded I share. Recently, I was in the market for an XC90. As an Adidas employee we receive a corporate discount and it’s a recommended dealer. I found a special online that was better than our discount so I headed for the dealership. A Nice man helps right away. I let him know I’m interested in the XC90 special for my wife. He has a couple of vehicles that will match. I test drive it gives the thumbs up. Let’s work out the numbers. This is where the shady behavior start. They take my vehicle for assessment to calculate the trade in value. They tell me they go by KBB. I know the trade in value because 2 days earlier, BMW gave me a quote. My Kbb value trade came in at one price, but strangely Volvo stated they can only give me 3k below the kbb trade in value. Hmmmm. I ask why and he gives me an answer in which I state “ that makes zero since”. He says he’s going to go back and get an explanation. The answer was due to “market sales value. KBB says one thing but their system shows something different ”. Well why use KBB? Break in action What they didn’t know is I used to work at a dealership in undergrad as a summer job. This is BS for 2 reasons. When you trade in a vehicle, the dealer has two options. Sell the vehicle from their dealership or put it through a dealer auction where another dealership will buy it to resell. Today, there are several consumer friendly tools like truecar, cars.com etc that show what a car has been sold for in the last 3 months. Long story short, the average was $4500 above the trade in value the calculated on KBB. Meaning whether they resold my trade in on their site or Mannheim dealer auction, they would have exceeded the trade in value. Also, you might state $300-$500 in variation. But $3000? More context, my exact model sold 3 days before with more miles for $5600 more than the KBB trade-in value. After this I say no thank you and leave the dealership. The next day I get a text message claiming they can now honor the deal. I’m skeptical but after several back and forths, I agree to bring in my wife in. Maybe they made a mistake I thought. Doesn’t matter as long as I can capitalize on the special. I bring my wife and two kids under two in for a test drive. We put the car seat for the test drive and by the end, my wife says she likes it. I tell him it’s already been in an hour so I’ll drop the kids and wife off and come back. I ask him to have the paperwork ready. I drive the Half hour and drop the kids and wife off for lunch and nap and drive a half hour back. I get there and I’m ready to sign and he says “Im so sorry. I made a mistake. Unfortunately I can’t honor this deal. I quoted you the wrong car. These are the actually numbers (which is way more expensive). Hmmmm. Needless to say, I will be filing a complaint with our corporate benefits team, BBB, and review sites like these. I know it’s custom for them to make up some statement discussing how “this is not the standard we.” Twice they lied and did not commit to what was promised… Good thing I have it all documented on text message, email and.. Very disappointed. Not something I would expect from Volvo.
Corey Morgan Service Department
by 11/11/2019on
Corey M. is an Olympian Gold Medalist of customer service. After 2 previous visits for accessories to be added, my wagon was vandalized. Within a 2 min phone call and follow-up email, my appointment was made for the repairs. Corey provided a clear explanation and worked with my insurance. His knowledge, transparency and professionalism is award winning in my book. Do you feel comfortable and refreshed during and after a visit to an automotive service department? I recommend Herzog-Meier for excellent, service & repairs for reasonable costs. If none of that is important, by all means go to Jim Fisher Volvo. K/R, D. Williams
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 09/09/2019on
We went to Herzog-Meier Volvo, looking for a specific plug-in hybrid. Keith was incredibly knowledgeable about all the capabilities the car had. Many things we hadn't read about. And he answered our many questions. We ended up having more - and Keith responded quickly via email. He didn't put pressure on us, but was available whenever we needed. Once we bought the vehicle, Thomas spent a ton of time with us, setting up the car and answering more questions (a theme with us!). We had a great experience with Herzog-Meier, all due to Keith and Thomas.
Yeah--No!!!!
by 04/05/2019on
Worst service ever!!! I would select zero stars if I could...Seriously, unless you want to get ripped off and jerked around for weeks on end go elsewhere! My Volvo wouldn't start -- so I had it towed to Herzog -- only because my trusty mechanic was recovering from a shop fire and couldn't do the repair. Two weeks and 1,300 dollars later the same issue with the car is occurring. When I called David (who claimed to be the manager - though he did not act like one) said, "oh just have it towed back and we will offer you a free diagnostic." Have it towed back at my expense? Right!?! I then asked him if the tech had run very basic diagnostics on the battery, alternator, and tested the starter control module -- the answer to these questions was No!?! He felt offering me a free diagnostic was enough to make this right as though the first two diagnostics I paid for did any good. I asked to speak to his direct supervisor and he would not give me the contact info and claimed his direct supervisor would email me -- I then tried the chat service on their site and she would not connect me either, but claimed someone would email me. -- Big Surprise! -- I have not received an email from anyone. Save yourself some grief and go elsewhere!
Quality team with responsive sales staff
by 09/12/2016on
I live 50 miles away from Herzog-Meier but that didn't matter to Ashley. She worked with me in a quick and efficient way via text and email. When I came in she had the two cars ready and 80% of paperwork complete. They honored their price and leasing terms which I truly valued.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super helpful
by 09/01/2016on
From my first online contact Herzog Meier was responsive without being annoying, and my sales rep Ashley went out of her way to do business with me, coming in on her days off to do test drives and make a deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Fantastic dealership
by 07/31/2014on
Just bought my 2015 S60 from Doug G. at Herzog Meier and couldn't be happier. The car is amazing and I love the way it handles. Doug was knowledgeable, friendly and gave me a great deal. Definitely visit these guys if you want a Volvo!
Surprise! No working keys!
by 07/07/2013on
We bought a Volvo C30 on March 27, 2013. At the very end of the sale as we were getting ready to drive away we asked Boris, our sales person for the other key to car. He said, "I can only find one right now." We said, "That's a problem. We have to have two keys." He said he'd go look for it. He came back a few minutes later and said that he was having trouble finding it- but would send it to us. We took him at his word. We then called Nick the sales manager at Herzog Meier twice the following week. He said they would look for another key. That was a month ago, and we haven't heard back. The key that they sold us with our car had a dead battery and almost left us stranded. We were forced to go to another Volvo Dealer, Jim Fisher and have them make us a new key, as well as replace the dead battery in the key they sold us. For the $24,000 we paid for our Volvo we expected two working key. Unfortunately they were ok with selling us a car without one working key. We have tried to resolve this with calls, emails and the BBB without any luck.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No