Herzog-Meier Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Herzog-Meier Volkswagen
Jim and the Herzog Meier team treated us very well !!
by 09/09/2021on
We purchased a new 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium R Line from Jim Sandman at Herzog Meier. We had a very smooth relaxing experience and would buy again from them in a heartbeat !! Thank you Jim !! :)
High Marks For Low Pressure Salesmanship
by 07/21/2021on
My wife and I leased our first EV (VW ID4) recently at Herzog-Meier in Beaverton and found the whole experience so easy thanks solely to the expertise and patience of their EV Specialist, Landon. We had a lot to learn about the whole world of electric vehicles and Landon took his time to teach us about the car without pressuring us for a sale. We test drove quite a few other EV's prior to driving the ID4. Of the cars we drove we found the ID4 the most spacious and a great value for the money at that price point but in the end it was the confidence that Landon instilled in us that got us to close the deal with Herzog-Meier.
Take it or leave it
by 06/02/2021on
I was told I’m setting up an appt to diagnose oil issues since my car used so much since the last two times I’ve taken here. Was told Cost would be 280, now I’m told we have to do a consumption test (we know too much is being consumed based on data from last time I was here) and that it’s actually 500, and another appt, and then we will Diagnose the problem. I took the day off, I can’t take another day off... would think someone would take a moment to explain this to me, and apologize or rectify their mistake. That is not the case. After they are done fleecing me, I will not be returning here, I have had good experiences in the past, today however I am Being trampled unapologetically I and don’t have a choice due to job and time off issues.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
This dealership really gets it!
by 05/22/2021on
Robert Yray sold me a 2021 Jetta and I couldn't be happier with the purchase or the experience. They didn't make me feel like a credit score, but instead made me want to come back for repeated service because I know that I can trust them. Thank you for helping me out!
Robert Yray- keeping it real!
by 05/16/2021on
If you want easy and fast car buying, Robert Wray will make that happen. He will text and call you while your not at the dealership so you can now what to expect and explain any features. If you’re interested in multiple cars, Robert will get you the details for all of them.
Amazing Service from Robert!
by 05/08/2021on
Robert was extremely helpful during my fiancé and I’s visit to buy our new car. He was extremely professional, personable, and friendly. This was our first time purchasing a new car and he made it as transparent and easy as possible. The whole process was smooth and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. Enrique in the financial department was also amazing and extremely friendly, 10/10.
Great experience with friendly staff.
by 04/13/2021on
Our experience with Herzog-Meier was overwhelmingly positive. We found a car we wanted to look at online and they were extremely accommodating despite the fact we hadn't made an appointment. Landon helped us out by quickly finding the vehicle and was prepared to answer all of our questions. He joined us on our test drive and did a great job taking us on a route that allowed us to experience several different scenarios (train tracks, curves and straights, etc...) The purchasing process was very straight forward with no back and forth "let me talk to my manager" type stuff. Because we got there so late we weren't able to complete the sale until the next day, but Patrick was great about staying in contact throughout the day to let us know the status of our financing/interest rate. Overall great experience and I would highly recommend them.
Great Customer Service - Thanks Robert!
by 04/13/2021on
My friend and I stopped by to test drive a VW ID4. Our Sales Rep was Robert Yray who I can't give higher praise for. He was professional yet not pushy like your classic sales guy. Very knowledgeable and personable. The ID4 was great too!
New Year New Car Same Salesman!
by 04/13/2021on
We have worked with James Sandman at Herzog-Meier before and found him to be excellent - knowledgable, easy to work with, and not at all aggressive or pushy. He knows all the different cars, production dates, and likely sale dates. It's clear he just really knows and appreciates Volkswagen cars and that's very helpful to the consumer.
Buying my first car was fast and easy!
by 03/26/2021on
I recently bought my first car here and had an amazing experience! Robert Yray went out of his way to ensure the best car buying experience by accommodating my schedule to test drive the car, answering every question I had, and making the process super smooth and easy. The whole team at Herzog-Meier was so friendly and helpful. I recommend them to anyone shopping for a car.
Jim has done it again!
by 03/23/2021on
We are overjoyed by the smooth process we went through buying our newest car. Everyone we encountered at the dealership was so nice and friendly. Jim showed us how to use all the new technology on our vehicle before we left the dealership. He also followed up with us after to make sure we did not have any other questions. Glad he did! We had decided to purchase some additional accessories. We will be continuing to refer our friends and family to HM Volkswagon. Thank you.
Awesome
by 03/17/2021on
Robert in sales went above & beyond my expectations to help me decide on a vehicle. He was very friendly, knowledgeable & professional in answering any questions I had. I would highly recommend anyone who wants great customer service to work with him.
Go see Robert Yray!
by 03/13/2021on
Go see Robert Yray. I had been shopping around for about a month for the perfect 2018 Tiguan with AWD and third-row seat package and somehow ended up buying a 2021 Tiguan SE R-Line Black. And it wasn't because I was tricked or "sold" anything; not even once did Robert make me feel like he was pushing me to buy anything. He simply answered my questions, of which I know I had too many, and he was always available by phone, text, or in person. I started by test driving a 2018 model they had on the lot. A few days later, I ended up finding a 2021 model at a competitor for just a few thousand more than the 2018 model, which I assumed was a come-on price, but Robert did not hesitate to match it. I knew I wanted to come back and work with Robert because he was so laid back that I almost forgot I was dealing with a car salesman. We really just talked about music and other bullshit, and I had to keep reminding myself that I was supposed to be thinking about the major purchase I was about to make. My favorite part of Robert's style is that he was confident enough to say "I don't know, but I can find out" instead of misdirecting or, well, making something up. All in all, I left with a killer deal and feeling so good about the car that I ended up buying. If you end up shopping in this price range, you can't do any better than a Volkswagen. And even still, you can't do any better than Robert Yray at Herzog-Meier. Their competitors may show better prices online, but I recommend running it by Robert first and see what is willing to do for you. You can tell that, while he may be somewhat new to car sales, he prioritizes building relationships with his customers rather than treating them like one-off transactions. Best of luck to you, Robert!
Great experience!
by 03/02/2021on
Originally, I was over at one of their neighboring dealers checking out a used Jetta. I had no desire to purchase a brand-new vehicle at the time. As it turned out, they apparently sold it the day prior and had not taken the model off their website. At the time, I never sat in a newer Jetta, so I honestly had no idea whether it was a vehicle I would have liked if I saw it in person or not. That is when I decided to hop over to Herzog-Meier just down the street with the intention to just look. Within a few minutes of browsing the lot, Robert Yray came out to greet us. Long story short, I drove away in my brand new 2020 Jetta after a few days of communication. My prior experiences with other dealers had left a bad taste, but not this time. Throughout the whole experience, Robert was both professional, and friendly. He was always happy to answer my questions, even when I stated I was merely looking on the first day. He understood that a customer does not want to feel pressured in these situations, and gave the space needed to feel comfortable while doing what he could to help piece everything together. If I had a concern, Robert provided solutions and information to ease them. Overall, he was a very down to earth kind of guy which helps people like me. A shoutout to their business manager, Enrique Ojeda as well. Filling out the final paperwork and having all parts of the financial aspects broken down, made understanding everything much easier. Herzog-Meier Volkswagen’s website states that they are committed to providing customers with honesty, respect, and courtesy. I drove away feeling they nailed each of those. So, thank you to the team at Herzog-Meier, and especially Robert for being an upstanding sales consultant! I will be enjoying my new car for a long time to come.
Enjoyed my experience at Herzog-Meier very much!
by 02/28/2021on
I booked an appointment online to test drive the VW Atlas at Herzog-Meier. The appointment was set up very easily by email and text. Robert was waiting for me when I arrived for my appointment. Upon meeting him, I knew he was very knowledgeable about the car and could quickly and confidently answer any questions I had. He was polite and let me take as much time as I needed to look at the car and test drive it. I appreciated his patience with me as I was undecided about which car I wanted to purchase. Robert kept in touch with me to answer all my questions quickly. I also texted him and he wrote back without hesitation. I would highly recommend Robert if you're looking for a VW. He's a true professional and I enjoyed working with him very much!
Advocated for the Buyer!
by 02/26/2021on
On Sunday I purchased my first brand new vehicle, the 2021 VW Tiguan SE R-line. It was the exact car I’ve had my eyes on for a while. Jim, my car salesman, noticed my decisive choice early on, and helped me with what I needed. Jim advocated for me during the purchasing process and laid out all of the details of the purchase and assured me throughout that add-ons were my choice. Jim created a calm, helpful environment, versus the stressed and pressured environments I had at previous dealerships. Thank you Jim for helping me purchase my first new car!!
An excellent experience
by 12/29/2020on
I had an excellent experience finding my new Tiguan at Herzog-Meier! The trade-in process was a breeze, both the consultants I worked with made me feel comfortable and confident in my purchase, and all of their safety precautions for COVID were especially reassuring. My sales consultant at VW, Jim Sandman was communicative, friendly, and very knowledgeable about the different models I was looking at. He took the time to show me how the panels and features changed from vehicle to vehicle and helped get my Tiguan all squared away so it was ready to go when I was. Justin Jeffers was the sales consultant who helped me next door at Hezog-Meier Mazda. He was very welcoming and helpful as we looked at their SUV's, he walked me through all the different features, how each of the models differed, went step-by-step through the pricing breakdowns, and even took the time to walk me over to VW after my test drive. He was easy to talk to, very professional, and made the experience really enjoyable.
Painless purchase
by 12/28/2020on
Adam did a great job getting us into the perfect car.
Solid dealership, great staff
by 12/28/2020on
I've bought and leased a lot of cars - they do business the old school way - customer focused, low pressure. Adam was awesome to work with, never felt pressured, even when we found a car we liked and decided to walk away from that one - ultimately landed below budget and above expectations, couldn't ask for more when leasing a car!
Big League Service
by 12/09/2020on
My experience at Herzog Meier Volkswagen was the ultimate in Big League Service. From the moment I walked in to the time I signed the final papers, the treatment I received was spectacular. The staff at HM know their stuff. They are professional, courteous, empathetic, and friendly. The Jetta I chose was the perfect choice for me. Every question I had was answered patiently, and in great detail. I never felt any pressure to go in one direction or the other. This is my seventh or eighth new car purchase. The Herzog Meier experience was the best of them all. I am not surprised that Herzog Meier has such a great reputation for bending over backwards for potential customers. The HM Team has earned their status as the best in The Great Northwest. I am grateful for the team’s attention for detail, and for their friendly unhurried style. .
Thank you
by 11/14/2020on
Great help for me a first time buyer. No bull or trying to sell me something I didn't want. Salesman Tom there was awesome and helpful.