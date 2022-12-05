5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After visiting 14 dealerships in the area over the span of 5 lunar cycles, I grew weary. They all promised to have the lowest price but none of them delivered. One dealership was close to making the sale, but did not get back to me when they said they would. So I went to Smicklas. Upon arriving I saw they had the car I was interested in, so I took a look at it. The price posted was already several thousand dollars lower than the other dealerships I visited in the last 5 months. I asked about the car and the salesperson was polite and attentive. He did not try to pressure me into making a decision and gave me lots of information. It didn't take long and my wife and I knew we had found our next car. We began the purchase process and left very satisfied. We came back for the car the next morning and they had added some extra features free of charge! Our shopping journey had come to an end! Overall I feel like we got a great deal. Excellent car and excellent customer service! Ps, the other dealership finally called 3 days later and were in disbelief when I told them how much I got the car for. TLDR; paid an excellent price for a new car! Read more