Great Buying Experience
by 01/02/2020on
We had the absolutely best experience with the staff at Bob Moore Mazda. We originally went for service on our 2010 CX-9, and we were immediately blown away with the friendliness and customer-first atmosphere. Matt, the service advisor, was clear with how much things would cost and answered our questions about an additional service we had thought about getting (an alignment). One thing that stood out to me about Matt was that he was completely upfront: he said that we probably didn't need an alignment, but that the techs would check and let us know. He totally could have just punched it in for them to do and pad their bill (since we were thinking about it), but he didn't. Also, you know how it feels dealerships are always trying to get you to change out filters and other little things (and it always feels shady)? Well, he actually sent us a PICTURE of our cabin air filter so we could see exactly how disgusting it was! The service department was awesome, and I would recommend them to anyone and everyone. They also give a great military discount. As we waited for our car to be serviced we were offered sodas, water, snacks, and there is even a fabulous latte machine! We decided to look at a 2020 CX-9 sitting on the showroom floor, and then, long story short, decided to buy one! Justin and Devon Tremain were absolute sweethearts as they helped us. We never felt pressured in any way, and felt like we were being treated like valued friends would be. It's the little things: I've been on test drives before where the salesman wanted to sit in the passenger seat so that he could show off all the features. That's all well and good, but I like to sit in the front, since that's where I will be most of the time! Well, here, Justin and Devon didn't even make the slightest motion toward the front seat. They took us on a long test drive, letting both my husband and me drive it, as well as out on the highway. I was pretty picky with my specifications, but Justin and Devon never asked me to settle for less than exactly what I wanted, even though it meant a lot more work for them, as they had to get the car from a different dealership. When the car arrived, Justin pointed out a tiny flaw in the windshield and gave us a few options on how they could make it right. I feel like they are very trustworthy, and I cannot emphasis enough how well we were treated. We decided to finance the vehicle, and working with Robert Smith in Finance was a dream. He had everything laid out, and wasn't fazed in the slightest by any of our questions (this is our first new car, so we wanted to make sure everything was right!). Robert was very friendly, and made sure we had all our options laid out, but never pressured us for any additional packages or services. In summary, buy a car from Bob Moore Mazda. Take your car there for service. You will be delighted you did!
Great job!
by 06/12/2019on
Great service, friendly staff and fair prices what more could you ask for.
The Chapmans
by 02/10/2019on
Mark Zachery was extremely helpful during our visit to Bob Moore Mazda. He was very knowledgeable and friendly.
Excellent Mazda dealership
by 09/07/2017on
I'm the type of person that does a lot of research and reviews nearly everything before making a purchase. After deciding that Mazda was likely the best choice, I looked around and ended up at Bob Moore Mazda. I'm now on my 3rd car from Bob Moore Mazda. Terry has earned my business each time, is a great guy, and is a key reason that I continue to go back. Service is also why I have stayed with Bob Moore. Their Service department is the best! They've consistently gone above and beyond to take care of things and continue to impress.
2017 Mazda CX-5
by 09/07/2017on
Been a Customer for since 2012 and the Service has been very good . Linda and now Cameron are the Best Sales Persons. And the Finance Team works effectively with your circumstances.
review of my sales experience.
by 09/07/2017on
We had a wonderful experience with the fine team at Bob Moore Mazda. Everyone from our salesman to the finance office treated us with respect, honesty, and efficiency. We came in late on a Saturday night and rather than rush us through the process, they took the time to honor our wishes and completed the sale in a timely manner.
service on my mazda 6
by 09/05/2017on
Bob Moore Mazda had quite a few people scheduled for service, but they got the job done for me in a timely manner.. Treated courteous and always lets me know what has been done to my car.
mazda service department
by 09/01/2017on
Ease of appointment making, courteous staff, on-time service, and cost effective pricing make Bob Moore a good value when it comes to vehicle servicing
Wonderful service
by 08/31/2017on
We were heading into OKC on vacation and had a problem on the way. We called and they were able to fit us in first thing on a Saturday morning. They were super friendly and solved our problem quickly enough that we made it to our family reunion later that morning. They didn't even charge us for tightening up our lug nuts (which was the problem) and also completed some pending recall work. Great experience!
Good People
by 06/14/2016on
Leased a Mazda 3 at the end of May. I was treated fairly by the staff, and overall it was a easy experience. We had a hand shake agreement on part of the sale, and 2 weeks later they kept their word. Take a Mazda for a test drive
Good Experience...Overall
by 07/15/2014on
I recently purchased a new Mazda3 from this dealer. The salewoman was very friendly & knew what she was talking about. The sales manager & general manager worked with me on the price, however, not without a little stubborness on my part but that was expected. Financing was a different department & was going well until I refused the extended warranty from the finance manager. I had to say no probably a dozen times & when he finally took no for an answer his attitude went from friendly to rude. If I hadn't already gotten to the end with a good rate & price I would have left without buying. I would still recommend the dealer to prospective buyers but would warn them not to accept that kind of behavior & to be prepared for it.
