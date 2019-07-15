Smicklas Chevrolet

Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Smicklas Chevrolet

sales Rating

by Watson on 07/15/2019

1 Comments

51 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Service Department

by f4u on 07/30/2019

Service was in timely manner! Cost was reasonable...service rep. had a pretty smile ...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

Service Work

by Michael on 07/21/2019

Kevin was great. They got my vehicle in same day and got job compete for me so I could go out of town.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Very Satisfied with my experience

by Watson on 07/15/2019

I drove 200 miles to buy a vehicle from this dealership and it was worth the drive. Everyone was very professional and honest, especially my salesman Jimmy. We were in and out within an hour of arriving.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service horrible

by gilbermr on 04/21/2019

Service department is the worst. They joyride in your vehicle. The service advisors don't know anything or how to treat their customers. Mechanics joyriding in the vehicle driving it to a whole other town and still not diagnoise the problem or fill my car back up with gas after the drive my gas out and put extra miles on my car. Horrible service. Never coming back here

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Wrong items?

by Chevycruz on 04/17/2019

The mechanic stated in his preliminary report that I needed a new cabin filter (the reason my AC wasn't blowing strong). I replaced my cabin filter 2 months prior. He stated I needed a transmission flush immediately. I had a flush with new fluid 2 months prior. He stated I needed new belts and spark plugs. Also done 2 months prior. When asked how it was possible I needed a transmission flush when I had recently performed one- "Oh, uh, uh, well, uh I don't know- Im not the mechanic, I am just telling you what he told me". Riiiight. No follow up, such as "well, let's get to the bottom of this or see why he said that". Just bumbling, "uh uh uh" unprofessionalism. I took my car back and said "No thank you".

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Service on my Traverse above and beyond

by MommaAvery on 04/13/2019

Kevin Went above and beyond to make sure that I was happy there was some things that happened Beyond his control and I was upset and he found out about it he made sure to make sure that I was taken care of and in the end I'm a very satisfied customer with power steering again thank you for taking great care of me!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by _Ricky_ on 04/12/2019

5 star service. From the young lady that helped me settle up an appointment, to the shuttle driver, the mechanics, to guy that helped me when I arrived, I was kindly and efficiently assisted. Unfortunately I donât remember their names but the guy from the service department was especially helpful. Thank you guys

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

The Problem Solver

by OMorris on 04/12/2019

On 4/10/2019 I came into purchase a truck from Shelby, that's when I was introduced to Greg the salesman a wonderful charismatic individual which helped me find the truck that suited me for my budget which he did a wonderful job and did a 2019 white Chevrolet LT crew cab truck brand new . The following day on 4/11/19 while driving to work around 6:30am the truck engine light came on along with a few other lights but I didn't panic I called Greg and decided to drive to dealership which I arrived around 7:15am I was immediately pulled into shop due to burning smell and 8 codes being found on scanner. Roughly around 8:30am I seen Greg in the lobby which he asked me what was wrong and he immediately went to the shop and asked questions to ease the situation at hand. Once he found out I was offered a loaner vehicle and left to give the shop time to diagnose problem and returned around 12:30pm I was told by sales supervisor it was something major and was given the option of looking at another truck which was a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado LT Silver that was ready to go which I decided to purchase and was given 2 free oil changes from Rolonda Estrada. After all is said and done I left a happy customer Thank You All And I'll Definitely Purchase Another Vehicle In The Future Probably A Corvette When My Money Get Right Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Yukonlandman on 04/10/2019

Smicklas immediately located the problem with my door and had the part overnighted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

great car buying experience!

by toriann on 04/10/2019

Everyone was super nice, it was the quickest and easiest car buying experience, it was so much less stressful than any other dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

AWESOME

by JonValentine on 04/08/2019

Everything from my Salesman Jimmy Cannon to my Finance Manager Michael Barnett was the perfect experience. No BS. Everything fair and exactly what was communicated. HIGHLY RECOMMEND.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by Walcher on 04/04/2019

Very satisfied. I waited while the service was completed. In and out in a reasonable amount of time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

Quick and easy

by Murrayco73030 on 04/02/2019

Seen ad on internet- called and said we are interested and would like to look and drive the vehicle- Saleman said yes and promised would let me know if it sold before I had to travel- when I got there was nothing but total respect made me and my wife feel completely comfortable and made everything go very smoothly! Much respect!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Chevy Equinox

by GinniLeigh on 04/01/2019

I absolutely love my new car! I appreciate the friendliness of my sales person, KJ!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by GabeEllingsen on 03/29/2019

It was a pleasure using the service department. I did not have an appointment and just showed up it took less then 45 minutes to get my truck in and out for the oil change.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Fast service with excellent pricing!

by Shriner on 03/29/2019

Our time there was probably not much more than an hour as the team works really well together and is efficient. The price was well worth the hour and half drive. Iâve been buying cars for 25 years now and this was the best car buying experience thus far!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New truck

by LaDonna on 03/28/2019

I cannot say enough about the way this place went above and beyond expectations . Clint my sales person was great and his boss too. They were very willing to work with me to get me the vehicle I wanted at the price I could afford .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

My car is great

by Ecstatic on 03/28/2019

We purchased a Chevy Equinox and I really like my car and the way it drives. Our salesperson KJ was great.I had a few issues and he was excellent in getting everything taken care quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Better than my NY Chevrolet

by SALTALAJ on 03/26/2019

Upon listening to my concerns and showing what other issues I had, they were able to diagnose an issue I have had re-occurring for the past 8 months. Service advisor and staff were cery respectable and honest. Im just glad my Tahoe is back in exceptional working order.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

CHEAPER than Wal-Mart Lube and Tire Express!

by JPOlson on 03/22/2019

For the same price as a synthetic oil change only, I received an oil and filter change, tire rotation, and car wash at the Dealer with factory parts installed by a factory trained technician. Smicklas saves me another $40.00 if I had added the tire rotation and used a car wash. Great customer service at a great price. A tune up is next in line for cheaper than a neighbor hood mechanic. My service advisor told me they shop monthly on prices to meet or be lower than chains like Firestone, Christian Brotherâs, etc. Higly Recomend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

COOL

by COOLTAHOE on 03/22/2019

Ac was not blowing cold and took it in and they got right on it , could not find a leak but had lost 1 lb of Freon , they charged it up for free with dye in it to see if it would leak in the next day or two.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

videos
about our dealership

Smicklas Chevrolet invites you to visit our car and truck dealership in Oklahoma City, OK. Our team members are standing by to provide you with some of the best deals near you on Chevy cars, trucks, and SUVs, as well as financing, maintenance, repair, parts and more. Find out why we are one of the Oklahoma City area's most trusted Chevrolet dealers.

ESPAÑOL

Smicklas Chevrolet le invita a visitar nuestro concesionario de autos nuevos y usados en Oklahoma City, OK. Visítanos hoy para carros Chevy y trocas, camionetas y SUVs, así como servicio completo, autofinanciamiento y más. Nuestro equipo está listo para ayudarle a descubrir porqué somos uno de los mejores distribuidores de coches Chevrolet en el área Oklahoma City.

