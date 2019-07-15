sales Rating

On 4/10/2019 I came into purchase a truck from Shelby, that's when I was introduced to Greg the salesman a wonderful charismatic individual which helped me find the truck that suited me for my budget which he did a wonderful job and did a 2019 white Chevrolet LT crew cab truck brand new . The following day on 4/11/19 while driving to work around 6:30am the truck engine light came on along with a few other lights but I didn't panic I called Greg and decided to drive to dealership which I arrived around 7:15am I was immediately pulled into shop due to burning smell and 8 codes being found on scanner. Roughly around 8:30am I seen Greg in the lobby which he asked me what was wrong and he immediately went to the shop and asked questions to ease the situation at hand. Once he found out I was offered a loaner vehicle and left to give the shop time to diagnose problem and returned around 12:30pm I was told by sales supervisor it was something major and was given the option of looking at another truck which was a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado LT Silver that was ready to go which I decided to purchase and was given 2 free oil changes from Rolonda Estrada. After all is said and done I left a happy customer Thank You All And I'll Definitely Purchase Another Vehicle In The Future Probably A Corvette When My Money Get Right Thanks Read more