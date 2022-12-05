Customer Reviews of Smicklas Chevrolet
SEAMLESS ACCELERIDE PROGRAM
by 05/12/2022on
Great Service. In my humble opinion I believe Smicklas Is the only dealership in Oklahoma City that truly has a 100% online buying process. The entire process took less than 24 hours. I will definitely recommend Smicklas to anyone looking for a great car with an exceptional shopping experience.
Courteous
by 05/12/2022on
Pleasant to work with
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
What ?
by 05/12/2022on
Very good treatment and an excellent experience. Very polite and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent service!!!
by 05/11/2022on
Colton was super awesome!!! Excellent communication, very personable and caring. He called me before proceeding with fixing my car and explained everything. The service was quick and everyone I encountered was very nice and easy to talk to. Thank you very much for taking care of my car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Journeys end
by 05/11/2022on
After visiting 14 dealerships in the area over the span of 5 lunar cycles, I grew weary. They all promised to have the lowest price but none of them delivered. One dealership was close to making the sale, but did not get back to me when they said they would. So I went to Smicklas. Upon arriving I saw they had the car I was interested in, so I took a look at it. The price posted was already several thousand dollars lower than the other dealerships I visited in the last 5 months. I asked about the car and the salesperson was polite and attentive. He did not try to pressure me into making a decision and gave me lots of information. It didn't take long and my wife and I knew we had found our next car. We began the purchase process and left very satisfied. We came back for the car the next morning and they had added some extra features free of charge! Our shopping journey had come to an end! Overall I feel like we got a great deal. Excellent car and excellent customer service! Ps, the other dealership finally called 3 days later and were in disbelief when I told them how much I got the car for. TLDR; paid an excellent price for a new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Happy Wife!
by 05/11/2022on
Quick, friendly and professional service. Our salesman, Ashton, was kind enough to personally drive our new purchase to our home. The financing was amazingly fast, yet thorough. I highly recommend Smicklas for a pleasant vehicle shopping experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Tony was friendly and quick!
by 05/11/2022on
Im glad I changed to this dealership Used to go to david stanley They are rude and careless Tony was nice and service was fast!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Completely satisfied!
by 05/11/2022on
Excellent service! Tony greeted me promptly, took my vehicle back to service and I was in and out in no time! I love the Smicklas experience! Its top notch every time!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Needed New Battery Fast!
by 05/10/2022on
Battery died on the Chevy I bought at Smiklas years ago. They got me in immediately and had me back on the road in record time (including a car wash!)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Finally
by 05/10/2022on
Finally a service advisor that cares Colton was great. Have been waiting 9 months for a radio issue to be resolved!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Compassionate and can do attitude
by 05/10/2022on
Colton was very helpful and fit us into the system the best that could be done. He also completed what the sales person should have done when we purchased the vehicle a year ago. He also was very patient as he helped us understand some of the features that were available on our new Silverado 1500 deisil pickup. Very pleased with the service and response from the dealership. We recommend Colton if he is available. Blessings to the folks at Sickles Chevrolet. Stan & Candice from WA.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dam great
by 05/09/2022on
Like the quick meet and greet
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Absolutely poorest Customer service
by 05/09/2022on
My service advisor was the most rude and overall decision maker for me to never set foot in this dealership again. Tony was so bad, if they offered me a new car at no charge I would tell them no. I’ve done business at this dealership for over 20 years and I promise today was the last time.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They didn’t put the dipstick all the way back in after the oil change.
by 05/08/2022on
I went in for an oil change and got my truck back after about 30min. Everything seemed good till I was at a light and noticed a bit of white smoke coming from my engine compartment. Pop the hood and BAM oil everywhere and the dipstick just hanging out.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cargo light
by 05/06/2022on
Been using Smicklaus for over 8 years. This service experience was the best by far. They pay attention to detail. Colton our service tech was awesome. He kept me well informed on the process. And I was totally shocked this morning at 745 am to get a call saying the repair had been completed and was ready for Pick up. Colton in Service and Kalen in Sales you could not ask for two service oriented young men.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Efficient
by 05/06/2022on
Was greeted promptly and service was better than usual.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No communication
by 05/06/2022on
This dealership shop is terrible at communicating with the customer about the progress of your vehicles. They won’t call you back even if you ask for regular updates. Can’t get a hold of the supervisor to see what the issue is and why they won’t call back. They had my vehicle for over a month. The first week they didn’t look at it because they were short staffed. When asked if I could retrieve my vehicle so I could still use it while waiting, they said I would lose my place in mind if I did that.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First timer
by 05/05/2022on
Great attitude and respect of customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service and Employee
by 05/05/2022on
My visit was great and would like to Thank Randi for being a awesome employee and was accurate about time estimate and price 😁
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and Friendly
by 05/05/2022on
Fast and friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First-time User
by 05/04/2022on
Courteous and prompt attention to my needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
