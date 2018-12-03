Customer Reviews of Don Carlton Honda
Best Honda Dealer in Tulsa
by 03/12/2018on
I had a wonderful experience here at Don Carlton Honda. They were much more friendly than the other guys down the road. Even had what I was looking for in stock and worked with me on getting a great payment!
In and Out in No Time
by 08/29/2016on
So I went into Honda on Saturday after doing a lot of research on the new ridgeline. I had planned for it to take all day at the dealership because its a car dealership and lord knows every single time you work with them it will take all day. They were very honest and upfront about all the pricing and I didn't have to argue about the trade offer that was given because it was a very fair offer on my 08 Camry.
Thank you for the experience.
by 08/25/2016on
I researched the new Honda Civic very thoroughly and I was still left with questions that I just couldn't find a exact answer too online. So I thought it was time to go into the dealership. I choose Don Carlton Honda because its just been around for so many years. I was greeted by Kendall and was very impressed from the getgo by his positive attitude. I brought my list of questions with me and he was able to answer every single one. He knew the product, finance, and true customer service. We worked through the numbers and then I started to sign the dotted lines. I had two managers come out to thank me for my business and just made sure that I was happy with everything. I haven't felt truly apprecitated for my business in quite some time. Thank you Kendall and the two managers for creating such a amazing experience.
Worth the trip
by 05/04/2013on
Drove up from OKC to buy a CRV. Worth the trip. Saved money and no games.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience
by 01/12/2010on
We had a great experience buying an new Accord from Don Carlton Honda in 2009. We dealt with Mo Jbara, who was very courteous, respectful, and fair. There was no pressure and no sales gimmicks. We were not even accompanied on the test drive or three different vehicles. We were just told to "keep it under 100 mph" during the test drives. I appreciate treatment like this as I do not like pushy salespeople. During the test drives, my wife and I could more honestly discuss the pros and cons of the vehicle we were driving without a salesperson trying to talk us into the car. We got comparrison quotes from other dealers and Mo met or beat other dealers' prices. What made us buy from Mo was the treatment we received. We have also had great experiences with their service department over the past several years on my wife's new Accord and her previous Honda Civic. Dealing with Mo Jbara at Don Carlton Honda is now the standard to which I hold other dealers.
