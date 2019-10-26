dishonest sales team
by 10/26/2019on
Saw a car advertised that was also in Tulsa - same pictures. They refused to tell me if it was there or not and kept trying to get more personal information. I provided an email - I was finally emailed that the car was "sold." They still have it listed and it is still listed in Tulsa. Worse, they used my email to sign me up for their constant sale pitches. I will never deal with these people again!
What's you word worth today.....
by 03/01/2018on
"Ripped off" - ripped off I made a price deal on a new truck with the sales manager and we agreed to a price. The sales manager came out about 10 minutes later and said the general manager wouldn't let the truck go for that price. I stated we already made a deal and agreed to the price. I ended up paying about $900.00 dollars more for the truck. A deal may not always be a deal at this place. Where I come from when you shake hands and agree to a deal, then that is your word. It tells a lot about this place when they don't keep their word.
Excellent service
by 09/13/2017on
Could not have been more satisfied with the quality of work. Jose the service advisor has always taken excellent care of me and my vehicles.
Bought two cars from this company, will never work with them again
by 09/19/2016on
I bought a car one year ago with thier top tier warranty, well the warranty company is also owned by Bob Moore, my car has been in the shop for over 8 months of the year I've owned it. The expensive warranty has been a total wash. As I now have paid 8,000 out of my pocket and they still will not correct the issues needed to have a running car. This car was $40,000 last year.. Now being in finance I understand depreciation. But when I went in and asked for an even trade just to have a car that actually runs its was as if I was invisible. They then offered me 17,000 for it on a trade scenario. Really my car you sold me depreciated 52% in one year?! And you won't even work to try and make it right? So I'm now out a lot of money and the car had another problem causing it to be almost unbearable to drive. Needless to say I will never buy from them or recommend them to anyone ever again. I will give them a shot at making this right but the @customer service portion is awful.
No Title to Vehicle
by 01/15/2016on
I recently bought a vehicle from Bob Moore Ford, 30 days later I still have no title to my vehicle!!! When asked about it, they tell me they don't know if they can get a title to the truck! Now they cant tell me if the vehicle I traded in, is even on the lot anymore! Should have stuck with Seth Wadley in Pauls Valley!
Very Prompt Service
by 10/16/2015on
Took my car in for Resitol treatment, they told me how long it would take, called me when it was done and easily picked it up...drop off was a breeze as well...always love using this dealership.
Bought our 3rd new car from here!
by 10/16/2015on
Just bought our 3rd new car from here. They are always very accommodating and willing to find the exact car you want, not just something on the lot. Kermit Denton did a great job finding me my car while I was out of town and it was there waiting for me when I returned...all gassed up and ready to go. They also provide one on one training for the Sync technology, which is fantastic.....
Car Buying
by 10/04/2015on
I have previously purchased a Ford Edge and have just purchased a pre-owned Altima. Financing at Bob Moore Ford was very effortless and enjoyable. The salesman for both purchases was Justin Bowers. Justin made my car buying experience great, I was completely satisfied with his help in the purchasing of both vehicles. Justin is a very polite, professional and knowledgable salesman. When purchasing my next vehicle I will be returning to Bob Moore Ford and Justin Bowers.
Best dealership in Oklahoma
by 12/04/2009on
I went to Bob Moore Ford on a Saturday to look at the new F-150's. When I pulled up a salesman named Kyle B. came out to greet me. I told him what I was looking for and what I was doing and he took me right to the vehicle I was looking for. After test driving the truck Kyle and I walked inside where he introduced me to his manager Roscoe who made me feel very comfortable with the dealership. After they gave me the price on the truck I went to the people who do all the paperwork for loans. He was very in depth and explained everything about the warranties etc. After I bought the truck I went home and did some research on my purchase and found out that they sold me the truck for less than what the other dealerships in the area had sale priced theirs on the internet for. I would highly recomend this dealership for sales and if the service is anything like buying the car was then I will be writing a great review for them as well.
Oil Change (or not)
by 09/17/2007on
Dropped off my truck for a routine oil change the morning before I was to leave for a summer trip. I drive back 30 min with my wife later that evening to pick it up. Too bad the service rep totally forgot to do it. He says "oh we didn't get to it". They had it for 10 hours with no phone call and all I wanted was an oil change. I had to take my truck on a long trip and put many more miles than I would like between oil changes. The service adviser wasn't the least bit apologetic, he just said that they would get to it tomorrow. I have never returned to this dealership. A friend from work dropped off his F-150 for warranty work--a badge on the side needed to be replaced due to it peeling. He gets it back with a new badge but several scratches all around the badge. They admitted that they did it, but kept the truck for over a week to have the body panel re-painted. The quality of work here is poor, I would simply choose one of the other Ford dealerships within the city.
