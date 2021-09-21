Jackie Cooper Imports
Customer Reviews of Jackie Cooper Imports
Never Inspected
by 09/21/2021on
Just bought a "36,000-mile" Jaguar XJ Portfolio from Jackie Cooper Imports, paid a premium price, went to get an oil change at my Jaguar dealer, and got a report https://c.xtime.com/gRq3ScXobgAA2BvgXX for $4000.00 of rotten parts on this car with immediate attention in red. Caveat Emptor! The CarFax says Jackie Cooper did an inspection and an alignment before they offered it for sale. No such this was ever done.
Go to Jerrid
by 07/11/2018on
In the brave new world of online car buying, take it or leave it pricing, hide the ball pictures, and generic dealer responses seem to rule the day. However, Jerrid Cook made the purchase of my 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV P exceptional from halfway across the country. He put the fun back into buying a car after two previous nightmare online car buying experiences. He was in constant contact with me without being pushy, sent me clear pictures of any dents or dings, and amicably worked out any problems that arose throughout the buying process. Jerrid ensured the car was clean and made it on the shipping carrier. He takes pride in his job and it shows in the customer service his clients receive. Ask to work with him and you won't be let down. I have no affiliation with Jerrid or the dealership. I just have owned the car for 5 months and still felt compelled to write this review, and I never write reviews.
My new Denali
by 07/14/2017on
I was a little nervous at first to purchase my car entirely over the phone and through email, but wow these guys really took great care of me. They were friendly, prompt, honesty and ahead of schedule. Michael Cooper, the salesman, helped transition the sales process smoothly and was very knowledgable. Chuck Griffith, the fianicial officer, was prompt and closed the deal ahead of schedule. My Denali arrived early, in great condition and exceeded my expectations. Thank you guys for putting your customers first.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
certified pre-owned
by 09/09/2016on
I have been on the search for a pre-owned Panamera since February. Mike Cooper has been a great deal of help and patient while I tried to decide exactly what I was searching for. have had 2 E350 with Jackie Cooper and have been completely satisfied with my experience. looking for a sporty sedan the Panamera is the perfect sporty sedan/suv for my needs without getting a 2 door sports car. it is certified pre-owned and low mileage. thanks for the great hunt for the perfect car Mike...!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Dealership
by 08/12/2016on
I've had my Mercedes serviced at Jackie Cooper for years. The service was always spectacular. When I was ready to trade my car in, I purchased a use vehicle from Greg Gleeson. He was amazing and so helpful. I came in without my husband and Greg was very fair. I purchase a wonderful car at an amazing price. There was no haggling and the paperwork was easy. Angie Green the CSI is so great with follow-up. It's also very convenient to get car in for service and it always comes back so clean! I recommended JC to several of my friends and they all purchased vehicles from them also. My next car will definitely be purchased from Jackie Cooper!
WORST CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE EVER
by 09/06/2015on
I looked at a pre-owned '14 MB on a Thursday; and on Saturday I called to tell the salesperson that I had decided to buy the car. It had some maintenance issues that needed to be repaired and he said he would take care of them and would call me later in the afternoon and get my credit card number for a deposit. I agreed. When I spoke to him later that afternoon, he first told me of the repairs that had been completed, then casually added that they "sold the car." I had already made the deal to buy the car, and they then sold it? Worst dealer I have ever seen. Dishonest from the ground all the way up. I have no words to express how bad this dealership is. The salesman, Mike Myrick, is rude, dishonest and dismissive, and totally lacking in knowledge about the vehicles he is supposed to be selling.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Disappointed
by 02/10/2014on
Salesmen did not understand how 4matic works. After car swerved on ice patches within a week of delivery, sales manager, Chuck G., offered to purchase the car back for $9,000 less than I paid for it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Jackie Cooper Imports Tulsa Okla ROCKS!
by 06/15/2012on
I bought my 2002 Mercedes C320 used December 2011 from another Tulsa dealership, who made a lot of promises but didn't keep any once the purchase was made. I was a horrible experience. Thanks Goodness Jackie Cooper Imports stepped in to help me take care of my car the way it should be done. I have had my car at Jackie Cooper Imports several times to get maintanence done and I always am assigned to the same advisor, Eric Luna. Everyone at Jackie Cooper makes you feel important, they keep you well informed of repairs and costs. You are treated with dignity. The waiting room is amazing with snacks and even a cappuccino machine. If you leave your car, you get a free 2012 Mercedes loaner to drive. No quesstions asked. I can't brag enough about Jackie Cooper Imports and Eric Luna. I love my 2002 Mercedes and I am blessed to be able to take it to such a wonderful & realiable dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes