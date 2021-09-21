1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I looked at a pre-owned '14 MB on a Thursday; and on Saturday I called to tell the salesperson that I had decided to buy the car. It had some maintenance issues that needed to be repaired and he said he would take care of them and would call me later in the afternoon and get my credit card number for a deposit. I agreed. When I spoke to him later that afternoon, he first told me of the repairs that had been completed, then casually added that they "sold the car." I had already made the deal to buy the car, and they then sold it? Worst dealer I have ever seen. Dishonest from the ground all the way up. I have no words to express how bad this dealership is. The salesman, Mike Myrick, is rude, dishonest and dismissive, and totally lacking in knowledge about the vehicles he is supposed to be selling. Read more