5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Go see Robert Yray. I had been shopping around for about a month for the perfect 2018 Tiguan with AWD and third-row seat package and somehow ended up buying a 2021 Tiguan SE R-Line Black. And it wasn't because I was tricked or "sold" anything; not even once did Robert make me feel like he was pushing me to buy anything. He simply answered my questions, of which I know I had too many, and he was always available by phone, text, or in person. I started by test driving a 2018 model they had on the lot. A few days later, I ended up finding a 2021 model at a competitor for just a few thousand more than the 2018 model, which I assumed was a come-on price, but Robert did not hesitate to match it. I knew I wanted to come back and work with Robert because he was so laid back that I almost forgot I was dealing with a car salesman. We really just talked about music and other bullshit, and I had to keep reminding myself that I was supposed to be thinking about the major purchase I was about to make. My favorite part of Robert's style is that he was confident enough to say "I don't know, but I can find out" instead of misdirecting or, well, making something up. All in all, I left with a killer deal and feeling so good about the car that I ended up buying. If you end up shopping in this price range, you can't do any better than a Volkswagen. And even still, you can't do any better than Robert Yray at Herzog-Meier. Their competitors may show better prices online, but I recommend running it by Robert first and see what is willing to do for you. You can tell that, while he may be somewhat new to car sales, he prioritizes building relationships with his customers rather than treating them like one-off transactions. Best of luck to you, Robert! Read more