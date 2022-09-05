Customer Reviews of BMW of Tulsa
On cloud nine
by 05/09/2022on
The entire process was quick and easy
Great service great communication
by 05/10/2022on
I’ve been serviced at this location several times before but this time was noteworthy. My service advisor Andrew M. Did an amazing job communicating with me and providing exceptional service. He even sent me a video walkthrough of the service my vehicle needed. I highly recommend Andrew M. at BMW Tulsa he is the first advisor to give me such care. Thank you again Andrew!
Service
by 05/10/2022on
X5 was in for regular scheduled maintenance. Scheduled appointment online, service went as planned and was completed in the time frame that was quoted. No surprises.
Great work, needs better communication
by 05/09/2022on
I have had my cars in many times over the past 15 years, and the actual service done is always perfect. However, the communication with the service representative is hit and miss, depending on the individual. In this case, the communication was terrible. The car was supposed to only take an extra day, as the part was ordered and coming from Dallas. I waited until the next day before checking status. Took several more texts and calls before being told the part did not come in. Same issue the next two days (me always trying to contact the service rep). Finally my husband called the manager around noon the following day, the part was there, and had the service completed the following day. I am fully aware of supply chain and personnel issues these days, and am very understanding of such. However, good service is 80% communication - I can handle just about any delay as long as I am kept informed so I can plan accordingly, and made to feel like a valued customer. In this case, I was made to feel quite the opposite. As I said, the actually service performed was excellent, and I shall continue to use the dealership; however, I will pay more attention to which service rep I select, as this experience is the similar to previous ones with Mr. Kayser.
Great experience
by 05/09/2022on
The process was quick and easy. The staff was courteous and took time to demonstrate all the functions of the car. We bought the car e scheduled to drive. Would recommend this dealership to others.
As promised
by 05/08/2022on
Tire was replaced faster than expected
Great Service!
by 05/07/2022on
Very professional and friendly service.
BMW did a great job. I appreciate the hard work. Car looks amazing.
by 05/06/2022on
They did a great job.
Helpful
by 05/06/2022on
Fast and friendly service
Great customer care
by 05/05/2022on
The BMW service advisors are very interested in making sure you are a happy customer
Best experience I have had
by 05/04/2022on
We worked with Mason at BMW of Tulsa. It was the best experience I have ever had when it comes to buying a car. The thing I liked the most about the experience was there was no pressure. In my past experiences with dealerships it has always been a rush to get someone to make an impulse purchase that they ultimately end up regretting. It wasn't like that at all. Mason was very helpful and quick to reply to any of my questions. He made the entire experience enjoyable even with my busy work schedule. I am very happy we made the decision to purchase from BMW of Tulsa and I highly recommend using Mason as the sales associate. We ended up getting two cars from there in two days.
Mike Kayser Outstanding
by 05/04/2022on
Mike was very thorough in wiring with us on our vehicles issues. His service technician was able to diagnose the problems and took the time needed to be sure all was fixed except for one item that had to be ordered and will be installed next week. Five star service👍
Oil change
by 05/02/2022on
Nice loaner car. Quick change.
M440i first BMW
by 05/02/2022on
My fist BMW purchase was one of the best. My Sales Rep was very polite and informative. I would definitely purchase another car from BMW of Tulsa.
2023 M8 Gran Coupe
by 05/02/2022on
I worked with Fatih Ozaydin in purchasing my new car. Fatih was amazing from the beginning, helping order it, explaining the options and pricing, keeping me updated on the status and on the cars final delivery. This is the second car I’ve purchased from the dealership and in both cases the entire process was as smooth and easy. We service my first BMW (2019 X5) exclusively with the dealership and that process works just as well. If you are in the market for a new or used car, especially a BMW, I highly and totally recommend Fatih and Tulsa BMW. Just simply fantastic.
Efficient and painless
by 05/02/2022on
Very friendly and knowledgeable staff, the whole process of walking in and getting my car was soo quick that I was surprised. My salesperson and the whole staff including the financial dept was very respectful and Courteous.
Great Experience
by 05/01/2022on
This place was great. After many issues with the BMW dealer near me, BMW Tulsa was an amazing experience. No one was pushy, and they genuinely wanted to help me out. Easy process. Shadee was great to work with and I’d recommend him to anyone in the market for a new car.
Aimed. to Please
by 04/30/2022on
Mike try very hard to help me in any way he could even by telling me of different options of how to go about getting my vehicle fixed and also brought me some information on the payment plan; that I might qualify for.
Shopping along Distance
by 04/30/2022on
Make it easy to get a deal done from anywhere. I saw the X5 on line and we decided it’s the one we wanted since ours had been totaled a few days before The sales and finance men were easy to work with and the salesman drove 200 miles to bring it to me the very next day. More than happy with the experience
M7
by 04/29/2022on
Great timely service
Mason was great!
by 04/28/2022on
Zero pressure, showed me exactly what I was looking for. They did not try to upsell me into something out of my range. Great experience.
