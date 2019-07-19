Bob Howard Chevrolet

Bob Howard Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
13130 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Bob Howard Chevrolet

4.6
Overall Rating
(7)
Recommend: Yes (6) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Purchase of truck

by MD on 07/19/2019

One of the best car buying experiences I have ever had. Thanks to Trey and Reese for making it so goof

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
29 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great Service

by Kimmy25 on 12/19/2019

I took my car in because I was having some issues with my steering wheel. The fixed it and it sounds great great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Purchase of truck

by MD on 07/19/2019

One of the best car buying experiences I have ever had. Thanks to Trey and Reese for making it so goof

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great customer service

by Lindsi143 on 06/05/2019

Today I was nervous about going into my appointment bc I have never dealt w repairs outside of an oil change. My service tech was amazing and super nice and made me feel super comfortable!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2019 Corvette GS

by JohnnyBoy on 05/02/2019

Excellent sales team. New Car Sales Manager is very active and steps in to assist when asked by customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Buying experience

by Odiswayne on 04/18/2019

Experience was about what I expected. 2 concerns, 1st they were assuring me that I'd receive the additional bed tie downs that came with my last two high country purchases. But after signed deal they were no longer interested in providing the items. 2nd, financial manager was misleading in extended warranty purchase. Stating that for only 10 a month above my previous finance quote I could purchase the extended warranty that I wanted. Never mentioning the overall cost of the warranty. It was easy to do the math and see that I was actually paying 3 times that amount. Just thought it was intentionally misleading for someone who might not be paying attention.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Replacement key - ignition

by Brian B. on 12/31/2018

Took a few days, but electronics are now working again, and the keys replaced

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great

by Shoun97 on 09/04/2018

Great customer service time my car got dropped off! Stormi was a great person from the time I meet him and kept me informed what whats going on with my car! A+ Service! Thank for everything!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Buying a new car

by Chevy18 on 08/17/2018

They made sure my questions were answered and treated us respectfully. Definitely will go back in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service review

by Skinner on 08/09/2018

I was told it would take about 2 hours, but they were able to complete everything in an hour and a half. My service advisor was very personable and explained what they did.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

GREAT SERVICE!

by Batgirl1027 on 08/03/2018

Easy to schedule, quick service and customer service is excellent

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Quality Service

by TahoeJimmy on 08/01/2018

Bob Howard provided good and timely service for my Tahoe. All of the communication with their team was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

New Loaner car service call

by Mrsjackson89 on 07/14/2018

So I went from a 2016 Cruz to a 2018 equinox ( which were both new loaner cars), it drove very different from my Cruze. I felt like the transmission was acting up and etc. ( I was really not use to it) So I brought it in the to service department and they looked into everything I ask them too. The service manager was very nice! He even drove it to make sure everything was good! Told me if anything happens or If I would like them to look something.... bring it on up here. The only down fall was they had a waiting list, because of the loaner cars.... but I finally got in after a week 1/2 or 2 weeks from being on the list. Thanks again!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Love my dodge journey

by Journey_girl on 07/11/2018

Ray was super helpful and informative. Provided several options to fit my budget. Looked at other locations but none compared to Bob Howard in service and selection.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Quick repair and turn around

by jimtyler721 on 06/01/2018

Dropped vehicle off late afternoon prior to an early service appointment the next day. Problems were resolved and I was able to get the vehicle back before noon.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good service department experience

by 17Frogman on 05/31/2018

Good communication on repair issue. Kept me updated on progress and completion.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Worst service department in OKLAHOMA

by J_spitler5 on 05/19/2018

I took my wifes 2015 chevy suburban in because the AC wasnt working. It ended up being a little over $500 to fix a hose they said needed replaced. It being February in Oklahoma my wife didnt turn on the AC for the first time until about 10-12 days later, it still didnt work. It was never fixed, we never turned it on for something else to have a chance to break. We take it back in and it turns out it was something under warrant. I request my $500 be refunded because that didnt fix the problem. They give me some bs story about keeping the hose and how that fix often causes the thing under warranty to go out. I have two problems with this explanation. 1. The ac was never fixed. 2. If it often causes the thing under warranty to go out, why not replace it too? Then theyll block you on social media accounts because you want to get the word out and prevent other people from getting screwed too.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience!!

by Brendam on 05/17/2018

We had a great experience with Bob Howard Chevrolet, everyone was very helpful and patient with wiping us find our vehicle. We would highly recommend to anyone!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Highly Not Recommended Very Dishonest

by Aerotoyo on 03/14/2018

Dealerships Finance Managers are not to be trusted. Too many "He said, She said games". Bottom line is that according to GM Financial the loan can be rewritten to include the taxes and fees "at the dealerships cost" and no extended warranty copies were provided by Phil or Neil and GM Financial is sending us copies of those. Neil told us both in his office that GM Financial would not fiance the loan if the taxes and fees were included and he couldn't keep it under $800 a month back on 2/12/2018. We asked Neil for a quote and he stated it could be $1,400 to $1,600. Based on his quote we agreed to the terms of the loan because we don't agree to blind contracts, we are not that stupid or ignorant. We found out after the fact from the Tag Agency that taxes and fees would be $1,800. When Neil was confronted yesterday he tried denying saying that to my husband and transferred him to the salesman who initially helped us, Leonard. And pretty much buckpassed him around. Oklahoma is a "One Party State" that means legally only one person has to agree to being recorded, me. With this stated that's why my tablet and phone were present at that dealership and especially with Neil and Phil. All positive reviews have been taken back. And a complaint has been turned in with Chevrolet Customer Service and a case number has been issued. Theres no excuse or apology acceptable for dishonesty and what would seem to appear as auto fraud.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Dishonest finance specialist

by Customer2017 on 12/30/2017

Stay away from this this dishonest dealership! I purchased a used vehicle on Tuesday and was told in order to make the financing happen I would have to purchase an aftermarket warranty. After getting home I found that the aftermarket warranty paperwork was not included in my new paperwork packet. I called for days in a row to speak to someone in finance and was told there was no one that could take my call. I was told that if I leave a message someone would return my call. This never happened. After finally speaking to my finance specialist, Phil, I was told that the 13 page document was too large to fax and that the document was also too large to email. Right away I knew something was amiss. After filing a complaint with the manager, the manager was able to email me my warranty packet within 30 seconds. After reading the document I realized why Phil did not want to provide me the information. You have 30 days to cancel the policy with a 100 percent refund. I then contacted Tinker credit union and discovered that purchasing the warranty was not mandatory in order to make the financing deal happen. So I was lied too. Stay away from this this dishonest dealership!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Loving my 2018 ZR2 Diesel!

by My_2018_ZR2 on 10/27/2017

Travis Pace is awesome! He knows his trucks. Great guy! Your lucky to have him on your team! Great experience! I can't leave Mark Anthony out. He really went to bat for me to get me in getting me into my dream truck! Awesome group!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

service department

by owalenciak on 08/25/2016

On the phone the told me my total would be 174.00 and when I picked up my car it was 196.00, Also I asked to them to keep my old part and they did not do that. When I asked if they could tell me where on the engine the sensor was that they replaced they told me that all the techs have left for the day and no one could tell me where on the engine they replaced my sensor. Also my car has a new dent on the hood that was not there before I dropped it off to get fixed. Was not pleased with the service I received

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
115 cars in stock
0 new114 used1 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Suburban
Chevrolet Suburban
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Traverse
Chevrolet Traverse
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Bob Howard Chevrolet invites you to visit our car and truck dealership in Oklahoma City, OK. Our team members are standing by to provide you with some of the best deals near you on Chevy cars, trucks, and SUVs, as well as financing, maintenance, repair, parts and more. Find out why we are one of the Oklahoma City area's most trusted Chevrolet dealers.

ESPAÑOL

Bob Howard Chevrolet le invita a visitar nuestro concesionario de autos nuevos y usados en Oklahoma City, OK. Visítanos hoy para carros Chevy y trocas, camionetas y SUVs, así como servicio completo, autofinanciamiento y más. Nuestro equipo está listo para ayudarle a descubrir porqué somos uno de los mejores distribuidores de coches Chevrolet en el área Oklahoma City.

Google Map
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes