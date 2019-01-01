Bad oil change
by 01/01/2019on
Took in for oil change oil cap not put back on, oil all over motor . They picked up with a tow truck and put oil in and cleaned motor. Then wanted me to drive 15 miles to get . They didn’t clean under the hood. Offered nothing , barely an apology
beware
by 10/22/2018on
We purchased a Subaru Outback from Hudiburg Subaru in OKC. We were charged for an extended warranty that we had declined. After seven weeks we have still been unable to resolve this matter. It is very frustrating to say the least. You would think that they would be interested in customer satisfaction. I don't know if it is because we don't live in Oklahoma or what. We have lived there before and we still have family and friends there. I would suggest people go to another dealership. Hudiburg has not returned phone calls and been slow to respond to emails.