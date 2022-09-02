Customer Reviews of South Pointe Honda
Amazing Experience
by 02/09/2022on
Eli Davis was an amazing salesman. Helped us from beginning to end and was even wonderful with our kids who came with us. Would recommend him or south Pointe honda to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Outstanding Staff
by 01/20/2022on
We have purchased several vehicles over the years. The experience this time was outstanding. Our salesman and business manager were efficient and very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
No hassle car shopping experience
by 04/02/2021on
Joel is an excellent sales rep. He answered all my questions, patiently allowed me to drive four vehicles, and gave me time to make my choice. He knows his vehicles and was kind and courteous throughout my car shopping/purchase experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
South Pointe Honda, Tulsa OK
by 01/25/2021on
Have purchased several cars from South Pointe and have never had a bad experience. Bob Wise has always been fair and upfront with me about costs and issues. I appreciate him and South Pointe for their service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Quickest
by 01/21/2021on
Good deal, quickest car buying experience ever. Friendly and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience
by 01/04/2021on
We bought a CRV from Southpointe and had a great experience. Austin was thorough, explained everything to us, and made the whole process very pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Amazing experience
by 12/07/2020on
Amazing experience! Haven't bought a new car in a very long time. Process was very easy, our salesman was very nice, easy to talk to as well as informed about what we were looking at. It was a very smooth and genuinely amazing experience. Can't thank every enough who helped us. From start to finish was maybe an hour, with them detailing the car. We will definitely be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Happy with purchase
by 05/28/2020on
Bought a new civic from Eli, and he made the experience very easy and fast. Have bought a few cars from here and have never had a problem.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Dishonest; untrustworthy
by 05/11/2020on
We've owned our car for a little over a week now. For the majority of that time, it was parked while we worked (OTR). The check engine light came on, so we called the dealership. They told us that they couldnt work on it. Interesting! When we were originally looking at it, we were assured that their mechanics had gone completely through, checked, and serviced it (Maybe we should've asked which codes had been cleared?). We talked to Chris, the sales manager, he said that all cars are sold "as-is". I get it, but there was good faith behind that "as-is" purchase and you took advantage of that. We had a pre-approval from the bank and could've chosen any dealership. Unfortunately, we chose poorly. Don't make the same mistake as my family did. Steer clear of this place!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
great sales person
by 01/20/2020on
Bought our first Honda. Eric, our sales guy was not pushy, and very efficient in showing us the features of the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Outstanding experience!
by 11/07/2019on
Best car buying experience since the first car I ever bought. It was well worth the hour and a half drive for me. Will for sure come back again! Thank you Oscar, Steve and Anthony!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
NGV Civic Oil Change
by 07/25/2019on
Took my 2012 civic NGV in for oil change, brake inspection and 65,000 mi service. Service rep, Berry G. was helpful. Turned out the brakes were fine. I appreciate the honest assessment. Got a prompt ride to work and back to the dealership. Overall very easy and customer friendly experience.
Great
by 07/24/2019on
Had oil change done and my service person did a super job! He was the best I’ve ever had in all my years with South Pointe.
Ram 1500
by 07/23/2019on
A wonderful place to buy a vehicle friendly salesman not pushy and finance was simple and easy. I’m 53 and I’ve bought my share of vehicles, there was no going back and forth from one person to the next. Simple and easy I will be back next time I need a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2016 Honda Odyssey
by 07/19/2019on
Excellent service. Very friendly, knowledgeable staff. Good, informative sales.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Oil Change
by 07/16/2019on
It was seamless!!! The time the shuttle was dropping me off .. Received text that vehicle was ready!!! :)
Awesome experience
by 07/15/2019on
We had a fantastic buying experience at South Pointe Honda. They have a large inventory to choose from and the dealership is very nice. Our salesperson was very informative with no pressure. I highly recommend them if you are looking for a Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Airbag recall campaign 2019
by 07/15/2019on
Waited a long time but of course lots of customers, my main guy Patrick wasn’t there but it’s alright, apparently I got a oil change that I did not request for, but the sales rep was not rude at all and told me not to worry and he will handle it, well worth the wait I guess and got a free oil change, guys here at south pointe Honda are always awesome and understanding, I was a little upset and would’ve paid for the oil change because I didn’t want him to get in trouble, I’m sure someone got confused in the mechanics department and did the oil change because other Honda pilots where there too. But sales rep told me he will handle it and get me out of there as soon as he can. I will always come back here whenever I need something for my Honda.
Excellent Service Dept
by 07/15/2019on
I've been using South Point Honda for 2 years now. The service department has been very helpful and friendly. I trust them and highly recommend their services.
Easy Breezy
by 07/10/2019on
This was the most painless car purchase experience I have ever had. Eric was so easy to work with and was a great salesman. Most sales people have these aggressive, call, text, and email you all day every day tactics (which I find to be too aggressive), and Eric allowed me my space to make my decision.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
No pressure salesmen
by 06/28/2019on
Friendly and approachable staff made buying a vehicle here easy. Answered all questions I had and it was much more than just trying to convince me to buy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
