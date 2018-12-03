Skip to main content
4141 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74145
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Honda Dealer in Tulsa

by KPresley on 03/12/2018

I had a wonderful experience here at Don Carlton Honda. They were much more friendly than the other guys down the road. Even had what I was looking for in stock and worked with me on getting a great payment!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

In and Out in No Time

by BigShotRealtor on 08/29/2016

So I went into Honda on Saturday after doing a lot of research on the new ridgeline. I had planned for it to take all day at the dealership because its a car dealership and lord knows every single time you work with them it will take all day. They were very honest and upfront about all the pricing and I didn't have to argue about the trade offer that was given because it was a very fair offer on my 08 Camry.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you for the experience.

by bigbob1979 on 08/25/2016

I researched the new Honda Civic very thoroughly and I was still left with questions that I just couldn't find a exact answer too online. So I thought it was time to go into the dealership. I choose Don Carlton Honda because its just been around for so many years. I was greeted by Kendall and was very impressed from the getgo by his positive attitude. I brought my list of questions with me and he was able to answer every single one. He knew the product, finance, and true customer service. We worked through the numbers and then I started to sign the dotted lines. I had two managers come out to thank me for my business and just made sure that I was happy with everything. I haven't felt truly apprecitated for my business in quite some time. Thank you Kendall and the two managers for creating such a amazing experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Worth the trip

by okiedriver on 05/04/2013

Drove up from OKC to buy a CRV. Worth the trip. Saved money and no games.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by londonbridge on 01/12/2010

We had a great experience buying an new Accord from Don Carlton Honda in 2009. We dealt with Mo Jbara, who was very courteous, respectful, and fair. There was no pressure and no sales gimmicks. We were not even accompanied on the test drive or three different vehicles. We were just told to "keep it under 100 mph" during the test drives. I appreciate treatment like this as I do not like pushy salespeople. During the test drives, my wife and I could more honestly discuss the pros and cons of the vehicle we were driving without a salesperson trying to talk us into the car. We got comparrison quotes from other dealers and Mo met or beat other dealers' prices. What made us buy from Mo was the treatment we received. We have also had great experiences with their service department over the past several years on my wife's new Accord and her previous Honda Civic. Dealing with Mo Jbara at Don Carlton Honda is now the standard to which I hold other dealers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Don Carlton Honda in Tulsa, OK treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!

Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling (918) 622-3636.

Don Carlton Honda matched $3000 this Summer that was raised by News on 6 viewers. This fundraiser went to Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma
