Reynolds Ford of OKC
Customer Reviews of Reynolds Ford of OKC
Best dealership experience of our lives!
by 02/09/2021on
The salesman & sales manager are honest and straight forward about cost. If we hadn't experienced it ourselves, we probably would not have believed how great Reynolds Ford OKC is. We showed up almost at closing time and they took the time we needed and then even offered to allow us to take the vehicle home to test drive over the weekend. We drove it all day on Sunday and called Monday to purchase it. Their financial office had the paperwork ready when we arrived, we signed and were on our merry way. They never threw out additional dealer fees or any of that sneakiness that most dealerships have tried to give us in the past. We never liked any dealership before this experience. We are now big fans of Reynolds Ford OKC!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Nothing but the best!
by 11/29/2017on
Thank you Frank Bishop! He spent hours with us because we couldn't decide if we wanted a truck or SUV. Frank was patient with us as we drove both types of vehicles and once narrowed down, we looked at new and used. After we decided on a new SUV, Frank continued to show us all the vehicles they had with the options we were looking for. 4 hours later we found the perfect vehicle. Negotiations were a breeze with no unnecessary BS. We are extremely happy with our purchase. Frank is my ROCK STAR! I will definitely send my friends and family to see Frank. Thank you again for your time and patience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad Customer Service
by 11/18/2015on
Had a less than satisfying experience with this dealership dealing with work required by recall notices 2, from Ford Motor Company. I called in advance to schedule an appointment. It would be a week before the Freestar would be scheduled. First I was called by an incorrect name which I was assured that would be corrected. I was then told the van would require an entire day. The night before the appointment I bring the van into the service area and is greeted with the same incorrect name as the week previous. At the time of the appointment I was told they would need a day to complete the work. Mind you the letter from Ford stated the same. However that day I was informed that the repairs would take 5 business days. The recall is to replace the torque converter. I was told that the entire transmission required to be rebuilt. I have worked on cars myself and have transmissions rebuilt. None took 5 working days. The offer was to allow me to rent a car at no charge for 2 days. Then some wise guy, I think he was the service manager, ask why it took me so long to bring the van in to comply with the recall. According to Ford there is no expiration date for this recall. And what business it of his is it? I called a week in advance to ensure they would have all parts available. DO NOT BUY ANY CARS OR TRUKS FROM THIS DEALER. They have no idea what customer service is all about. I am filing a complaint with Ford Motor Company and will seek legal action against this dealer. This van has only 110,000 miles yet I have had to replace the engine, at my cost and it shorted out the electrical system which I also paid to have fixed. The saying about Ford is correct Fix Or Repair Daily.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Honest and Reliable
by 01/30/2014on
Jordan L. and others answered all of our questions and were thoughtful in handling of details in completing the paperwork and in showing us the operation of the vehicle and accessories.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
My GO TO Dealer
by 01/11/2014on
PROS and CONS Quality of work-perfect Friendliness-Way more than other facilities Realistic time frame-work was substantial and was completed earlier than promised Condition of unit when returned-Looks like a new car. Clean all over, inside and out, no body dust or polishing compound left on Price-very surprise. I shopped independants as well as dealerships, they arent the cheapest nor are they the highest but they are competetive with the independants. THE ONLY CON I HAVE is they are located the other side of Oklahoma City and I am in Yukon. I chose not to use local dealer and I am not disappointed at all. Will definately do business with Reynolds Ford again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Will not honor Autotrader Price
by 12/21/2013on
I tried to purchase a 2014 Shelby GT500 at the price posted on Autotrader.com. They first sent an email saying this was their best price and they would only charge a $249 doc fee. The price advertised is $53824, but they won't honor it they want MSRP $57960. After four days of run around they finally tell us. Buy somewhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buy here
by 11/19/2007on
I have bought 5 cars from this location over the past 5 years and never had a problem . Great sales staff and service department. Last experience was great bought an new escape from brett, he was great no pressure and made the whole process quick and smooth. Go in and ask for Brett he will help you find what you want and make it happen. Thanks Brett!!
