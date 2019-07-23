Had a very good experience. Cody was very helpful, prompt and responsive. Diagnostics completed were very helpful identifying the problem and there was no charge by the Service Department. Thank you BMW if Tulsa.
Great experience with my purchase at BMW of Tulsa. There was no pressure from the sales team to look at vehicles I was not interested in. I was offered something to drink as he went to get the keys for the test drive. All my questions were answered before I signed anything and they even got me a better deal on financing than I walked in the door with. Everyone was very friendly and helpful and made it an enjoyable experience.
I was originally skeptical about the treatment I'd receive at a BMW dealership, especially since I was going in to see a pre-owned *not-a-BMW*
Fatih promptly greeted me at our scheduled time and skillfully answered all of my questions. After agreeing on a price, Todd in finance was every bit as pleasant.
When the transaction was complete, the sales team helped me get the car home, as it was a surprise for my wife.
I can definitely recommend this dealership for friendly and professional sales. Thumbs Up!
I am on my second lease with BMW of Tulsa and have always had a great experience. I have worked with Tom Escue in the sales department and highly recommend working with him. I have mostly worked with Travis in the service department and highly recommend working with him. That said, every individual I have encountered at the dealership has gone above and beyond, and I have always been impressed with the level of service and expertise and the overall client experience. I like to ask a lot of questions to make sure I understand as much as possible, but at BMW of Tulsa these questions are usually answered before I even ask. Quick response and good people, processes, service, inventory, etc.
Oil change, walnut blasting and general inspection at 95k miles on my 2013 328i. Car runs much better now after the walnut blast. Also had them swap the stock plastic charge pipe for a sturdier metal version as this is a common part to fail on this model. All in all very happy with the work done.
I want to commend my service rep, Mark Mercer, for his patience, kindness, & professionalism. He explained what was needed for my BMW and I was surprised how quickly it was finished. Excellent service & quick turnaround!
Merry Sunday-Loman
This was our first time buying from a dealership and it was a really pleasant experience. The salesman and staff were very friendly, helpful, personable, and not pushy or sleazy in the slightest. Our questions and concerns were answered and we were taken care of. We walked in knowing exactly what we wanted and we left with that same thing. We werenât pushed in another direction. Our decision was respected and honestly it was even praised. Really great group of people we dealt with.
10 years with this dealer, sales and service always work for me. Excellent buying experiences, pretty painless-dealers do need to make money to be around. No pressure, no drama. Service pretty sweet as well. Check them out when looking for luxury sport.
The service was supposed to be 2 hours after 1 hour they called said it was almost wrapped up then they never called back so we drove up to see what was going on the car had been done for 21/2 hours. No one bothered to call us. We were on a time constraint it was unprofessional and poor business
I recently bought a BMW from BMW of Tulsa. My saleman was JD. He worked with me for over a week to help me find the right car. I highly recommend JD. Special thanks to Mike Baker, Sales Manager, Jason Pierce, General Sales Manager and Michael Boatright, Genius for their help. I had a small issue and service took care of it immediately.
Thanks to all for a great experience
This isn't so much a review of BMW of Tulsa as it is an endorsement for one particular salesperson. If you are looking for a new or used luxury car, go see Andrea Prokop at BMW of Tulsa. We originally were working with another salesperson but he didn't seem to really want to work with us, even to the point of not meeting us at our appointed time which we set up to work around HIS schedule. That's how we met Andrea. Although, we did not buy a car from them, Andrea kept looking for a vehicle for us during the weeks that followed. She is personable, knowledgeable and makes car shopping fun. Rare these days for someone to truly go out of their way, trying to be helpful as she did.
This was my first car-buying experience on own. I had been saving for quite a while, so it was important to me that I be making a solid investment in a vehicle. From the moment I arrived, my salesperson (Nash) was phenomenal. I came prepared to handle an aggressive salesperson, but that was not what I encountered at all. Nash was extremely helpful, informative, attentive, non-pressuring, and trustworthy. I felt that he was being straight-forward and honest with me at all times. He took the time to really understand my needs and helped me make the best decision for what made sense for my lifestyle. The manager on duty the first day I arrived definitely the typical salesperson type I expected, but when I returned later that week, I was able to work directly with my salesperson and the GM. I felt valued as a customer and well-respected.
The dealership didn't have exactly what I was looking for the first time, but Nash called me as soon as they had inventory that matched my wish list. When I came back, they had the exact car that I wanted and were very reasonable in the buying process. The car was not listed on the website, so I recommend visiting in person to really understand what is available to find the right fit.
The car itself has been fantastic and exciting to drive every day. BMW and the dealership wildly exceeded my expectations. I unreservedly recommend purchasing a car from Nash at BMW of Tulsa.
After recent circumstances in my life resulting in the loss of my vehicle due to an accident I was on the search for a replacement vehicle. Having limited travel time available to me I researched on line several days, read reviews, cost comparisons for every vehicle make and model out there. I settled on what every customer want the most available vehicle for the best price possible. At Tulsa BMW I found this advertised online. I emailed the dealership, had several questions, I was told that they would move the vehicle from the Baron location down to the Tulsa location and I could come and see/buy this vehicle on Saturday. I made arrangements to get a ride, moved my schedule around, contacted my insurance agent for quotes, had everything set up content that I was going to purchase a vehicle for an excellent advertised price. As I was on my way home I received an email from the BMW dealership telling me that there was a mistake and that vehicle was not available and that they could not give that deep of a discount, but here is another one available for about eight thousand more I could purchase instead.
I was outraged. My expectations from any new dealership are not to employee shady business practices, but I would think that with BMW there would be an elevated standard of business and integrity as claimed by their ownership. I was sadly mistaken, clearly they hire and choose to use practices that mirror those back streets used car dealerships that I thought were extinct about the same time as polyester leisure suits and sideburns.
I emailed back to the dealer asking them to take the opportunity to make this situation right, and have not heard a response, I am just grossly disappointed in this and now feel compelled to report out to every outlet I can find, hopefully to prevent anyone else from being blatantly taken advantage of by deceptive business practices.
To further this I rechecked the website and see the car still listed for sale, and other reviews listed on various sites reporting the same practice.
Here's my experience - I saw an ad for an excellent deal on an X1 at BMW of Tulsa last Friday, so I made an appointment and went to the dealership after work that evening. I showed them the car I was interested in online and they said it was actually located at their Kansas City (Baron's) dealership, but they could have it shipped. They also told me it was a service loaner with a few thousand miles on it although it was listed as new. I said I was still interested and test drove an almost identical model they had in stock. After, they ran my credit, worked the financing (BJ was friendly and helpful) and I made my down payment. I left feeling relieved that my car search was over. They said they would call me as soon as they knew the car's arrival date. The following Monday I received a call that someone else had also sold the car I had put my down payment on and it was no longer available. They made me another "offer" for a similar car for $6k more! I spoke with the manager and he said there was nothing he could really do about it and that he could not discount the price of a similar vehicle at his dealership for at least 10 months. I obviously wasn't car shopping for a vehicle I needed 10 months from now. So, I wasted my evening and my Saturday when I could have been car shopping on my day off. The Biggest problem is they still have that car listed on every car-buying website TWO DAYS later, even though I've called both dealerships and said they should remove the ad if it's sold. It's so frustrating to see the ad for the car I "thought" I bought five days ago still up. That leads me to believe that they are trying to bait and switch buyers. Needless to say I would caution against shopping at these dealerships.
I took my 328i BMW in for a "Service Engine Soon" light. I was told I needed a fuel tank vent valve and parts and labor was $439. Since I called a week in advance for the appointment, I was able to get a loaner while they worked on my car which took about 6 hours. They gave me a courtesy wash and vac which I realized later was paid for with a shop supplies charge of $35. All of this is expected with service departments but what's not expected in the 1/2" gash left in the passenger side door. After I paid for the repairs, they "pointed out " where my car was and did not walk to the car with me. (go figure). My husband was walking around my car and noticed the gash. I called the service adviser over and he said he would get a manager. My mistake was not walking back in with him as he brought out another service adviser with papers I had signed in his hands. They pointed out little circles (the gash and the scratches) marked on this paper. When I correctly pointed out those were not there when I signed, I was told "Yeah, I marked these after you had left and walked around the car". Really?...you marked scratches and gashes on my car on a paper I had signed, after I left? What does that tell you? I realized then they would not admit their mistake so I left. They called me about an hour later to say they wanted to "fix" it for me but I was to angry by then to let them touch my car again. Prior to this I was telling my husband how I had witnessed them being rude to other customers in the past but always nice to me. That has now all changed...I selling my car because of their horrible customer service department and buying an Audi. Nothing wrong with the car itself but having to deal with a third rate dealership service department is a definite deal breaker. You expect to be treated "first class" when purchasing a BMW but not the case with this dealership. Buyer Beware!
BMW of Tulsa invites you to visit our Luxury Car dealership in Tulsa, OK. Our team members are standing by to provide you with some of the best deals near you on BMW Luxury Cars & SUVs, as well as financing, maintenance, repair, parts and more. Find out why we are one of the Tulsa area's most trusted BMW dealers.
ESPAÑOL
BMW of Tulsa le invita a visitar nuestro concesionario de autos nuevos y usados en Tulsa, OK. Visítanos hoy para carros lujosos BMW y SUVs, así como servicio completo, autofinanciamiento y más. Nuestro equipo está listo para ayudarle a descubrir porqué somos uno de los mejores distribuidores de coches BMW en el área Tulsa.
1 Comments