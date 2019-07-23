sales Rating

After recent circumstances in my life resulting in the loss of my vehicle due to an accident I was on the search for a replacement vehicle. Having limited travel time available to me I researched on line several days, read reviews, cost comparisons for every vehicle make and model out there. I settled on what every customer want the most available vehicle for the best price possible. At Tulsa BMW I found this advertised online. I emailed the dealership, had several questions, I was told that they would move the vehicle from the Baron location down to the Tulsa location and I could come and see/buy this vehicle on Saturday. I made arrangements to get a ride, moved my schedule around, contacted my insurance agent for quotes, had everything set up content that I was going to purchase a vehicle for an excellent advertised price. As I was on my way home I received an email from the BMW dealership telling me that there was a mistake and that vehicle was not available and that they could not give that deep of a discount, but here is another one available for about eight thousand more I could purchase instead. I was outraged. My expectations from any new dealership are not to employee shady business practices, but I would think that with BMW there would be an elevated standard of business and integrity as claimed by their ownership. I was sadly mistaken, clearly they hire and choose to use practices that mirror those back streets used car dealerships that I thought were extinct about the same time as polyester leisure suits and sideburns. I emailed back to the dealer asking them to take the opportunity to make this situation right, and have not heard a response, I am just grossly disappointed in this and now feel compelled to report out to every outlet I can find, hopefully to prevent anyone else from being blatantly taken advantage of by deceptive business practices. To further this I rechecked the website and see the car still listed for sale, and other reviews listed on various sites reporting the same practice.