Power Honda
Customer Reviews of Power Honda
Above and Beyaond
by 04/30/2022on
I would like to thank Brian for the effort he made to find a vehicle for me. He reached out to the other locations and found what I was looking for. We were able to go look at it and return to the Albany lot with the vehicle for me to purchase. Randy then made the purchase painless! Appreciate the time and effort plus the friendly environment.
Above and Beyaond
by 04/30/2022on
I would like to thank Brian for the effort he made to find a vehicle for me. He reached out to the other locations and found what I was looking for. We were able to go look at it and return to the Albany lot with the vehicle for me to purchase. Randy then made the purchase painless! Appreciate the time and effort plus the friendly environment.
Very very happy customer
by 09/25/2021on
Brian, Moe & Jordan we’re wonderful they made me happy that I bought from power Honda
I had nothing but excellent customer service from Jennifer.
by 07/21/2021on
Jennifer was very easy to work with. She was very personable and friendly. She made my experience buying a car so pleasant. I would recommend her to everyone. Everyone at Power Honda in Albany we're super nice!!
Best car buying experience with MO will definitely be back for my next car!
by 06/12/2021on
Great customer service and gave me a good deal on my trade in.
great
by 03/28/2021on
Jennifer was an excellent Sales person enjoyed working with her,
*****
by 10/24/2020on
Eddie was Great! He walked me through the car Fax.
Great car buying experience
by 07/04/2020on
J.J did a great job! Very patient and super helpful
Power Honda
by 06/12/2020on
Eddy went the extra mile to help us get our car. Highly recommended!!
Amazing experience
by 01/25/2020on
Bought a 2020 Honda hatchback. The process was so smooth. Buying a car was never so easy. But your next car here for sure.
Rated at a Top 100%
by 01/25/2020on
I am a single second time around Mother of two elementary children. I was promptly greeted and helped by Tammy a sales lady. Every person I had contact with there including the sales manager and f finance manager was served with professional and totally accurate care. Thank you for your honest and helpful sale of the Honda Cr-V EX-L.In which you patiently sold me. JI am eager to drive m ugh children this spring and summer on various road trips. And over rd all blessed!
Used car purchase
by 11/17/2019on
Recently purchased a used vehicle, sales and process excellent, sales staff knowledgeable on vehicles on lot.
Knowledgeable, not high pressure
by 11/01/2019on
We appreciated dealing with German, who clearly knew the vehicle we wanted, inside and out. A bonus was that he was friendly and personable so that our experience was pleasant from start to finish.
Very happy with service
by 10/28/2019on
Eddie and Jose were every helpful in answering any questions we had and seemed to be very knowledgeable.
Purchased a 2012 CR-V Lx
by 10/25/2019on
I got really good service from my sales person Kyle Hernandez at power Honda. He was very patient with me and made the buying experience a very positive one .
Great purchase process
by 05/01/2019on
Thank you Dan for a great experience buying our new Honda
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales person Dan great, finance not so much
by 02/22/2019on
Good experience with the salesman. He was not too pushy and answered all my questions patiently. The only problem I had was that they had a finance person filling in for the regular person, and even though I was there for about 4 hours, I had to return 2 days later to sign a form he forgot. THEN he had neglected to say I needed numbers off my check, so I had to go back again the next day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
What a wonderful experience
by 01/14/2019on
Bought a used Honda CR-V at Power Honda and was so impressed with everyone. It started with my salesman, Dan. He was very kind, friendly, informative and not pushy at all. Randy walked me through the paperwork and made it easy and stress-free. The service department checked out an issue I had when I test drove the used Honda and went well above and beyond fixing the issue free of charge AFTER I purchased the vehicle. I definitely recommend Power Honda to anyone looking for a new or used car! Ask for Dan!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst "SERVICE" ever!
by 11/16/2018on
WORST SERVICE DEPARTMENT EVER! Had my car for 2 + months last year, replaced many things trying to "fix" the issue, including putting in a new computer at the cost of $1200, only to have it be a sensor...had my car start doing the SAME EXACT thing a year later, took it back, told them to look up my records from last year and to fix the very last thing that they did last time because that fixed the problem-it is now day 4 and they I am arguing with them about it-they REFUSE to just fix the thing they did last year-they want to try to "Figure out" why it's "throwing the codes" - Also, they NEVER return calls- I am STILL waiting for a call back from a guy that was going to "call me back after lunch"....it's been over 24 hours. NEVER NEVER NEVER take your car here for service!!!!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Power Honda is a great place to buy
by 08/12/2018on
Jordan Jeffers and all at Power Honda were great to work with when buying my new Honda. They were true to their word and they took excellent care of us. They made new car buying quick easy and painless - an exciting experience like buying a new car should be.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Customers CA to OR
by 01/02/2018on
We cannot say enough wonderful comments about Power Honda. Staff consistently is helpful, professional, patient, & honest. They secured reasonable price and financing for us. Jordan and Randy were a pleasure to work with. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Albany Honda - Jason Longworth was the greatest
by 09/24/2017on
We had a great buying experience at Albany Honda. Jason went out of his way to make sure we were comfortable and he is very enjoyable to talk with. I would totally buy a vehicle from him again and albany honda. I love my 2017 honda civic coupe. Jason also help me get all my phone and music setup. Thanks again Jason. Norm and Diane
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes