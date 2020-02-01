sales Rating

We had the absolutely best experience with the staff at Bob Moore Mazda. We originally went for service on our 2010 CX-9, and we were immediately blown away with the friendliness and customer-first atmosphere. Matt, the service advisor, was clear with how much things would cost and answered our questions about an additional service we had thought about getting (an alignment). One thing that stood out to me about Matt was that he was completely upfront: he said that we probably didn't need an alignment, but that the techs would check and let us know. He totally could have just punched it in for them to do and pad their bill (since we were thinking about it), but he didn't. Also, you know how it feels dealerships are always trying to get you to change out filters and other little things (and it always feels shady)? Well, he actually sent us a PICTURE of our cabin air filter so we could see exactly how disgusting it was! The service department was awesome, and I would recommend them to anyone and everyone. They also give a great military discount. As we waited for our car to be serviced we were offered sodas, water, snacks, and there is even a fabulous latte machine! We decided to look at a 2020 CX-9 sitting on the showroom floor, and then, long story short, decided to buy one! Justin and Devon Tremain were absolute sweethearts as they helped us. We never felt pressured in any way, and felt like we were being treated like valued friends would be. It's the little things: I've been on test drives before where the salesman wanted to sit in the passenger seat so that he could show off all the features. That's all well and good, but I like to sit in the front, since that's where I will be most of the time! Well, here, Justin and Devon didn't even make the slightest motion toward the front seat. They took us on a long test drive, letting both my husband and me drive it, as well as out on the highway. I was pretty picky with my specifications, but Justin and Devon never asked me to settle for less than exactly what I wanted, even though it meant a lot more work for them, as they had to get the car from a different dealership. When the car arrived, Justin pointed out a tiny flaw in the windshield and gave us a few options on how they could make it right. I feel like they are very trustworthy, and I cannot emphasis enough how well we were treated. We decided to finance the vehicle, and working with Robert Smith in Finance was a dream. He had everything laid out, and wasn't fazed in the slightest by any of our questions (this is our first new car, so we wanted to make sure everything was right!). Robert was very friendly, and made sure we had all our options laid out, but never pressured us for any additional packages or services. In summary, buy a car from Bob Moore Mazda. Take your car there for service. You will be delighted you did! Read more