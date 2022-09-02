5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Waited a long time but of course lots of customers, my main guy Patrick wasn’t there but it’s alright, apparently I got a oil change that I did not request for, but the sales rep was not rude at all and told me not to worry and he will handle it, well worth the wait I guess and got a free oil change, guys here at south pointe Honda are always awesome and understanding, I was a little upset and would’ve paid for the oil change because I didn’t want him to get in trouble, I’m sure someone got confused in the mechanics department and did the oil change because other Honda pilots where there too. But sales rep told me he will handle it and get me out of there as soon as he can. I will always come back here whenever I need something for my Honda. Read more