1 out of 5 stars service Rating

WORST SERVICE DEPARTMENT EVER! Had my car for 2 + months last year, replaced many things trying to "fix" the issue, including putting in a new computer at the cost of $1200, only to have it be a sensor...had my car start doing the SAME EXACT thing a year later, took it back, told them to look up my records from last year and to fix the very last thing that they did last time because that fixed the problem-it is now day 4 and they I am arguing with them about it-they REFUSE to just fix the thing they did last year-they want to try to "Figure out" why it's "throwing the codes" - Also, they NEVER return calls- I am STILL waiting for a call back from a guy that was going to "call me back after lunch"....it's been over 24 hours. NEVER NEVER NEVER take your car here for service!!!!!!!!! Read more