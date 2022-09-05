4 out of 5 stars service Rating

I have had my cars in many times over the past 15 years, and the actual service done is always perfect. However, the communication with the service representative is hit and miss, depending on the individual. In this case, the communication was terrible. The car was supposed to only take an extra day, as the part was ordered and coming from Dallas. I waited until the next day before checking status. Took several more texts and calls before being told the part did not come in. Same issue the next two days (me always trying to contact the service rep). Finally my husband called the manager around noon the following day, the part was there, and had the service completed the following day. I am fully aware of supply chain and personnel issues these days, and am very understanding of such. However, good service is 80% communication - I can handle just about any delay as long as I am kept informed so I can plan accordingly, and made to feel like a valued customer. In this case, I was made to feel quite the opposite. As I said, the actually service performed was excellent, and I shall continue to use the dealership; however, I will pay more attention to which service rep I select, as this experience is the similar to previous ones with Mr. Kayser. Read more