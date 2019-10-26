sales Rating

I went to Bob Moore Ford on a Saturday to look at the new F-150's. When I pulled up a salesman named Kyle B. came out to greet me. I told him what I was looking for and what I was doing and he took me right to the vehicle I was looking for. After test driving the truck Kyle and I walked inside where he introduced me to his manager Roscoe who made me feel very comfortable with the dealership. After they gave me the price on the truck I went to the people who do all the paperwork for loans. He was very in depth and explained everything about the warranties etc. After I bought the truck I went home and did some research on my purchase and found out that they sold me the truck for less than what the other dealerships in the area had sale priced theirs on the internet for. I would highly recomend this dealership for sales and if the service is anything like buying the car was then I will be writing a great review for them as well. Read more